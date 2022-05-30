POCATELLO – The Junior High School State Finals Rodeo is underway and scores and times have been posted for the first go-round which took place on Friday.
There will be another go-round and then the short go before the association announces the qualifiers for the National Junior High School Finals Rodeo next month.
Here are the times and scores posted following the first go-round:
BAREBACK RIDING
Kole Younger Grace, ID 65
Britt Wells Jerome, ID 54
Oak Smith Holbrook, ID 52
Bryson Jensen Firth, ID 51
Travis Lloyd Challis, ID 48
Rigin Dixon Challis, ID 46
James Bogus Ennis, MT 43
Kolter Miller Pocatello, ID 38
BARREL RACING
Jaylee Rucker Rupert, ID 17.602 10 pts
Maiah Hatch Caldwell, ID 17.667 9 pts
Bailee Webster St. Anthony, ID 17.703 8 pts
Mackenzie Rose Melba, ID 17.776 7 pts
Fietsie Fly McCammon, ID 17.806 6 pts
Mackie Roche Inkom, ID 17.822 5 pts
Payton Beckley Meridian, ID 17.860 4 pts
Adalynn Graybeal Gooding, ID 17.876 3 pts
Legacy Jacobs Sugar City, ID 17.937 2 pts
Karsen Thornock Malad City, ID 18.021 1 pt
BOYS BREAKAWAY
Cinch Penrod West Weber, UT 2.66 10 pts
Sawyer Fisher Kooskia, ID 2.99 9 pts
Krey Keetch Malad City, ID 4.16 8 pts
Duke Smith Montpelier, ID 4.18 7 pts
Cooper Roche Mackay, ID 4.39 6 pts
Blaze Abplanalp Warren, UT 4.54 5 pts
Aidan Zunino Twin Falls, ID 4.71 4 pts
Tegann Powell Lyman, WY 4.86 3 pts
Colt Byrd New Plymouth, ID 5.50 2 pts
Braden Ellis Plain City, UT 6.30 1 pt
BOYS GOAT TYING
Cade Romrell Idaho Falls, ID 9.26 10 pts
Rio Curtis Gooding, ID 9.88 8.5 pts
Cinch Penrod West Weber, UT 9.88 8.5 pts
Oak Smith Holbrook, ID 10.15 7 pts
Duke Smith Montpelier, ID 10.30 6 pts
Cinch Pope Cokeville, WY 10.45 5 pts
Bodrie Merritt Bennington, ID 10.60 4 pts
Nash Turner Gooding, ID 10.73 3 pts
Copper Griffeth Rigby, ID 10.90 2 pts
Kruz Smith Montpelie, ID 11.29 1 pt
BULL RIDING
Rigin Dixon Challis, ID 62 9.5 pts
Travis Lloyd Challis, ID 62 9.5 pts
Alesxaner Rivera-Marshall Tremonton, UT 58 7.5 pts
Dylan Austin Blackfoot, ID 58 7.5 pts
Ryker Layne Wilder, ID 57 6 pts
Rodee Owen Buhl, ID 55 5 pts
Kash Hmblin West Haven, UT 40 4 pts
(No other qualified rides)
CHUTE DOGGIN
Lane Bingham Preston, ID 3.57 10 pts
Holdan Tubbs Malad City, ID 3.85 9 pts
Kade Hall Homedale, ID 3.93 8 pts
Rio Curtis Gooding, ID 4.09 7 pts
Ty Grant Ogden, UT 4.21 6 pts
Porter Dansie Blackfoot 4.92 5 pts
Alexander Rivera-Marshall Tremonton, UT 6.97 4 pts
Cade Romrell Idaho Falls, ID 8.33 3 pts
Ike Clayson Blackfoot, ID 8.45 2 pts
Jade Waggoner Midvale, ID 10.95 1 pt
GIRLS BREAKAWAY
Taylor James Idaho Falls, ID 2.34 10 pts
Piper Stokes Portage, ID 4.09 9 pts
Katelyn Evans Arbon, ID 4.67 8 pts
Mikell Keetch Malad City, ID 4.68 7 pts
