POCATELLO – The Junior High School State Finals Rodeo is underway and scores and times have been posted for the first go-round which took place on Friday.

There will be another go-round and then the short go before the association announces the qualifiers for the National Junior High School Finals Rodeo next month.

Here are the times and scores posted following the first go-round:

BAREBACK RIDING

Kole Younger Grace, ID 65

Britt Wells Jerome, ID 54

Oak Smith Holbrook, ID 52

Bryson Jensen Firth, ID 51

Travis Lloyd Challis, ID 48

Rigin Dixon Challis, ID 46

James Bogus Ennis, MT 43

Kolter Miller Pocatello, ID 38

BARREL RACING

Jaylee Rucker Rupert, ID 17.602 10 pts

Maiah Hatch Caldwell, ID 17.667 9 pts

Bailee Webster St. Anthony, ID 17.703 8 pts

Mackenzie Rose Melba, ID 17.776 7 pts

Fietsie Fly McCammon, ID 17.806 6 pts

Mackie Roche Inkom, ID 17.822 5 pts

Payton Beckley Meridian, ID 17.860 4 pts

Adalynn Graybeal Gooding, ID 17.876 3 pts

Legacy Jacobs Sugar City, ID 17.937 2 pts

Karsen Thornock Malad City, ID 18.021 1 pt

BOYS BREAKAWAY

Cinch Penrod West Weber, UT 2.66 10 pts

Sawyer Fisher Kooskia, ID 2.99 9 pts

Krey Keetch Malad City, ID 4.16 8 pts

Duke Smith Montpelier, ID 4.18 7 pts

Cooper Roche Mackay, ID 4.39 6 pts

Blaze Abplanalp Warren, UT 4.54 5 pts

Aidan Zunino Twin Falls, ID 4.71 4 pts

Tegann Powell Lyman, WY 4.86 3 pts

Colt Byrd New Plymouth, ID 5.50 2 pts

Braden Ellis Plain City, UT 6.30 1 pt

BOYS GOAT TYING

Cade Romrell Idaho Falls, ID 9.26 10 pts

Rio Curtis Gooding, ID 9.88 8.5 pts

Cinch Penrod West Weber, UT 9.88 8.5 pts

Oak Smith Holbrook, ID 10.15 7 pts

Duke Smith Montpelier, ID 10.30 6 pts

Cinch Pope Cokeville, WY 10.45 5 pts

Bodrie Merritt Bennington, ID 10.60 4 pts

Nash Turner Gooding, ID 10.73 3 pts

Copper Griffeth Rigby, ID 10.90 2 pts

Kruz Smith Montpelie, ID 11.29 1 pt

BULL RIDING

Rigin Dixon Challis, ID 62 9.5 pts

Travis Lloyd Challis, ID 62 9.5 pts

Alesxaner Rivera-Marshall Tremonton, UT 58 7.5 pts

Dylan Austin Blackfoot, ID 58 7.5 pts

Ryker Layne Wilder, ID 57 6 pts

Rodee Owen Buhl, ID 55 5 pts

Kash Hmblin West Haven, UT 40 4 pts

(No other qualified rides)

