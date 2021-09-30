Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
SHELLEY – The Shelley Russets boys’ soccer team, jockeying for a top three seed in the upcoming District 6 tournament which begins in a couple of weeks, invited Hillcrest to town for their final home match of the season.
Hillcrest is sitting in the number two position in the district and a win over the Russets would get them within a single win of tying Skyline for the top seed.
Shelley scored first and was playing some of their best soccer of the season and leading 1-0 at the midway point of the first half.
That is when Hillcrest was awarded a corner kick and promptly was able to get a header past the Russet goal keeper to tie the score at 1 goal each. That goal came at the 13:23 mark of the first half and the two teams would go to the intermission tied at one goal each.
The Knights came out with more energy and aggressiveness in the second half and the tactic paid off as they were able to score a pair of goals within the first four minutes of the second half to take the lead at 3-1 and for all intents and purposes, the game was over.
Shelley made a couple of pushes at various points in the second half, but Hillcrest pushed right back and kept the Russets from scoring.
The final nail in the coffin for the afternoon came on a bit of a “pop” shot that just cleared the outstretched hands of the Shelley goal keeper and fell to the back of the net. That made the score 4-1 and the Russets were out of time to make any sort of a comeback.
The Knights went into their best defensive mode and kept the Russets at bay as they ran out the final seven and a half minutes of the contest.
The Russets have a pair of game remaining in the regular season, with a game scheduled against Burley on Saturday in Burley and then visit Blackfoot on Tuesday against the Broncos under the lights at Hartkopf Field with a first kick at 7 p.m.