Sarah Wamsley Kaletown, UT 5.25 6 pts
Denni Coleman New Plymouth, ID 5.39 5 pts
Jaylee Rucker Rupert, ID 5.43 4 pts
Gertie Losee Downey, ID 5.73 3 pts
Ada Gorecki Wells, NV 6.33 2 pts
Tylee Chadwick Kimberly, ID 8.70 1 pt
GIRLS GOAT TYING
Kenlee Kunz Montpelier, ID 7.63 10 pts
Raegan Jorgensen Arbon, ID 8.84 9 pts
Bryn Bennett Preston, ID 9.02 8 pts
Hazie Woodland Weiser, ID 9.19 7 pts
Sofie Williams Tremonton, UT 9.22 6 pts
Talor James Idaho Falls, ID 9.29 5 pts
Gertie Losee Downey, ID 9.66 4 pts
Mikell Keetch Malad City, ID 9.74 3 pts
Charly Miller Rexburg, ID 10.00 2 pts
Jaylee Howell McCammon, ID 10.07 1 pt
POLE BENDING
Payton Beckley Meridian, ID 20.101 10 pts
Katelyn Evans Arbon, ID 20.452 9 pts
Maiah Hatch Caldwell, ID 20.615 8 pts
Presleigh Steadman Grace, ID 20.884 7 pts
Bailey Robinson Wilder, ID 20.927 6 pts
Bailey Webster St. Anthony, ID 20.954 5 pts
Ellie Slagowski Carlin, NV 20.960 4 pts
Ashlyn Chamberland Wilson, WY 21.189 3 pts
Legacy Jacobs Sugar City, ID 21.401 2 pts
Hailee Fromm Etna, WY 21.405 1 pt
RIBBON ROPING
Gracee Grant Ogden, UT 12.350 10 pts
Ty Grant Ogden, UT 12.350 10 pts
Bailee Webster St. Anthony, ID 14.63 9 pts
Ruger Smith Holbrook, ID 14.63 9 pts
Sawyer Fisher Kooskia, ID 15.920 8 pts
T J Hammond Lewiston, ID 15.920 8 pts
Kadree Carter Teton, ID 16.800 7 pts
Cooper Griffeth Rigby, ID 16.800 7 pts
Austin Arave Blackfoot, ID 17.870 6 pts
Sofie Williams Tremonton, UT 17.870 6 pts
Adalynn Graybeal Gooding, ID 18.530 5 pts
Rio Curtis Gooding, ID 18.530 5 pts
Tessly Talbot Preston, ID 19.170 4 pts
Cooper Skinner Dingle, ID 19.170 4 pts
Paisley Klinger Rexburg, ID 19.180 3 pts
Jarett Warner Rigby, ID 19.180 3 pts
Tegann Powell Lyman, WY 19.370 2 pts
Ridlee Ream Dingle, ID 19.370 2 pts
Cade Romrell Idaho Falls, ID 20.360 1 pt
Mylee Solomon McCammon, ID 20.360 1 pt
SADDLE BRONC
Cooper Skinner Dingle, ID 51 9.5 pts
Kole Younger Grace, ID 51 9.5 pts
Bronson Smith Malad, ID 48 8 pts
Rio Thomas Grouse Creek, UT 46 7 pts
Ryder Wallace Firth, ID 45 6 pts
Ryker Spencer Challis, ID 39 5 pts
(No other qualified ride)
TEAM ROPING
Walker Jones Lamoille, NV 7.56 10 pts
Chase Stouard Spring Creek, NV 7.56 10 pts
Blaze Conner Buhl, ID 8.12 9 pts
Rio Curtis Gooding, ID 8.12 9 pts
Payson Engberson Monteview, ID 11.18 8 pts
Wyatt Slagowski Hamer, ID 11.18 8 pts
Molly Larsen Park Valley, UT 11.53 7 pts
Makarty Larsen Park Valley, Ut 11.53 7 pts
Gavin Ellis West Haven, UT 12.50 6 pts
Ty Grant Ogden, UT 12.50 6 pts
Oak Smith Holbrook, ID 12.53 5 pts
Ruger Smith Holbrook, ID 12.53 5 pts
Blaze Abplanalp Warren, UT 13.44 4 pts
Cinch Penrod West Weber, UT 13.44 4 pts
Trey Smith Gooding, ID 14.06 3 pts
Joe Pavkov Gooding, ID 14.06 3 pts
Jarett Warner Rigby, ID 14.69 2 pts
Tom Williams Rexburg, ID 14.69 2 pts
Hannah Moyle Weiser, ID 15.71 1 pt
