IDAHO FALLS – The Shelley Russets have been showing some life of late, first with an overtime game against the always tough Sugar-Salem Diggers and now with their latest conference tilt against the Hillcrest Knights on the road at the Knights’ Castle.
Battling toe to toe with the Knights through the first three quarters of the game, the Russets just came up short in a 58-46 contest that was probably closer than the score might indicate.
With sophomores Tomy Bradshaw and Alex Lott providing the spark, the Russets have been much more aggressive on the offensive end of the floor and have been playing better defense and rebounding like a young team should.
The end result has the Russets heading down the stretch looking like they might be the spoiler in the High Country Conference, ready to win in the very near future and that win will cost somebody in the conference a much-needed victory when it comes to seeding for the district tournament.
While the season is far from over, the Russets are playing their best basketball at just the right time and it is now that they need to show just how much they have improved with a win or two before the teams shift into tournament mode.
While the top seed has all but been conceded to the Idaho Falls Tigers, the rest of the conference has been taking turns beating each other and it is Shelley’s turn to take a shot at somebody and come away with a win.
Next up for the Russets will be a non-conference re-match with Sugar-Salem, then games against Idaho Falls and Bonneville will follow in quick succession. The game with the Diggers comes up on the road at Sugar City and will have a tip-off at 7:30 p.m. The previous meeting between the two teams resulted in a tight overtime contest and hopefully the rematch will be more of the same for the Russets.