SHELLEY – The Shelley Russets got exactly what they wanted and probably needed when they suited up for Friday night’s game against Canyon Ridge.
They were looking for a better and more sustained defensive effort, they were looking to spread the offense and by doing so spread Canyon Ridge’s defense out to give them more offensive opportunities, and they were looking to get more speed to the outside.
A win for Homecoming was also on the list and following the game, the coaching staff was able to check all the boxes above as the Russets overwhelmed the visiting Riverhawks on both sides of the ball in their 38-14 win.
The opening part of the game showed the nervousness of a new starting quarterback for the Russets in Kaden Kidman. He tossed a pair of interceptions that created short fields for the Riverhawks and they took advantage of both as they marched the ball into the end zone.
Canyon Ridge was also guilty of miscues as they also had a pair of turnovers that Shelley put into the end zone. Add in a nice run by Kidman for a score, and at halftime, the score was in favor of Shelley 20-14 and the Homecoming ceremonies were about to begin.
Homecoming halftimes often feature too much, but at Shelley, the important things were the naming of the King and Queen and student athletes captured both, with football and basketball star Jaxon Hess being named king and all-sports star Abby Wattenbarger being named queen and by the time you included the usual performances by the marching band and the cheerleaders, the crowd was wound up for the second half and from the kickoff, it was Shelley’s second half, fans and all.
Spurred on by a great defensive performance from sophomore linebacker Emmett Fieldstead, defensive back Tomy Bradshaw — who not only was superlative in the defensive backfield, but also provided some scintillating runs on punt and kickoff returns — the quarterback play of Kidman — who had four touchdown runs on the night, including three from over 24 yards — and the all-around play of Jaxon Hess, the Russets left little doubt as to who the best team on the field was and showed they have improved immensely since last year.
The defense was also gang tackling and when Preston Carlson intercepted a Canyon Ridge pass and returned it for a touchdown, it was just like icing on the cake for the Russets in a big Homecoming win.
“We felt that we needed to get Treyce Jensen to the outside as a receiver and defensive back to spread the other team out and utilize his speed more,” Shelley coach Josh Wells said. “The fact that Kidman stepped up so well tonight shows that we made the right move and kudos to Jensen for making that transition as well. This is a fun team.”
With running back Brayden Johnson getting the tough yards between the tackles and gaining nearly 100 yards himself, Kidman used his feet to extend plays when he couldn’t find an open receiver. The end result was the kind of production from the running game that most coaches only dream of getting.
Add to that an expected improvement in the passing game in the coming weeks, and the Russets may just find themselves in the Real Dairy Shoot-out, Idaho’s football playoffs, when they begin in late October.
CANYON RIDGE 7 7 0 0 — 14
SHELLEY 7 13 6 12 — 38
S — 24 yard run by Kaden Kidman, PAT good
CR — 1 yard run by Brody Osen PAT good
CR — 10 yard pass, Osen to Pierce, PAT good
S — 27 yard run, Kidman, PAT good
S — 26 yard run, Kidman, PAT failed
S — 4 yard run Brayden Johnson, PAT failed
S — 12 yard run, Kidman, PAT failed
S — 28 yard interception return by Preston Carlson, PAT failed