Hazie Woodland Weiser, ID 15.71 1 pt
TIE DOWN ROPING
Ty Grant Ogden, UT 16.95 10 pts
Tom Williams Rexburg, Id 19.60 9 pts
Rio Curtis Gooding, ID 23.11 8 pts
Ike Clayson Blackfoot, ID 26.95 7 pts
Jarett Warner Rigby, ID 27.20 6 pts
Waker Jones Lamoile, NV 28.29 5 pts
Makarty Larsen Park Valley, UT 39.34 4 pts
(No other qualifed times)
Final results
BAREBACK RIDING
Kole Younger Grace, ID 65 10 pts 60 10pts 60 10pts 185 15 pts 370
Britt Wells Jerome, ID 54 9 pts 52 8 pts 00 0 pts 106 9 212
Oak Smith Holbrook, ID 52 8 pts 37 2 pts 00 0 pts 89 6 178
Bryson Jensen Firth, ID 51 7 pts 39 3 pts 39 6 pts 129 10.5 258
Travis Lloyd Challis, ID 48 6 pts 49 6pts 48 7.5 pts 145 13.5 290
Rigin Dixon Challis, ID 46 5 pts 40 4.5 pts 50 9 pts 136 12.0 272
James Bogus Ennis, MT 43 4 pts 00 0 pts 00 0 pts 43 1.5 86
Kolter Miller Pocatello, ID 38 3 pts 36 1 pt 00 0 pts 74 4.5 148
James Molt Gooding, ID 00 0 pts 55 9 pts 48 7.5 pts 103 7.5 206
Wesley Zollinger Rexburg, ID 00 0 pts 50 7 pts 00 0 pts 50 3.0 100
Ryder Wallace Firth, ID 00 0 pts 40 4.5 pts 00 0 pts 40 0.0 80
BARREL RACING
Jaylee Rucker Rupert, ID 17.602 10 pts
Maiah Hatch Caldwell, ID 17.667 9 pts 18.998 0.0 18.666 9.0 55.341 10.5 110.68
Bailee Webster St. Anthony, ID 17.703 8 pts 17.698 10.0 18.667 8.0 54.068 15.0 108.14
Mackenzie Rose Melba, ID 17.776 7 pts 19.070 0.0 19.398 2.0 56.244 1.5 112.49
Fietsie Fly McCammon, ID 17.806 6 pts 18.320 2.0 23.908 0.0 60.034 0.0 120.07
Mackie Roche Inkom, ID 17.822 5 pts 23.249 0.0 100.00 0.0 141.07 0.0 282.14
Payton Beckley Meridian, ID 17.860 4 pts 24.124 0.0 100.00 0.0 141.98 0.0 283.19
Adalynn Graybeal Gooding, ID 17.876 3 pts 19.808 0.0 100.00 0.0 137.68 0.0 275.20
Legacy Jacobs Sugar City, ID 17.937 2 pts 18.477 1.0 19.607 0.0 56.021 4.5 112.04
Karsen Thornock Malad City, ID 18.021 1 pt 18.008 7.0 29.018 0.0 65.047 0.0 130.09
Bailey Robinson Wilder, ID 18.100 0.0 17.879 8.00 18.803 0.0 54.782 13.5 109.56
Paisley Klinger Rexburg, ID 18.320 0.0 18.858 0.0 18.158 10.0 55.336 12.0 110.67
Raegan Jorgensen Arbon, ID 18.510 0.0 17.783 9.0 19.093 0.0 55.386 9.0 110.77
Presleigh Steadman Grace, ID 18.140 0.0 18.768 0.0 18.487 6.0 55.755 7.5 111.51
Bailey Erskine Council, ID 18.373 0.0 18.090 5.0 19.514 1.0 55.977 6.0 111.95
Mylee Solomon McCammon, ID 18.027 0.0 19.150 0.0 18.918 5.0 56.095 3.0 112.19
Katelyn Evans Arbon, ID 18.461 0.0 18.711 0.0 19.631 0.0 56.806 0.0 113.61
Macey Rucker Rupert, ID 18.469 0.0 19.018 0.0 19.344 3.0 56.831 0.0 113.66
Denni Coleman New Plymouth, ID 18.882 0.0 18.583 0.0 19.751 0.0 57.216 0.0 114.43
Josie Jet Warrick Emmett, ID 18.601 0.0 18.681 0.0 20.002 0.0 57.284 0.0 114.57
Jalee Maestrejuan Jordan Valley, OR 18.626 0.0 18.678 0.0 20.259 0.0 57.563 0.0 115.13
Sophie Williams Tremonton, UT 18.304 0.0 18.097 4.0 24.798 0.0 60.199 0.0 122.40
