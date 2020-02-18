BLACKFOOT – Whether you stop and analyze it or not, it takes a whole team of people to put together a basketball team at the high school level.
You have to have a coach and the coaching staff, who will work with the players, teach them the proper techniques, how to run some plays and actually play the game. There is rebounding and passing and shooting and defense and a team that is missing any of those attributes will struggle mightily to win games.
There is the administration who organizes the activities, making sure that the gym is open for practice and organizes the help for concessions and admissions and to check for the right credentials to enter the arena.
You have to have security to keep order and make sure there aren’t the wrong kind of comments being made toward the players and coaches by fans who become a bit frustrated with how the game is going.
Of course you have to have the players, the ones who dedicate themselves to the practices and improving and making sure that they are in the right shape to play the game and that they know the game and how to play it.
You need the trainers who work with the players and treat the minor injuries and keep players on the court when they might otherwise not be able to play the game at all.
You have to have the fans, the ones who finance the activities and it doesn’t matter whether they are parents, relatives or friends or just fans of the game, they are vitally important.
You need the officials, the referees who try and keep order and study the rules and make sure that they know the game better than anyone in the stands. The guys and gals who make the calls on out of bounds or misplaying by the players on the various dos and don’ts of the game.
And of course you need the officials tables, where the announcer and the scorekeeper and the timer all work and they work with the people on the score book, because without them, the actual scorer of the game, there wouldn’t be anything to report to news media so that fans everywhere can follow the games.
It is just possible that the scorekeepers themselves are some of the most important of all the people involved with high school athletics because without them, nobody would know who scored what basket or made what foul or even the rebounds and turnovers and in the end, which team actually won the game. They are indispensable when it comes to the games themselves.
One such scorekeeper in Blackfoot is Mary Lynn Evans, who not only keeps the score book for the Blackfoot High School girls’ team, but also the boys’ team, and she gladly gives up her evenings to make sure she can make every game possible.
Thus far this season, there have been 20 boys’ games and 26 girls’ games. That is 26 nights that she has given up her family and ventured out to help with the stats that so many of us revolve around when it comes to sports.
“I love attending the games and have since my own kids have played,” Evans said. “I traveled to watch them play and offered to help out if they needed it and that offer was accepted by coach (Courtnie) Smith of the girls’ team. I just evolved to doing the boys’ games as well and it has been fun.”
She doesn’t do it for the money, although she is paid a small amount for the work that she does. She does it to help out.
She also doesn’t just track the points as some scorekeepers do, she also keeps track of the fouls, rebounds, turnovers and assists that take place in the games. All are vital stats for any coaching staff that works with a team and tries to help the team improve from game to game.
As a teacher at Mountain View Middle School, she also tries to impress on each and every student, whether they are an athlete or not, that they have a responsibility to improve themselves in everything they do.
“I tell the students that if they concentrate on improving what they do, they will improve the team as well,” Evans said. “It isn’t always how much the team improves, but how much each individual improves that makes the team improve. The kids need to concentrate on improving themselves and the rest will take care of itself.”
This will be the second straight year that Evans will be traveling with the Blackfoot girls’ team to the state tournament in the Treasure Valley. She watched as the team from a year ago lost its first game and came back to claim the consolation trophy with two wins.
“It was so great to see what those girls accomplished a year ago,” Evans said. “I hope they can do even better this year.”
The mother of four and the wife to a farmer, Mary Lynn has seen growth in her own family that have ties to athletics.
“My kids have all participated in athletics in one form or another,” she said. “I have always encouraged them to play and learn and just do their best and improve in everything that they do. It has been fun all along the way. I love being involved.”
Evans reminds us all that she is doing this for the kids and her love of being involved. It isn’t about her kids or the money, but it is about seeing the kids improve and become better at whatever they do.
Evans is currently teaching math at Mountain View Middle School and enjoys that aspect of her life as well.