CHUTE DOGGIN

Lane Bingham Preston, ID 3.57 10 pts

Holdan Tubbs Malad City, ID 3.85 9 pts

Kade Hall Homedale, ID 3.93 8 pts

Rio Curtis Gooding, ID 4.09 7 pts

Ty Grant Ogden, UT 4.21 6 pts

Porter Dansie Blackfoot 4.92 5 pts

Alexander Rivera-Marshall Tremonton, UT 6.97 4 pts

Cade Romrell Idaho Falls, ID 8.33 3 pts

Ike Clayson Blackfoot, ID 8.45 2 pts

Jade Waggoner Midvale, ID 10.95 1 pt

GIRLS BREAKAWAY

Taylor James Idaho Falls, ID 2.34 10 pts

Piper Stokes Portage, ID 4.09 9 pts

Katelyn Evans Arbon, ID 4.67 8 pts

Mikell Keetch Malad City, ID 4.68 7 pts

Sarah Wamsley Kaletown, UT 5.25 6 pts

Denni Coleman New Plymouth, ID 5.39 5 pts

Jaylee Rucker Rupert, ID 5.43 4 pts

Gertie Losee Downey, ID 5.73 3 pts

Ada Gorecki Wells, NV 6.33 2 pts

Tylee Chadwick Kimberly, ID 8.70 1 pt

GIRLS GOAT TYING

Kenlee Kunz Montpelier, ID 7.63 10 pts

Raegan Jorgensen Arbon, ID 8.84 9 pts

Bryn Bennett Preston, ID 9.02 8 pts

Hazie Woodland Weiser, ID 9.19 7 pts

Sofie Williams Tremonton, UT 9.22 6 pts

Talor James Idaho Falls, ID 9.29 5 pts

Gertie Losee Downey, ID 9.66 4 pts

Mikell Keetch Malad City, ID 9.74 3 pts

Charly Miller Rexburg, ID 10.00 2 pts

Jaylee Howell McCammon, ID 10.07 1 pt

POLE BENDING

Payton Beckley Meridian, ID 20.101 10 pts

Katelyn Evans Arbon, ID 20.452 9 pts

Maiah Hatch Caldwell, ID 20.615 8 pts

Presleigh Steadman Grace, ID 20.884 7 pts

Bailey Robinson Wilder, ID 20.927 6 pts

Bailey Webster St. Anthony, ID 20.954 5 pts

Ellie Slagowski Carlin, NV 20.960 4 pts

Ashlyn Chamberland Wilson, WY 21.189 3 pts

Legacy Jacobs Sugar City, ID 21.401 2 pts

Hailee Fromm Etna, WY 21.405 1 pt

RIBBON ROPING

Gracee Grant Ogden, UT 12.350 10 pts

Ty Grant Ogden, UT 12.350 10 pts

Bailee Webster St. Anthony, ID 14.63 9 pts

Ruger Smith Holbrook, ID 14.63 9 pts

Sawyer Fisher Kooskia, ID 15.920 8 pts

T J Hammond Lewiston, ID 15.920 8 pts

Kadree Carter Teton, ID 16.800 7 pts

Cooper Griffeth Rigby, ID 16.800 7 pts

Austin Arave Blackfoot, ID 17.870 6 pts

Sofie Williams Tremonton, UT 17.870 6 pts

Adalynn Graybeal Gooding, ID 18.530 5 pts

Rio Curtis Gooding, ID 18.530 5 pts

Tessly Talbot Preston, ID 19.170 4 pts

Cooper Skinner Dingle, ID 19.170 4 pts

Paisley Klinger Rexburg, ID 19.180 3 pts

Jarett Warner Rigby, ID 19.180 3 pts

Tegann Powell Lyman, WY 19.370 2 pts

Ridlee Ream Dingle, ID 19.370 2 pts

Cade Romrell Idaho Falls, ID 20.360 1 pt

Mylee Solomon McCammon, ID 20.360 1 pt

SADDLE BRONC

Cooper Skinner Dingle, ID 51 9.5 pts

Kole Younger Grace, ID 51 9.5 pts

Bronson Smith Malad, ID 48 8 pts

Rio Thomas Grouse Creek, UT 46 7 pts

Ryder Wallace Firth, ID 45 6 pts

Ryker Spencer Challis, ID 39 5 pts

(No other qualified ride)

TEAM ROPING

Walker Jones Lamoille, NV 7.56 10 pts

Chase Stouard Spring Creek, NV 7.56 10 pts

Blaze Conner Buhl, ID 8.12 9 pts

Rio Curtis Gooding, ID 8.12 9 pts

Payson Engberson Monteview, ID 11.18 8 pts

Wyatt Slagowski Hamer, ID 11.18 8 pts

Molly Larsen Park Valley, UT 11.53 7 pts

Makarty Larsen Park Valley, Ut 11.53 7 pts

Gavin Ellis West Haven, UT 12.50 6 pts

Ty Grant Ogden, UT 12.50 6 pts

Oak Smith Holbrook, ID 12.53 5 pts

Ruger Smith Holbrook, ID 12.53 5 pts

Blaze Abplanalp Warren, UT 13.44 4 pts

Cinch Penrod West Weber, UT 13.44 4 pts

Trey Smith Gooding, ID 14.06 3 pts

Joe Pavkov Gooding, ID 14.06 3 pts

Jarett Warner Rigby, ID 14.69 2 pts

Tom Williams Rexburg, ID 14.69 2 pts

Hannah Moyle Weiser, ID 15.71 1 pt

Hazie Woodland Weiser, ID 15.71 1 pt

TIE DOWN ROPING

Ty Grant Ogden, UT 16.95 10 pts

Tom Williams Rexburg, Id 19.60 9 pts

Rio Curtis Gooding, ID 23.11 8 pts

Ike Clayson Blackfoot, ID 26.95 7 pts

Jarett Warner Rigby, ID 27.20 6 pts

Waker Jones Lamoile, NV 28.29 5 pts

Makarty Larsen Park Valley, UT 39.34 4 pts

(No other qualifed times)