Hadley Champneys Kimberly, ID 18.937 0.0 18.059 6.0 24.589 0.0 61.855 0.0 123.71
Torrie Southern Burley, ID 18.716 0.0 18.676 0.0 25.548 0.0 62.940 0.0 125.88
Autumn Klingler Rexburg, ID 18.934 0.0 18.651 0.0 100.00 0.0 137.580.0 275.17
BOYS BREAKAWAY
Cinch Penrod West Weber, UT 2.66 10 pts 4.22 10.0 3.51 9.0 10.39 15.0 20.78
Sawyer Fisher Kooskia, ID 2.99 9 pts 100.0 0.0 12.91 0.0 115.90 0.0 231.80
Krey Keetch Malad City, ID 4.16 8 pts 100.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 204.16 0.0 408.88
Duke Smith Montpelier, ID 4.18 7 pts 12.67 0.0 3.09 10.0 19.94 39.88
Cooper Roche Mackay, ID 4.39 6 pts 100.0 0.0 4.81 6.0 109.2 4.5 218.40
Blaze Abplanalp Warren, UT 4.54 5 pts 100.0 0.0 5.75 4.0 110.29 3.0 220.58
Aidan Zunino Twin Falls, ID 4.71 4 pts 100.0 0.0 4.37 8.0 109.08 6.0 218.16
Tegann Powell Lyman, WY 4.86 3 pts 6.71 4.0 5.23 5.0 16.80 13.5 33.60
Colt Byrd New Plymouth, ID 5.50 2 pts 100.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 205.5 0.0 411.00
Braden Ellis Plain City, UT 6.30 1 pt 100.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 206.3 0.0 412.60
James Tibbits Blackfoot, ID 6.35 0 7.97 2.0 7.37 2.0 21.690 10.50 39.88
Holden Tubbs Malad City, ID 15.82 0.0 5.29 8.0 18.53 0.0 39.64 9.0 43.38
Hazen Bruno Challis, ID 13.790 0.0 15.59 0.0 16.27 0.0 45.65 7.5 91.30
Nash Turner Gooding, ID 7.017 0.0 100.0 0.0 4.39 7.0 111.56 1.5 223.12
Clancy Udy Plymouth, UT 6.62 0.0 100.0 0.0 5.96 3.0 112.58 0.0 225.16
BOYS GOAT TYING
Cade Romrell Idaho Falls, ID 9.26 10 pts 10.06 10.0 9.10 10.0 24.42 15.0 56.84
Rio Curtis Gooding, ID 9.88 8.5 pts 12.18 2.0 11.70 5.0 33.76 10.5 67.52
Cinch Penrod West Weber, UT 9.88 8.5 pts 11.40 7.0 11.62 7.0 32.90 13.5 65.80
Oak Smith Holbrook, ID 10.15 7 pts 13.34 0.0 15.38 0.0 38.87 0.0 77.74
Duke Smith Montpelier, ID 10.30 6 pts 10.99 8.0 11.74 5.0 33.03 12.0 66.06
Cinch Pope Cokeville, WY 10.45 5 pts 12.48 0.0 12.64 2.0 35.57 7.5 71.14
Bodrie Merritt Bennington, ID 10.60 4 pts 11.70 5.0 12.29 3.0 34.59 9.0 69.18
Nash Turner Gooding, ID 10.73 3 pts 13.11 0.0 100.0 0.0 123.84 0.0 247.68
Copper Griffeth Rigby, ID 10.90 2 pts 14.34 0.0 100.0 0.0 125.24 0.0 250.48
Kruz Smith Montpelie, ID 11.29 1 pt 20.03 0.0 100.0 0.0 131.32 0.0 262.64
BULL RIDING
Rigin Dixon Challis, ID 62 9.5 pts 55 4.0 63 9.0 180 15 360.0
Travis Lloyd Challis, ID 62 9.5 pts 56 60 00 0.0 118 10.5 236.0
Alesxaner Rivera-Marshall Tremonton, UT 58 7.5 pts 62 9.5 00 0.0 120 12.0 240.0
Dylan Austin Blackfoot, ID 58 7.5 pts 46 0.0 00 0.0 104 7.5 208.00
Ryker Layne Wilder, ID 57 6 pts 00 0.0 00 0.0 57 5.25 114.0
Rodee Owen Buhl, ID 55 5 pts 62 9.5 00 0.0 117 9.0 234.0
Kash Hmblin West Haven, UT 40 4 pts 00 0.0 00 0.0 40 0.0 80.0
(No other qualified rides)
CHUTE DOGGIN
