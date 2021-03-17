REXBURG – The Shelley Russets took time out of their practice schedule to participate in the annual Madison Quad, along with Pocatello, Wood River, and Minico and posted some impressive results, especially in the sprints as they try to return to state glory and a state track and field championship.
So impressive were the Russets that on the boys’ side of things, they swept the top four positions in the 100 meters and took the 4x100 relay as well.
These results bode well for the Russets as they move toward becoming more competitive in the 4A classification, since their last state title came in the 3A classification and they are working hard at bringing their athletic teams into a competitive High Country Conference team.
Kicking off with the boys’ events, this is how the top finishers in each event panned out.
100 Meter Dash
1. Brayden Johnson 11.00hPR Shelley
2. Ryker Clinger 11.70hPR Shelley
3. Zaine Dixon 11.80hPR Shelley
3. Caleb Young 11.80hPR Minico
3. Canyon Allphin 11.71hPR Shelley
6. Payton Sorenson 12.34hPR Wood River
6. Omar Perez 12.34hPR Wood River
8. Joshua Romero-Briceno 15.08hPR Wood River
9. Cesar Hurtado 17.00hPR Wood River
200 Meter Dash
1. Jace Thatcher 23.70hPR Shelley
2. Canyon Allphin 23.90hPR Shelley
3. Brayden Johnson 23.91hSR Shelley
3. Treyce Jensen 24.00hPR Shelley
5. Carson Brewer 24.40hPR Madison
6. Payton Sorenson 25.76hPR Wood River
7. Porter Thompson 26.33hPR Wood River
8. Cesar Hurtado 37.10hPR Wood River
400 Meter Dash
1. Jace Thatcher 52.20hPR Shelley
2. Carter Miskin 55.00h Madison
3. Krue Hales 55.90hPR Pocatello
4. Ammon Meshke 56.00hPR Madison
5. Landen Garner 56.60hPR Madison
6. Foster Conrad 58.00hPR Wood River
7. Porter Thompson 58.94hPR Wood River
8. Guillherme DaSilva 1:01.10hPR Wood River
800 Meter Run
1. Shane Gard 1:59.10hSR Pocatello
2. Sunny Gunn 2:01.80hPR Pocatello
3. Hinckley Manner 2:04.50h Madison
4. Joaquin Chavez 2:05.20hSR Minico
5. Zaine Dixon 2:05.40hPR Shelley
6. Alex Valejo 2:56.00hPR Wood River
1600 Meter Run
1. Shane Gard 4:42.70hSR Pocatello
2. Sunny Gunn 4:43.60hPR Pocatello
2. Brody Burch 4:43.60hPR Pocatello
4. Brevin Vaughan 4:53.20hSR Pocatello
5. Joaquin Chavez 5:08.40hSR Minico
6. Dylan Heyrend 5:28.00hSR Wood River
7. Payton Cole 5:44.00hPR Wood River
8. Emmett Stouffer 5:45.00hPR Wood River
3200 Meter Run
1. Shane Gard 9:38.80hPR Pocatello
2. Will Dixon 9:45.00h Madison
3. Ryan Stutz 10:11.0h Madison
4. Brevin Vaughan 10:47.00hSR Pocatello
5. Andrew Nielsen 11:09.00hSR Pocatello
6. Dylan Heyrend 11:59.00hSR Wood River
7. Emmett Stouffer 12:30.00hPR Wood River
110 Meter Hurdles
1. Deven Benitez 16.70h Madison
2. Jaxson Michel 17.80hPR Minico
3. Michael Hurd 21.20hPR Wood River
4. Mason Crystal 22.10hPR Minico
5. Kaden Jensen 23.40hPR Shelley
300 Meter Hurdles
1. Deven Benitez 44.40h Madison
2. Jaxson Michel 44.80hPR Minico
3. Landen Garner 46.50h Madison
4. Mason Crystal 49.20hPR Minico
4 X 100 Meter Relay
1. Relay Team 45.30h Shelley
2. Relay Team 47.10h Madison
3. Relay Team 48.30h Minico
4. Relay Team 48.40h Pocatello
4 X 200 Meter Relay
1. Relay Team 1:37.90h Minico
2. Relay Team 1:39.40h Madison
3. Relay Team 1:41.50h Pocatello
4 X 400 Meter Relay
1. Relay Team 3:37.30h Pocatello
2. Relay Team 3:43.10h Madison
3. Relay Team 4:01.78h Minico
4. Jace Thatcher
Luke Wray
Canyon Allphin
Jacob Adams 4:12.10h Shelley
Shot Put
1. Kaden Singleton 37-03.75PR Madison
2. Chaz Peterson 36-01.25PR Shelley
3. Gavin Fuller 35-05.25PR Madison
4. Daniel Ellsworth 34-08.00PR Madison
5. Nathan Thyberg 33-08.75PR Shelley
Discus
1. Chaz Peterson 105-03PR Shelley
2. V Vail 99-08PR Minico
3. Kaden Singleton 92-11SR Madison
4. Malaki Shenk 89-00PR Minico
High Jump
1. B Backskin 6-06.00PR Madison
2. Peyton McManus 6-00.00SR Minico
3. Brody Burch 6-00.00PR Pocatello
4. Matthew Christensen 5-06.00PR Pocatello
5. S Smith 5-06.00PR Madison
Pole Vault
1. Alex Wray 9-00.00PR Madison
2. Sampson Hacking 8-06.00SR Madison
3. Drew Davidson 8-06.00PR Madison
4. Carter Thomas 8-00.00PR Madison
5. Juan Garza 7-00.00PR Minico
Long Jump
1. Matthew Christensen 20-05.00PR Pocatello
2. Keagan Martin 19-07.00SR Madison
3. Max McIsaac 18-08.00PR Shelley
3. Joshua Johnson 18-08.00PR Shelley
5. Zaine Dixon 18-05.00SR Shelley
Triple Jump
1. Jaxson Michel 38-01.00PR Minico
2. Kaden Hottel 37-03.00SR Pocatello
The girls also performed well, but didn’t have quite the depth that the boys have shown.