Final results

BAREBACK RIDING

Kole Younger Grace, ID 65 10 pts 60 10pts 60 10pts 185 15 pts 370

Britt Wells Jerome, ID 54 9 pts 52 8 pts 00 0 pts 106 9 212

Oak Smith Holbrook, ID 52 8 pts 37 2 pts 00 0 pts 89 6 178

Bryson Jensen Firth, ID 51 7 pts 39 3 pts 39 6 pts 129 10.5 258

Travis Lloyd Challis, ID 48 6 pts 49 6pts 48 7.5 pts 145 13.5 290

Rigin Dixon Challis, ID 46 5 pts 40 4.5 pts 50 9 pts 136 12.0 272

James Bogus Ennis, MT 43 4 pts 00 0 pts 00 0 pts 43 1.5 86

Kolter Miller Pocatello, ID 38 3 pts 36 1 pt 00 0 pts 74 4.5 148

James Molt Gooding, ID 00 0 pts 55 9 pts 48 7.5 pts 103 7.5 206

Wesley Zollinger Rexburg, ID 00 0 pts 50 7 pts 00 0 pts 50 3.0 100

Ryder Wallace Firth, ID 00 0 pts 40 4.5 pts 00 0 pts 40 0.0 80

BARREL RACING

Jaylee Rucker Rupert, ID 17.602 10 pts

Maiah Hatch Caldwell, ID 17.667 9 pts 18.998 0.0 18.666 9.0 55.341 10.5 110.68

Bailee Webster St. Anthony, ID 17.703 8 pts 17.698 10.0 18.667 8.0 54.068 15.0 108.14

Mackenzie Rose Melba, ID 17.776 7 pts 19.070 0.0 19.398 2.0 56.244 1.5 112.49

Fietsie Fly McCammon, ID 17.806 6 pts 18.320 2.0 23.908 0.0 60.034 0.0 120.07

Mackie Roche Inkom, ID 17.822 5 pts 23.249 0.0 100.00 0.0 141.07 0.0 282.14

Payton Beckley Meridian, ID 17.860 4 pts 24.124 0.0 100.00 0.0 141.98 0.0 283.19

Adalynn Graybeal Gooding, ID 17.876 3 pts 19.808 0.0 100.00 0.0 137.68 0.0 275.20

Legacy Jacobs Sugar City, ID 17.937 2 pts 18.477 1.0 19.607 0.0 56.021 4.5 112.04

Karsen Thornock Malad City, ID 18.021 1 pt 18.008 7.0 29.018 0.0 65.047 0.0 130.09

Bailey Robinson Wilder, ID 18.100 0.0 17.879 8.00 18.803 0.0 54.782 13.5 109.56

Paisley Klinger Rexburg, ID 18.320 0.0 18.858 0.0 18.158 10.0 55.336 12.0 110.67

Raegan Jorgensen Arbon, ID 18.510 0.0 17.783 9.0 19.093 0.0 55.386 9.0 110.77

Presleigh Steadman Grace, ID 18.140 0.0 18.768 0.0 18.487 6.0 55.755 7.5 111.51

Bailey Erskine Council, ID 18.373 0.0 18.090 5.0 19.514 1.0 55.977 6.0 111.95

Mylee Solomon McCammon, ID 18.027 0.0 19.150 0.0 18.918 5.0 56.095 3.0 112.19

Katelyn Evans Arbon, ID 18.461 0.0 18.711 0.0 19.631 0.0 56.806 0.0 113.61

Macey Rucker Rupert, ID 18.469 0.0 19.018 0.0 19.344 3.0 56.831 0.0 113.66

Denni Coleman New Plymouth, ID 18.882 0.0 18.583 0.0 19.751 0.0 57.216 0.0 114.43

Josie Jet Warrick Emmett, ID 18.601 0.0 18.681 0.0 20.002 0.0 57.284 0.0 114.57

Jalee Maestrejuan Jordan Valley, OR 18.626 0.0 18.678 0.0 20.259 0.0 57.563 0.0 115.13

