POCATELLO – Cooper Cooke’s name is synonymous with excellence when it comes to the Idaho State High School Rodeo Finals. After all, the cowboy is seeking his third straight All-Around Cowboy award this year and then it is likely that he will be off to test the waters in the PRCA.
Cooke had a misstep in the second go-round when he didn’t win. In fact, he didn’t even make the eight seconds, which is a bit of a surprise, but no matter, he is still tied for the lead in saddle bronc since he did win the first go-round and has the 10 state final points from that ride.
The second go-round went to Wyatt Lyman who posted a score of 57 and since he was the only rider to post a score, he almost won the go-round by default.
When you consider that there are 13 riders in this event, it is almost inconceivable that you would only have one rider get to eight seconds, but the horses have been just that tough.
Therefore, there is a tie atop the leader board in the saddle bronc event as both Lyman and Cooke will have 10 points when the rodeo gets the third go-round underway.
Here is how the saddle bronc event looks after two complete rounds finished:
Second Round Score, State Final Points, Total State Final Points
Cooper Cooke 10.00 10.00
Wyatt Lloyd 57 10.00 10.00
Caseyn Pearson 9.00 9.00
Dixon Fehlman 8.00 8.00