Lane Bingham Preston, ID 3.57 10 pts 7.21 3.0 7.17 3.0 17.95 10.5 35.90
Holdan Tubbs Malad City, ID 3.85 9 pts 5.41 6.0 4.89 7.0 14.15 12.0 28.30
Kade Hall Homedale, ID 3.93 8 pts 3.63 10.0 5.27 5.0 12.83 13.5 25.66
Rio Curtis Gooding, ID 4.09 7 pts 5.04 8.0 2.98 10.0 12.11 15.0 24.22
Ty Grant Ogden, UT 4.21 6 pts 10.63 0.0 3.89 8.0 18.73 9.0 37.46
Porter Dansie Blackfoot 4.92 5 pts 12.93 0.0 6.38 4.0 24.23 4.5 48.46
Alexander Rivera-Marshall Tremonton, UT 6.97 4 pts 12.24 0.0 10.37 1.0 29.58 3.0 59.16
Cade Romrell Idaho Falls, ID 8.33 3 pts 7.65 1.0 3.77 9.0 19.65 7.5 39.30
Ike Clayson Blackfoot, ID 8.45 2 pts 100.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 208.45 0.0 416.90
Jade Waggoner Midvale, ID 10.95 1 pt 100.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 210.95 0.0 421.90
GIRLS BREAKAWAY
Taylor James Idaho Falls, ID 2.34 10 pts 100.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 202.34 1.5 404.68
Piper Stokes Portage, ID 4.09 9 pts 4.50 6.0 8.05 4.0 16.64 13.5 33.28
Katelyn Evans Arbon, ID 4.67 8 pts 4.62 5.0 4.32 7.0 13.61 15.0 27.22
Mikell Keetch Malad City, ID 4.68 7 pts 100.0 0.0 6.48 5.00 111.16 4.5 222.32
Sarah Wamsley Kaletown, UT 5.25 6 pts 100.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 205.25 0.0 410.50
Denni Coleman New Plymouth, ID 5.39 5 pts 100.0 0.0 8.21 3.0 113.60 3.0 227.20
Jaylee Rucker Rupert, ID 5.43 4 pts 100.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 205.43 0.0 410.86
Gertie Losee Downey, ID 5.73 3 pts 100.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 205.73 0.0 411.86
Ada Gorecki Wells, NV 6.33 2 pts 100.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 206.33 0.0 412.66
Tylee Chadwick Kimberly, ID 8.70 1 pt 5.49 0.0 3.67 9.0 17.86 12.0 12.00
GIRLS GOAT TYING
Kenlee Kunz Montpelier, ID 7.63 10 pts 12.45 0.0 9.33 9.50 29.41 13.50 58.82
Raegan Jorgensen Arbon, ID 8.84 9 pts 11.31 2.0 9.61 8.0 29.76 12.00 59.52
Bryn Bennett Preston, ID 9.02 8 pts 12.16 0.0 100.0 0.0 121.18 0.0 242.36
Hazie Woodland Weiser, ID 9.19 7 pts 16.45 0.0 12.83 1.0 38.47 0.0 76.94
Sofie Williams Tremonton, UT 9.22 6 pts 7.42 10.0 9.33 9.50 25.97 15.0 51.94
Talor James Idaho Falls, ID 9.29 5 pts 11.69 0.0 10.60 4.00 31.58 7.50 63.16
Gertie Losee Downey, ID 9.66 4 pts 14.23 0.0 9.70 7.0 33.59 6.0 67.18
Mikell Keetch Malad City, ID 9.74 3 pts 9.80 8.0 10.35 5.0 29.97 10.5 59.94
Charly Miller Rexburg, ID 10.00 2 pts 14.95 0.0 13.34 0.0 38.29 0.0 76.58
Jaylee Howell McCammon, ID 10.07 1 pt 17.70 0.0 100.0 0.0 127.67 0.0 255.34
POLE BENDING
Payton Beckley Meridian, ID 20.101 10 pts 25.000 0.0 26.541 0.0 71.95 0.0 143.95
Katelyn Evans Arbon, ID 20.452 9 pts 26.079 0.0 21.66 9.0 68.191 7.50 136.38
Maiah Hatch Caldwell, ID 20.615 8 pts 28.088 0.0 100.0 0.0 148.70 0.0 297.41