Sophie Williams Tremonton, UT 18.304 0.0 18.097 4.0 24.798 0.0 60.199 0.0 122.40

Hadley Champneys Kimberly, ID 18.937 0.0 18.059 6.0 24.589 0.0 61.855 0.0 123.71

Torrie Southern Burley, ID 18.716 0.0 18.676 0.0 25.548 0.0 62.940 0.0 125.88

Autumn Klingler Rexburg, ID 18.934 0.0 18.651 0.0 100.00 0.0 137.580.0 275.17

BOYS BREAKAWAY

Cinch Penrod West Weber, UT 2.66 10 pts 4.22 10.0 3.51 9.0 10.39 15.0 20.78

Sawyer Fisher Kooskia, ID 2.99 9 pts 100.0 0.0 12.91 0.0 115.90 0.0 231.80

Krey Keetch Malad City, ID 4.16 8 pts 100.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 204.16 0.0 408.88

Duke Smith Montpelier, ID 4.18 7 pts 12.67 0.0 3.09 10.0 19.94 39.88

Cooper Roche Mackay, ID 4.39 6 pts 100.0 0.0 4.81 6.0 109.2 4.5 218.40

Blaze Abplanalp Warren, UT 4.54 5 pts 100.0 0.0 5.75 4.0 110.29 3.0 220.58

Aidan Zunino Twin Falls, ID 4.71 4 pts 100.0 0.0 4.37 8.0 109.08 6.0 218.16

Tegann Powell Lyman, WY 4.86 3 pts 6.71 4.0 5.23 5.0 16.80 13.5 33.60

Colt Byrd New Plymouth, ID 5.50 2 pts 100.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 205.5 0.0 411.00

Braden Ellis Plain City, UT 6.30 1 pt 100.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 206.3 0.0 412.60

James Tibbits Blackfoot, ID 6.35 0 7.97 2.0 7.37 2.0 21.690 10.50 39.88

Holden Tubbs Malad City, ID 15.82 0.0 5.29 8.0 18.53 0.0 39.64 9.0 43.38

Hazen Bruno Challis, ID 13.790 0.0 15.59 0.0 16.27 0.0 45.65 7.5 91.30

Nash Turner Gooding, ID 7.017 0.0 100.0 0.0 4.39 7.0 111.56 1.5 223.12

Clancy Udy Plymouth, UT 6.62 0.0 100.0 0.0 5.96 3.0 112.58 0.0 225.16

BOYS GOAT TYING

Cade Romrell Idaho Falls, ID 9.26 10 pts 10.06 10.0 9.10 10.0 24.42 15.0 56.84

Rio Curtis Gooding, ID 9.88 8.5 pts 12.18 2.0 11.70 5.0 33.76 10.5 67.52

Cinch Penrod West Weber, UT 9.88 8.5 pts 11.40 7.0 11.62 7.0 32.90 13.5 65.80

Oak Smith Holbrook, ID 10.15 7 pts 13.34 0.0 15.38 0.0 38.87 0.0 77.74

Duke Smith Montpelier, ID 10.30 6 pts 10.99 8.0 11.74 5.0 33.03 12.0 66.06

Cinch Pope Cokeville, WY 10.45 5 pts 12.48 0.0 12.64 2.0 35.57 7.5 71.14

Bodrie Merritt Bennington, ID 10.60 4 pts 11.70 5.0 12.29 3.0 34.59 9.0 69.18

Nash Turner Gooding, ID 10.73 3 pts 13.11 0.0 100.0 0.0 123.84 0.0 247.68

Copper Griffeth Rigby, ID 10.90 2 pts 14.34 0.0 100.0 0.0 125.24 0.0 250.48

Kruz Smith Montpelie, ID 11.29 1 pt 20.03 0.0 100.0 0.0 131.32 0.0 262.64

BULL RIDING

Rigin Dixon Challis, ID 62 9.5 pts 55 4.0 63 9.0 180 15 360.0

Travis Lloyd Challis, ID 62 9.5 pts 56 60 00 0.0 118 10.5 236.0

Alesxaner Rivera-Marshall Tremonton, UT 58 7.5 pts 62 9.5 00 0.0 120 12.0 240.0

Dylan Austin Blackfoot, ID 58 7.5 pts 46 0.0 00 0.0 104 7.5 208.00

Ryker Layne Wilder, ID 57 6 pts 00 0.0 00 0.0 57 5.25 114.0

Rodee Owen Buhl, ID 55 5 pts 62 9.5 00 0.0 117 9.0 234.0

Kash Hmblin West Haven, UT 40 4 pts 00 0.0 00 0.0 40 0.0 80.0

(No other qualified rides)