Here are the results for the girls:
100 Meter Dash
1. Matejah Mangum 12.80hPR Pocatello
2. Savannah Lee 12.81h Madison
3. Shantell Christensen 13.10hPR Shelley
4. Taylor Stucki 13.20h Madison
5. Dita Masak 13.40hPR Pocatello
200 Meter Dash
1. Matejah Mangum 26.90hPR Pocatello
2. Halle Meredith 28.30h Madison
3. Kelia Tatom 28.40hPR Pocatello
3. Dita Masak 28.40hPR Pocatello
5. Clara Thomas 28.73h Madison
400 Meter Dash
1. Whitney Mackenzie 1:03.00h Madison
2. Clara Thomas 1:04.90h Madison
3. Chloe Fullmer 1:05.30hPR Pocatello
4. Sulette Ferreyra 1:06.60hPR Pocatello
5. Abby Howard 1:08.10hSR Shelley
800 Meter Run
1. Ruby Barrus 2:38.20h Madison
2. Finley Balls 2:41.50hPR Pocatello
3. Isabelle Gee 2:44.80h Madison
4. Ester Moldenhauer 2:46.80h Madison
5. Aleece Kirkham 2:48.60hSR Pocatello
6. Kennedy Larson 3:35.00hPR Wood Rive
1600 Meter Run
1. Bailey Bird 5:57.50hSR Pocatello
2. Isabelle Gee 6:02.00h Madison
3. Sulette Ferreyra 6:05.50hPR Pocatello
4. Finley Balls 6:10.40hPR Pocatello
5. Ruby Barrus 6:16.70h Madison
3200 Meter Run
1. Bailey Bird 12:39.00hPR Pocatello
2. Breanna Williams 13:30.00hPR Shelley
3. Josie Packer 15:10.00hPR Pocatello
4. Ashley Eggers 16:31.40hPR Wood River
100 Meter Hurdles
1. Savannah Lee 16.50h Madison
2. Whitney Wasden 16.60hSR Madison
3. Reese Callahan 16.80hSR Shelley
4. Gracie Rowe 18.40h Madison
5. Andrea Erikson 18.90hPR Madison
300 Meter Hurdles
1. Whitney Wasden 50.50h Madison
2. Reese Callahan 52.90hSR Shelley
3. Emma Hurst 1:00.30h Madison
4. Sydnie Cook 1:02.70hPR Shelley
4x100 Meter Relay
1. Relay Team 53.10h Pocatello
2. Shantell Christensen
Allison Joslin
Brooke Hess
Sabina Keenan 55.30h Shelley
3. Relay Team 56.90h Madison
4. Relay Team 59.30h Minico
4x200 Meter Relay
1. Relay Team 1:53.50h Pocatello
2. Relay Team 2:04.10h Minico
3. Relay Team 2:05.90h Pocatello
4x400 Meter Relay
1. Relay Team 4:40.30h Madison
2. Relay Team 4:55.30h Minico
3. Relay Team 4:56.80h Pocatello
4. Reese Callahan
Katrina Deede
Abby Howard
Gracey Pettingill Shelley
Shot Put
1. Tessa Smith 32-06.50SR Shelley
2. Star Herron 29-11.00SR Wood River
3. Hallie Pope 29-07.75SR Madison
4. Karlee Mouser 28-05.50PR Madison
5. A.J. Dawson 28-04.00SR Madison
Discus
1. A.J. Dawson 95-03SR Madison
2. Hallie Pope 92-10PR Madison
3. Star Herron 86-02PR Wood River
4. Karlee Mouser 83-02PR Madison
5. Tessa Smith 75-02SR Shelley
High Jump
1. Madison Lempka 5-04.00SR Shelley
2. Hallie Pearson 5-00.00SR Pocatello
3. Mariah Webb 4-08.00 Madison
4. Claire Jacobsmeyer 4-08.00SR Madison
5. Hanna Hansen 4-06.00PR Madison
Pole Vault
1. Emma Hurst 7-06.00 Madison
2. Halli Angell 6-00.00 Madison
Long Jump
1. Savannah Lee 15-09.00SR Madison
2. Ellie Johnson 15-04.00SR Pocatello
3. Carlie Latta 15-00.00PR Minico
4. Hallie Pearson 14-07.50PR Pocatello
5. Lydia Casey 14-05.00SR Minico
Triple Jump
1. Ellie Johnson 31-01.50SR Pocatello
2. Hallie Pearson 30-05.00SR Pocatello
The next scheduled meet for the Russets will be the Blackfoot Quad, which will be held at Snake River High School and will be on Thursday. Both track events and field events are scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.