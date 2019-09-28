SHELLEY — Pocatello High School quarterback Jadyn Downs had a field day in the first half against the Shelley Russets on Friday night.
Downs was able to connect with wide open receivers whenever he wanted to the throw the ball and when the passing lanes were closed, he simply chose to run the ball on the quarterback draw or a delayed run up the middle and he found acres of real estate upon which to carry the ball.
The result was a fast-moving first half that resulted in 28 first half points on the way to a lop sided Indians victory over the Russets, 41-14.
The Russets’ defense appeared to have more holes in it than a potato has eyes and the Indians were able to find every one of those holes. The Indians did not have a problem finding those openings and exploiting them. It didn’t matter if they wanted to run or pass, both were open for the Indian offensive weapons.
To make things worse for the home standing Russets, they were unable to even pick up a first down it seemed. The best part of the the Russets’ game was the punt and they did use it to pin the Indians back in their own territory, at least momentarily, as it usually only took a play or two and the Indians had worked their way out of trouble and into scoring position.
Next up for the Russets will be a Friday night contest against Bonneville at Thunder Stadium in Idaho Falls with a kickoff time of 7 p.m.