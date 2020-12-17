SHELLEY – Following a rough ending to the week on Saturday, the Shelley Russets rebounded with a strong performance on Tuesday as they bounced previously unbeaten Teton of the Mountain Rivers Conference.
The final score in the battle between 4A Shelley and 3A Teton was 56-47 and the Russets showed great balance and strong defense during the contest.
The Teton squad had a size advantage inside and they used it to stay in contact with the Russets, but the Russets’ superior speed and better outside shooting would ultimately prevail.
“We followed up a very strong practice on Monday with one of our better showings on the floor Tuesday night,” assistant coach Keegan Keller said. “When we are moving the ball well and attacking the basket, we become a much better team. Trevor Austin was especially strong and if he can play like that, we will be very dangerous when the second half of the season begins in January.”
Austin was indeed strong on the night as he led the team in scoring with a dozen points. Tomy Bradshaw also was prominent with 11 points on the night and he also collected six rebounds even though he was far from the tallest player on the court.
Jace Thatcher also had a strong evening, with nine points, six rebounds and five assists to lead the team to the win from the point guard position.
“Thatcher continues to be that player the others look to for leadership and tonight he provided just what we needed,” Keller said. “If we can get that kind of play from those three guys, we become very tough to defend and we will win a lot of games.”
Next up for the Russets will be a road trip to Skyline on Friday, as the team moves into more of the High Country Conference schedule. The wins become more important beginning as the teams are jockeying for seeding in the District 6 tournament that will be coming up all too quickly in mid-February.
Shelley 56, Teton 47
Shelley: Alex Lott 5 points, Tomy Bradshaw 11 points, Cannon Vance 4, Jace Thatcher 5, Nik Miller 3, Trevor Austin 12, Braxton Miskin 8, Jaxon Hess 6