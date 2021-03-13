SHELLEY – Shelley High School sent its baseball team on the road to open the season and caught a little more than they bargained for.
The 100-mile trip down I-15 to the sleepy little burg of Malad turned into a bit more than the Russets bargained for as the Dragons used a pair of pitchers to throw a three-hit shutout at the Russets and cruised to a 7-0 win.
When Dragon starter Tanner Olsen was able to throw four innings of two-hit shutout baseball and his reliever Grady Combs was able to follow it up with three innings of one-hit ball, the writing was on the wall for Shelley.
“I think everyone had jitters, like everyone does when you play this early in this season when it’s cold,” Malad coach Bo Clark said. “I think that’s why our offensive output shrunk after the third inning. Our pitching was also good today.”
The jitters never showed, at least not on the Malad side of the diamond as they were able to bang out seven hits and score seven runs in the game, with all of the damage coming in the first three innings of the game.
From there, it was just taking care of business and that meant getting outs and finishing off the visitors in a timely manner.
This game followed up a combined no-hitter in Wednesday’s 13-2 win over American Falls. Because that was the season opener for the Dragons and the number of runs scored, mainly due to being the product of errors and walks, Clark didn’t even realize the accomplishment right away.
“I didn’t realize it until I got home,” he said with a laugh. “I know Grady has been throwing and Tanner a little bit. I have four seniors who are really good pitchers — and I haven’t even thrown them yet.”
Malad, now 2-0 on the young season, will head north next Thursday for a game scheduled with Snake River, who will likely have a bit more to show his team pitching-wise.
“We like to play these bigger schools early in the season because it gives us an idea of what to work on as we head towards the conference regular season,” Clark said. “It we compete well and shore up our pitching early on, we also build some confidence in our ability to play the game.”
Snake River will begin their season on Monday, when they entertain Sugar-Salem in a game slated to start at 3:30 p.m.
MALAD 7, SHELLEY 0
Shelley 000 000 0 — 0 3 2
Malad 412 000 0 — 7 7 1
Malad — WP: Tanner Olsen. Dylan Evans 2 RBI, Vincent Evans 2 RBI, Peyton Briggs 2 runs.