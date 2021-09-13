SHELLEY – The Shelley Russets made their Homecoming a sweet deal as they totally dismantled the Jerome Tigers in front of a raucous crowd on the campus of Shelley High School, 49-7.
It didn’t matter that the score kept mounting higher and higher, the crowd kept yelling for more and the Russets were only too happy to oblige. You see, it had been five years since the Russets had anything resembling a 3-0 record and that was on the line, as well as a celebration for a Homecoming win, something else the Russets hadn’t seen in some time.
It may seem like an eternity ago, but it was really only five years ago that Shelley started a season with an 11-0 record, only to fall in the state finals against Fruitland by the final score of 35-28.
Two years later, the Russets were moved into the 4A classification and they became members of the High Country Conference.
They were in the big time now and things were going to be different. They started off with the right attitude and for the first half or even the first three quarters of a game, the Russets were able to stay with teams, but the depth that they had enjoyed when playing 3A football was gone.
This year, Shelley has started off with three straight wins to open the season. Spirits are high and the depth that they have been missing has shown up on the sidelines.
On Friday night, the Russets even had a full house in attendance for their homecoming game and they were a raucous crowd, cheering every play made by the Russets, regardless of good or bad and almost demanding perfection from their team.
That was at halftime, when the Russets had already scored 28 points and led the Tigers by the score of 28-0.
A year ago, the Russets only scored 28 points in one game, and that came against the Canyon Ridge Riverhawks in week number five. It was one win out of the three that they would have by season’s end, a total they have already matched this year. There will be more forthcoming, beginning next week.
The win over Jerome gives the Russets a 3-0 record, the only team in the High Country Conference with an unblemished mark and one of only two teams in the 4A classification in the state that can make that claim, the other being Pocatello.
It would be foolish to think the Russets will run out the season and finish with a 9-0 mark, but is it really reaching for the stars?
A look at the rest of the season may just reveal how good the Russets could be.
Next week, the Russets will travel to Twin Falls, a very dangerous place to play, for a game against Canyon Ridge. The Riverhawks are now 0-3, so you can probably chalk up win number four for Shelley.
Then will come an all important High Country game against Hillcrest, the first of three straight games at home. Hillcrest is currently 0-3 on the season, so it is safe to say that could be win number five for Shelley.
Bonneville will be next on the schedule for Shelley and you guessed it, the Bees are currently 0-3 on the year and that looks like win number six for Shelley on the season, a mark that will surely guarantee them a high ranking in the polls and a spot in the Idaho State Football playoffs.
The last three games on the season is where we will truly find out how good the Russets may be.
Pocatello, Blackfoot and Skyline in succession is how the season plays out for the Russets. Pocatello is currently 3-0 on the year and with Shelley, one of only two 4A schools that haven’t lost a game yet. The Thunder play their next two games against Highland of Pocatello and Idaho Falls. Highland is ranked in the top five of the 5A rankings and Idaho Falls is currently 3-0, so the likely hood of them remaining unbeaten is slim, but they will still be a tough team.
Blackfoot has been struggling and only picked up their first win of the year on Friday night. They are 1-2 and last night were tied with 3A Snake River at the end of the third period, 14-14. They did score 21 points in the fourth quarter, so than can score quickly, but one will question just how good they really are.
Of course the closing game could be the most important one of all. It will come against Skyline, who have shown they really haven’t lost anything since last years fine season. It is very possible that Shelley could come into the game with an 8-0 record and one of the top rankings in the state and the top seed in the tournament on the line. Wouldn’t that be something? And maybe some will even call it a Cinderella story. Not here, mind you, because having seen the Russets up close and person, they are the real deal.
They have an offense that can strike from anywhere on the field. They have strength at quarterback, running back and wide receiver. The defense is a ball hawking kind of a group, led by their emotional leader Tomy Bradshaw, who does it all for the Russets, from tracking down receivers and making interceptions to great run support, making those crucial tackles, to running back punts and kickoffs. He can do it all, as can so many of this year’s Russets team.