Presleigh Steadman Grace, ID 20.884 7 pts 21.46 9.0 21.37 10.0 63.718 15.0 127.44
Bailey Robinson Wilder, ID 20.927 6 pts 23.129 0.0 22.299 8.00 66.355 12.0 132.71
Bailey Webster St. Anthony, ID 20.954 5 pts 22.309 2.0 27.339 0.0 70.602 0.0 141.20
Ellie Slagowski Carlin, NV 20.960 4 pts 26.246 .0.0 27.416 00.0 74.622 0.0 149.24
Ashlyn Chamberland Wilson, WY 21.189 3 pts 24.088 0.0 23.834 0.0 69.112 6.0 138.22
Legacy Jacobs Sugar City, ID 21.401 2 pts 21.172 10.0 27.815 0.0 70.388 0.0 140.78
Hailee Fromm Etna, WY 21.405 1 pt 21.534 7.00 22.473 7.0 65.412 13.5 130.82
RIBBON ROPING
Gracee Grant Ogden, UT 12.350 10 pts 100.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 212.35 0.0 423.98
Ty Grant Ogden, UT 12.350 10 pts 100.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 212.34 0.0 423.98
Bailee Webster St. Anthony, ID 14.63 9 pts 21.47 0.0 13.47 7.0 49.57 12.0 99.14
Ruger Smith Holbrook, ID 14.63 9 pts 21.47 0.0 13.47 7.0 49.57 12.0 99.14
Sawyer Fisher Kooskia, ID 15.920 8 pts 17.48 2.0 24.02 3.0 57.42 9.0 114.84
T J Hammond Lewiston, ID 15.920 8 pts 17.48 2.0 24.02 3.0 57.42 9.0 114.84
Kadree Carter Teton, ID 16.800 7 pts 18.34 0.0 8.97 10.0 44.11 13.50 88.22
Cooper Griffeth Rigby, ID 16.800 7 pts 18.34 0.0 8.97 10.0 44.11 13.50 88.22
Austin Arave Blackfoot, ID 17.870 6 pts 20.07 0.0 100.00 0.0 137.94 1.5 275.88
Sofie Williams Tremonton, UT 17.870 6 pts 20.07 0.0 100.00 0.0 137.94 1.5 275.88
Adalynn Graybeal Gooding, ID 18.530 5 pts 11.93 8.0 24.45 2.0 55.91 10.5 111.82
Rio Curtis Gooding, ID 18.530 5 pts 11.93 8.0 24.45 2.0 55.91 10.5 111.82
Tessly Talbot Preston, ID 19.170 4 pts 100.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 219.17 0.0 438.34
Cooper Skinner Dingle, ID 19.170 4 pts 100.0 0.0 100.0 0.00 219.17 0.0 438.34
Paisley Klinger Rexburg, ID 19.180 3 pts 100.0 0.0 18.12 6.0 137.30 3.0 274.60
Jarett Warner Rigby, ID 19.180 3 pts 100.0 0.0 18.12 6.0 137.30 3.0 274.60
Tegann Powell Lyman, WY 19.370 2 pts 24.11 0.0 100.0 0.0 143.48 0.0 286.96
Ridlee Ream Dingle, ID 19.370 2 pts 24.11 0.0 100.0 0.0 143.48.0.0 286.96
Cade Romrell Idaho Falls, ID 20.360 1 pt 8.38 10.0 10.35 9.0 39.09 15.0 78.18
Mylee Solomon McCammon, ID 20.360 1 pt 8.38 10.0 10.35 9.0 39.09 15.0 78.18
SADDLE BRONC
Cooper Skinner Dingle, ID 51 9.5 pts 00 0.0 52 7.5 103.0 9.0 206.00
Kole Younger Grace, ID 51 9.5 pts 00 0.0 00 0.0 51.0 0.75 102.00
Bronson Smith Malad, ID 48 8 pts 00 0.0 00 0.0 48.0 0.00 96.00
Rio Thomas Grouse Creek, UT 46 7 pts 51 5.5 00 0.0 97.0 7.5 194.00
Ryder Wallace Firth, ID 45 6 pts 00 0.0 00 0.0 45.0 0.0 90.00
Ryker Spencer Challis, ID 39 5 pts 39 1.0 00 0.0 78 4.5 156.00
Rodee Owen Buhl, ID 00 0.0 58 9.0 58 10.0 116.0 15.00 232.0
Lloyd Travis Challis, ID 00 0.0 57 8.0 50 5.5 107.0 13.5 214.00
Teage Erickson Challis, ID 00 0.0 47 3.0 57 9.0 104 11.25 208.00