CHUTE DOGGIN

Lane Bingham Preston, ID 3.57 10 pts 7.21 3.0 7.17 3.0 17.95 10.5 35.90

Holdan Tubbs Malad City, ID 3.85 9 pts 5.41 6.0 4.89 7.0 14.15 12.0 28.30

Kade Hall Homedale, ID 3.93 8 pts 3.63 10.0 5.27 5.0 12.83 13.5 25.66

Rio Curtis Gooding, ID 4.09 7 pts 5.04 8.0 2.98 10.0 12.11 15.0 24.22

Ty Grant Ogden, UT 4.21 6 pts 10.63 0.0 3.89 8.0 18.73 9.0 37.46

Porter Dansie Blackfoot 4.92 5 pts 12.93 0.0 6.38 4.0 24.23 4.5 48.46

Alexander Rivera-Marshall Tremonton, UT 6.97 4 pts 12.24 0.0 10.37 1.0 29.58 3.0 59.16

Cade Romrell Idaho Falls, ID 8.33 3 pts 7.65 1.0 3.77 9.0 19.65 7.5 39.30

Ike Clayson Blackfoot, ID 8.45 2 pts 100.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 208.45 0.0 416.90

Jade Waggoner Midvale, ID 10.95 1 pt 100.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 210.95 0.0 421.90

GIRLS BREAKAWAY

Taylor James Idaho Falls, ID 2.34 10 pts 100.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 202.34 1.5 404.68

Piper Stokes Portage, ID 4.09 9 pts 4.50 6.0 8.05 4.0 16.64 13.5 33.28

Katelyn Evans Arbon, ID 4.67 8 pts 4.62 5.0 4.32 7.0 13.61 15.0 27.22

Mikell Keetch Malad City, ID 4.68 7 pts 100.0 0.0 6.48 5.00 111.16 4.5 222.32

Sarah Wamsley Kaletown, UT 5.25 6 pts 100.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 205.25 0.0 410.50

Denni Coleman New Plymouth, ID 5.39 5 pts 100.0 0.0 8.21 3.0 113.60 3.0 227.20

Jaylee Rucker Rupert, ID 5.43 4 pts 100.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 205.43 0.0 410.86

Gertie Losee Downey, ID 5.73 3 pts 100.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 205.73 0.0 411.86

Ada Gorecki Wells, NV 6.33 2 pts 100.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 206.33 0.0 412.66

Tylee Chadwick Kimberly, ID 8.70 1 pt 5.49 0.0 3.67 9.0 17.86 12.0 12.00

GIRLS GOAT TYING

Kenlee Kunz Montpelier, ID 7.63 10 pts 12.45 0.0 9.33 9.50 29.41 13.50 58.82

Raegan Jorgensen Arbon, ID 8.84 9 pts 11.31 2.0 9.61 8.0 29.76 12.00 59.52

Bryn Bennett Preston, ID 9.02 8 pts 12.16 0.0 100.0 0.0 121.18 0.0 242.36

Hazie Woodland Weiser, ID 9.19 7 pts 16.45 0.0 12.83 1.0 38.47 0.0 76.94

Sofie Williams Tremonton, UT 9.22 6 pts 7.42 10.0 9.33 9.50 25.97 15.0 51.94

Talor James Idaho Falls, ID 9.29 5 pts 11.69 0.0 10.60 4.00 31.58 7.50 63.16

Gertie Losee Downey, ID 9.66 4 pts 14.23 0.0 9.70 7.0 33.59 6.0 67.18

Mikell Keetch Malad City, ID 9.74 3 pts 9.80 8.0 10.35 5.0 29.97 10.5 59.94

Charly Miller Rexburg, ID 10.00 2 pts 14.95 0.0 13.34 0.0 38.29 0.0 76.58

Jaylee Howell McCammon, ID 10.07 1 pt 17.70 0.0 100.0 0.0 127.67 0.0 255.34

POLE BENDING

Payton Beckley Meridian, ID 20.101 10 pts 25.000 0.0 26.541 0.0 71.95 0.0 143.95

Katelyn Evans Arbon, ID 20.452 9 pts 26.079 0.0 21.66 9.0 68.191 7.50 136.38

Maiah Hatch Caldwell, ID 20.615 8 pts 28.088 0.0 100.0 0.0 148.70 0.0 297.41

Presleigh Steadman Grace, ID 20.884 7 pts 21.46 9.0 21.37 10.0 63.718 15.0 127.44

