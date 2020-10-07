SHELLEY – The Shelley Russets boys' soccer team celebrated senior night for their two graduating seniors from this year's team.
While most teams work very hard to win that senior night game, things didn't work out very well for Shelley as they scheduled the Blackfoot Broncos to town for the game, and the second highest ranked team in the state's 4A classification took care of business with a 9-2 victory.
The Russets were able to honor seniors Raymundo Gonzalez and Michael Naranjo in pre-game ceremonies for their contributions to the Russets' soccer program over the years and while the Russets were working hard to get them scoring opportunities, the Blackfoot defense was having none of that and opened the scoring with a sharp goal by Misa Reyna five minutes into the game.
Reyna would follow that goal up with a second goal a few minutes later, as he was on his way to a hat trick on the day.
Also scoring three goals on the game for the Broncos was senior Frankie Garcia.
The Broncos also got goals from Cooper Hanson, Kendall Henrickson, and Gabe Batacan during the contest.
Next up for both teams will be games in the High Country Conference/District 6 4A tournament which will determine the teams representing the area in the state championships that will be coming up in late October and will be played in Idaho Falls.
Shelley will begin play in the tournament on Saturday, while Blackfoot, the district's top seed, will not see action until Tuesday afternoon.
Times and opponents will be announced in the Bingham News Chronicle as they become available.