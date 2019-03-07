SHELLEY -- It has been a year of trials and tribulations for athletics at Shelley High School as they have made the move from 3A schedules to that of a 4A school and schedules.
While they were fairly competitive in cross country, all other sports have seemed to flounder, despite having some good athletes.
Wrestling produced a state champion in Kolton Stacey and a placing from Taylor Balmforth, but the basketball teams won a single game between the girls and boys and lost over 40. It has been that kind of year.
Spring comes with a renewed attitude and possibly the best chance that the Russets will have to be competitive, especially with the Russets Softball Team.
Coach Travis Perez is guardedly optimistic as he looks at his team.
“We are looking for good things this spring with Shelley Russet softball," Perez said. “We have some experience coming back and we have some pitching and catching depth and that is where you build a strong softball team. We have a lot of experience returning and while we struggled a bit last year,we were definitely better at the end than we were at the beginning.”
The Russets returns four starters from a year ago. Those four would be Kaitlyn Taylor, Jenna Tenerowicz, Brooke Kidman and Kennedy Byington.
The Russets will be strong in the infield, led by senior catcher Kaitlyn Taylor who will lead the team. Jenna Tenerowicz will anchor the infield at second base along with Brooke Kidman at short stop. Third base will belong to Kennedy Byington and success always begins with defense, which should be a strong point for the Russets. First base will be manned by sophomore Whitley Orme.
The outfield will be comprised of sophomore leftfielder Lacy Hathaway, senior centerfielder Celeste Davis and junior rightfielder Marquel Behunin.
The bench and pitching will be solid enough, but the team will be built around their speed, hitting and defense.
The schedule is fairly favorable for the Russets, not loaded with 5A teams like the basketball teams had to work their way through. There is a nice mixture of conference games with some competitive 3A schools mixed in and just enough 5A teams to make things interesting.
Key games on the schedule will be the games with cross county rival Blackfoot. Those games will take place on April 11 and April 12, with the first game in Shelley and the return in Blackfoot the following day.
If the Russets can get off to a good start, rack up a few wins, this could be a fun season for the Russets. It will be key that they stay injury free and build up some confidence.
The season will kick off Tuesday with a home contest against 5A Rigby and could be a good barometer as to how the season will go for the Russets. That game will have a first pitch at 3:30 p.m.
2019 SHELLEY SOFTBALL ROSTER
2 Hannah Christensen
4 Ashley Hathaway
5 Brooke Kidman
7 Kodie Dye
8 Celeste Davis
9 Kennedy Byington
10 Jenna Tenerowicz
11 Whitley Orme
14 JaNelle Servoss
18 Kaitlyn Taylor
21 Marquel Behunin
24 Lacy Hathaway
Mangers: Claira Messick and Destaney Gee
Head Coach Travis Perez
2019 Shelley Softball Schedule
Tuesday, Mar. 12 Rigby Home 3:30 p.m.
Thursday, Mar. 14 Madison Home 3:30 p.m.
Friday, Mar. 15 Malad Home 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Mar. 26 So. Fremont Away 3:30 p.m.
Thursday, Mar. 28 Skyline Home 3:30 p.m.
Friday, Mar. 29 Skyline Away 3:30 p.m.
Friday, Apr. 5 Kimberly Away TBA
Saturday, Apr 6 Kimberly Away TBA
games on Apr. 5 & 6 are in Kimberly tournament
Tuesday, Apr 9 Sugar-Salem Away 3:30 p.m.
Thursday, Apr 11 Blackfoot Home 4 p.m.
Friday, Apr 12 Blackfoot Away 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Apr 16 Bonneville Away 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Apr 17 Bonneville Home 3:30 p.m
Friday, Apr 19 Thunder Ridg Away 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Apr 23 Idaho Falls Home 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Apr 24 Idaho Falls Away 3:30 p.m.
(Tautphaus Park)
Friday, Apr 26 Rigby Away 4 p.m.
Thursday, May 2 Hillcrest Home 3:30 p.m.
Friday, May 3 Hillcrest Away 3:30 p.m.