Bailey Robinson Wilder, ID 20.927 6 pts 23.129 0.0 22.299 8.00 66.355 12.0 132.71

Bailey Webster St. Anthony, ID 20.954 5 pts 22.309 2.0 27.339 0.0 70.602 0.0 141.20

Ellie Slagowski Carlin, NV 20.960 4 pts 26.246 .0.0 27.416 00.0 74.622 0.0 149.24

Ashlyn Chamberland Wilson, WY 21.189 3 pts 24.088 0.0 23.834 0.0 69.112 6.0 138.22

Legacy Jacobs Sugar City, ID 21.401 2 pts 21.172 10.0 27.815 0.0 70.388 0.0 140.78

Hailee Fromm Etna, WY 21.405 1 pt 21.534 7.00 22.473 7.0 65.412 13.5 130.82

RIBBON ROPING

Gracee Grant Ogden, UT 12.350 10 pts 100.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 212.35 0.0 423.98

Ty Grant Ogden, UT 12.350 10 pts 100.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 212.34 0.0 423.98

Bailee Webster St. Anthony, ID 14.63 9 pts 21.47 0.0 13.47 7.0 49.57 12.0 99.14

Ruger Smith Holbrook, ID 14.63 9 pts 21.47 0.0 13.47 7.0 49.57 12.0 99.14

Sawyer Fisher Kooskia, ID 15.920 8 pts 17.48 2.0 24.02 3.0 57.42 9.0 114.84

T J Hammond Lewiston, ID 15.920 8 pts 17.48 2.0 24.02 3.0 57.42 9.0 114.84

Kadree Carter Teton, ID 16.800 7 pts 18.34 0.0 8.97 10.0 44.11 13.50 88.22

Cooper Griffeth Rigby, ID 16.800 7 pts 18.34 0.0 8.97 10.0 44.11 13.50 88.22

Austin Arave Blackfoot, ID 17.870 6 pts 20.07 0.0 100.00 0.0 137.94 1.5 275.88

Sofie Williams Tremonton, UT 17.870 6 pts 20.07 0.0 100.00 0.0 137.94 1.5 275.88

Adalynn Graybeal Gooding, ID 18.530 5 pts 11.93 8.0 24.45 2.0 55.91 10.5 111.82

Rio Curtis Gooding, ID 18.530 5 pts 11.93 8.0 24.45 2.0 55.91 10.5 111.82

Tessly Talbot Preston, ID 19.170 4 pts 100.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 219.17 0.0 438.34

Cooper Skinner Dingle, ID 19.170 4 pts 100.0 0.0 100.0 0.00 219.17 0.0 438.34

Paisley Klinger Rexburg, ID 19.180 3 pts 100.0 0.0 18.12 6.0 137.30 3.0 274.60

Jarett Warner Rigby, ID 19.180 3 pts 100.0 0.0 18.12 6.0 137.30 3.0 274.60

Tegann Powell Lyman, WY 19.370 2 pts 24.11 0.0 100.0 0.0 143.48 0.0 286.96

Ridlee Ream Dingle, ID 19.370 2 pts 24.11 0.0 100.0 0.0 143.48.0.0 286.96

Cade Romrell Idaho Falls, ID 20.360 1 pt 8.38 10.0 10.35 9.0 39.09 15.0 78.18

Mylee Solomon McCammon, ID 20.360 1 pt 8.38 10.0 10.35 9.0 39.09 15.0 78.18

SADDLE BRONC

Cooper Skinner Dingle, ID 51 9.5 pts 00 0.0 52 7.5 103.0 9.0 206.00

Kole Younger Grace, ID 51 9.5 pts 00 0.0 00 0.0 51.0 0.75 102.00

Bronson Smith Malad, ID 48 8 pts 00 0.0 00 0.0 48.0 0.00 96.00

Rio Thomas Grouse Creek, UT 46 7 pts 51 5.5 00 0.0 97.0 7.5 194.00

Ryder Wallace Firth, ID 45 6 pts 00 0.0 00 0.0 45.0 0.0 90.00

Ryker Spencer Challis, ID 39 5 pts 39 1.0 00 0.0 78 4.5 156.00

Rodee Owen Buhl, ID 00 0.0 58 9.0 58 10.0 116.0 15.00 232.0

Lloyd Travis Challis, ID 00 0.0 57 8.0 50 5.5 107.0 13.5 214.00

Teage Erickson Challis, ID 00 0.0 47 3.0 57 9.0 104 11.25 208.00

Weston White Garland, UT 00 0.0 52 7.0 52 7.5 104.00 11.25 208.00

Walker Jones LaMoille, NV 00 0.0 46 2.0 50.0 5.5 96.00 6.0 192.00

(No other qualified ride)