Weston White Garland, UT 00 0.0 52 7.0 52 7.5 104.00 11.25 208.00
Walker Jones LaMoille, NV 00 0.0 46 2.0 50.0 5.5 96.00 6.0 192.00
(No other qualified ride)
TEAM ROPING
Walker Jones Lamoille, NV 7.56 10 pts 100.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 207.50 1.5 415.12
Chase Stouard Spring Creek, NV 7.56 10 pts 100.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 207.50 1.5 415.12
Blaze Conner Buhl, ID 8.12 9 pts 9.05 9.0 100.0 0.0 117.17 12.0 234.34
Rio Curtis Gooding, ID 8.12 9 pts 9.05 9.0 100.0 0.0 117.17 12.0 234.34
Payson Engberson Monteview, ID 11.18 8 pts 17.63 7.0 29.45 8.0 58.26 13.50 116.52
Wyatt Slagowski Hamer, ID 11.18 8 pts 17.63 7.0 29.45 8.0 58.26 13.50 116.52
Molly Larsen Park Valley, UT 11.53 7 pts 100.00 0.0 100.0 0.0 211.53 0.0 423.06
Makarty Larsen Park Valley, Ut 11.53 7 pts 100.00 0.0 100.0 0.0 211.53 0.0 421.06
Gavin Ellis West Haven, UT 12.50 6 pts 100.00 0.0 29.49 7.0 141.99 9.0 283.98
Ty Grant Ogden, UT 12.50 6 pts 100.00 0.0 29.49 7.0 141.99 9.0 283.98
Oak Smith Holbrook, ID 12.53 5 pts 100.00 0.0 100.00 0.0 212.52 0.0 425.40
Ruger Smith Holbrook, ID 12.53 5 pts 100.00 0.0 100.00 0.0 212.52 0.0 425.40
Blaze Abplanalp Warren, UT 13.44 4 pts 10.94 8.0 8.83 10.0 33.12 15.0 66.42
Cinch Penrod West Weber, UT 13.44 4 pts 10.94 8.0 8.83 10.0 33.12 15.0 66.42
Trey Smith Gooding, ID 14.06 3 pts 28.19 0.0 100.0 0.0 142.25 7.5 284.50
Joe Pavkov Gooding, ID 14.06 3 pts 28.19 0.0 100.0 0.0 142.25 7.5 284.50
Jarett Warner Rigby, ID 14.69 2 pts 100.0 0.0 29.64 6.0 144.33 6.0 288.66
Tom Williams Rexburg, ID 14.69 2 pts 100.0 0.0 29.64 6.0 144.33 6.0 288.66
Hannah Moyle Weiser, ID 15.71 1 pt 100.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 215.71 0.0 431.42
Hazie Woodland Weiser, ID 15.71 1 pt 100.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 215.71 0.0 431.42
Payson Anderson Rexburg, ID 17.45 00 100.00 0.0 11.75 9.0 129.20 10.50 258.40
Legacy Jacobws Sugar City, ID 17.45 00 100.00 0.0 11.75 9.0 129.20 10.50 258.40
TIE DOWN ROPING
Ty Grant Ogden, UT 16.95 10 pts 20.01 7.0 18.27 8.0 55.23 15.0 110.46
Tom Williams Rexburg, Id 19.60 9 pts 100.0 0.0 17.51 9.0 137.11 12.0 274.22
Rio Curtis Gooding, ID 23.11 8 pts 100.0 0.0 24.22 6.0 147.35 9.0 294.70
Ike Clayson Blackfoot, ID 26.95 7 pts 100.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 226.95 4.5 294.70
Jarett Warner Rigby, ID 27.20 6 pts 100.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 227.20 3.0 454.40
Waker Jones Lamoile, NV 28.29 5 pts 100.0 0.0 23.49 7.0 151.78 3.0 303.50
Makarty Larsen Park Valley, UT 39.34 4 pts 100.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 239.34 1.5 478.68
(No other qualifed times)
ALL AROUND COWGIRL
Katelyn Evans 99 points
ALL AROUND COWBOY
Rio Curtis 145.50 points