TEAM ROPING

Walker Jones Lamoille, NV 7.56 10 pts 100.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 207.50 1.5 415.12

Chase Stouard Spring Creek, NV 7.56 10 pts 100.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 207.50 1.5 415.12

Blaze Conner Buhl, ID 8.12 9 pts 9.05 9.0 100.0 0.0 117.17 12.0 234.34

Rio Curtis Gooding, ID 8.12 9 pts 9.05 9.0 100.0 0.0 117.17 12.0 234.34

Payson Engberson Monteview, ID 11.18 8 pts 17.63 7.0 29.45 8.0 58.26 13.50 116.52

Wyatt Slagowski Hamer, ID 11.18 8 pts 17.63 7.0 29.45 8.0 58.26 13.50 116.52

Molly Larsen Park Valley, UT 11.53 7 pts 100.00 0.0 100.0 0.0 211.53 0.0 423.06

Makarty Larsen Park Valley, Ut 11.53 7 pts 100.00 0.0 100.0 0.0 211.53 0.0 421.06

Gavin Ellis West Haven, UT 12.50 6 pts 100.00 0.0 29.49 7.0 141.99 9.0 283.98

Ty Grant Ogden, UT 12.50 6 pts 100.00 0.0 29.49 7.0 141.99 9.0 283.98

Oak Smith Holbrook, ID 12.53 5 pts 100.00 0.0 100.00 0.0 212.52 0.0 425.40

Ruger Smith Holbrook, ID 12.53 5 pts 100.00 0.0 100.00 0.0 212.52 0.0 425.40

Blaze Abplanalp Warren, UT 13.44 4 pts 10.94 8.0 8.83 10.0 33.12 15.0 66.42

Cinch Penrod West Weber, UT 13.44 4 pts 10.94 8.0 8.83 10.0 33.12 15.0 66.42

Trey Smith Gooding, ID 14.06 3 pts 28.19 0.0 100.0 0.0 142.25 7.5 284.50

Joe Pavkov Gooding, ID 14.06 3 pts 28.19 0.0 100.0 0.0 142.25 7.5 284.50

Jarett Warner Rigby, ID 14.69 2 pts 100.0 0.0 29.64 6.0 144.33 6.0 288.66

Tom Williams Rexburg, ID 14.69 2 pts 100.0 0.0 29.64 6.0 144.33 6.0 288.66

Hannah Moyle Weiser, ID 15.71 1 pt 100.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 215.71 0.0 431.42

Hazie Woodland Weiser, ID 15.71 1 pt 100.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 215.71 0.0 431.42

Payson Anderson Rexburg, ID 17.45 00 100.00 0.0 11.75 9.0 129.20 10.50 258.40

Legacy Jacobws Sugar City, ID 17.45 00 100.00 0.0 11.75 9.0 129.20 10.50 258.40

TIE DOWN ROPING

Ty Grant Ogden, UT 16.95 10 pts 20.01 7.0 18.27 8.0 55.23 15.0 110.46

Tom Williams Rexburg, Id 19.60 9 pts 100.0 0.0 17.51 9.0 137.11 12.0 274.22

Rio Curtis Gooding, ID 23.11 8 pts 100.0 0.0 24.22 6.0 147.35 9.0 294.70

Ike Clayson Blackfoot, ID 26.95 7 pts 100.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 226.95 4.5 294.70

Jarett Warner Rigby, ID 27.20 6 pts 100.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 227.20 3.0 454.40

Waker Jones Lamoile, NV 28.29 5 pts 100.0 0.0 23.49 7.0 151.78 3.0 303.50

Makarty Larsen Park Valley, UT 39.34 4 pts 100.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 239.34 1.5 478.68

(No other qualifed times)

ALL AROUND COWGIRL

Katelyn Evans 99 points

ALL AROUND COWBOY

Rio Curtis 145.50 points

