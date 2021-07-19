LINCOLN, Neb. – The first performance of the first go-round of the National High School Rodeo Finals is now in the books and while there were some high expectations from Team Idaho, things were not bad.
Raegan Steed was moved from the Monday night performance to the Sunday night performance and responded with an 11th place finish. Her time of 18.491 seconds just shows how tough this event is on the national level.
Leading the way in the first performance was Alexis McDonald of Gardiner, Mont., who stopped the timer in a swift 17.496 seconds. Her time was nearly a half-second faster than the second place finisher in Chalee Harms, another Montana cowgirl from Miles City, who stopped the timer in 17.844 seconds and just shows how competitive things are at the national level.
In third was a Texas cowgirl, Dessa Hext, from Canadian, Texas, who posted a time of 17.864.
Rounding out the top five were Audra Blevins of Sage, Ark., with a time of 17.921 and Alissa Flores of Laredo, Texas, with a time of 18.082 seconds.
In the bareback riding, Team Idaho was well represented by Kelton Maxfield, who posted a score of 73 in his first action at the national level, good enough for third place in the performance. It also earns him a ride and he stands a good chance of making the short go-round if he can get another ride in his second performance.
Winning the performance was Jason Wilson of Bennington, Vt., who is a member of Team New York. Wilson posted a score of 77.
In second place was a Utah cowboy in Kade Madsen of Honeyville, Utah, who posted a score of 76 in the first performance.
Rounding out the top five were Bryce Eck of Redfield, Kan., with a score of 72 and Cooper Filipeck of Rapid City, S.D., who posted a score of 71.
In goat tying, Team Idaho’s Laynee Gregersen was fast, but not fast enough to post a win.
Gregersen, who hails from Malta, finished in eighth place with a time of 9.49 seconds.
The top five was led by a Texas cowgirl in Brooklyn Balch of Buckholts, Texas, with a time of 7.66 seconds.
In second was Meadow Raymond of Oak Grove, La., with a time of 8.09 seconds. Third was Kyla Kelley of Red Deer County, in Alberta, Canada, with a time of 8.66 seconds. Fourth was Avery Ledesma of Las Cruces, N.M., with a time of 8.67 seconds, and in fifth place was Molly Rotenberger of Ludlow, S.D., with a time of 8.96 seconds. You can bet that the times are going to get faster and the bunching of contestants tighter as the week goes on.
In boys’ cow cutting, the going was pretty tough, especially for Idaho’s Zane Brackett. Brackett, who hails from Homedale, finished 14th in the performance with 124 points and has his work cut out for him the rest of the way in this event.
In first place with a score of 145 is Cashton James Weidenbener of Payson, Ariz. In second is Jake Shelton of Krum, Texas, with a score of 144 and in third is Lane Touchet of Iowa, La., with a score of 141. Rounding out the top five is Tate Welch of Franktown, Colo., with 140 points and Kerry Duvall of Farmington, California with a score of 139.
In breakaway roping, the fastest growing and literally the fastest event in high school rodeo, the times were blazing, but that didn’t stop Idaho’s Cassidy Bradshaw from cracking the top six times Sunday night. Bradshaw, who is from Rexburg, came in with a quick time of 3.40 seconds.
The top five are Emme Colvard of Crumpler, N.C., who stopped the timer in a very fast 2.15 seconds. In second was Clare Brucalow of Waunakee, Wis., with a time of 2.57 seconds and in third was Cassidy Weber of Carlyle, Saskatchewan, Canada, with a time of 2.83 seconds.
Fourth place went to Jace Hurlburt of Arcadia, Neb., with a time of 3.01 seconds, while in fifth was Molli Rae Kinchen of Tickfaw, La., with a time of 3.12 seconds.
As is always the case, or so it seems, bull riding is a select event where only the best of the best manage to get the eight seconds. Sunday night was no exception, as only seven of the riders listed for the first performance posted scores.
They were led by Andy Guzman of Oakdale, Calif., who had a sterling score of 80. In second place was Brody Nelson, of Minot, N.D., with a score of 76 and in third was Canyon Bass of Wimberly, Texas, with a score of 73.
In fourth place was Waceh Schalla of Arapahoe, Okla., with a score of 72 and in fifth place was Trevor Taghon of Stanwood, Mich., with a score of 65.
In the girls’ cow cutting event, the top five scores were outstanding and closely bunched.
The lead is held by Makenzie Moore, of Walnut Grove, Miss., who posted a score of 146. In second was Kate Fitzgerald of Heber City, Utah, with a score of 143, while in third was Josey Tingley of Astatula, Fla., with a score of 143 as well.
In fourth and fifth were Addi Miller of New Castle, Ind., and Loralee Ward of Fort Lupton, Colo., who both had score of 142.
In another of the very popular events this year, pole bending, a total of 26 cowgirls posted times on Sunday night.
Idaho representative Trinity Olson came through with shining colors as she posted the third fastest time of the night with a 21.088 second run.
The top five times were led by Kylie Cliburn, Prairieville, La., with a time of 20.323 seconds. In second was Marlee Quarles of Pampa, Texas, with a time of 20.723 with Olson in third.
Rounding out the top five were Ryla Bryant of Lakeland, Fla., with a time of 21.31 seconds and Carli Stuva of Fontanelle, Iowa, with a time of 21.341 seconds.
In the reined cow horse event, the first round performers have set the bar high for the upcoming Idaho contestants.
In first place is Maddie Fantaskey of Worland, Wyo., who posted a score of 291.5 points to lead the way. In second is Will Jones, who hails from Allerton, Iowa, and he posted 286.5 points to edge clear of third place finisher Ketch Keton of Mayer, Ariz., with 285 points.
Also with 285 points was Cecilia Sanchez of Sarasota, Fla., while in fifth was Shayla Boyce of Marietta, Okla., with 282.5 points. This is sure to be a tight finish by the time they sort out the points following the short go-round later in the week.
In saddle bronc riding, only 10 of the scheduled entrants managed to post scores. They were led by Gus Gaillard of Morse, Texas, who put up a score of 78 for his eight seconds. In second was Larry Bennett of Lowndes, Mo., with a score of 73, while Briley Scott of Sundre, Alberta, Canada, was able to post a score of 69. Also coming in with a score of 69 was Coy Hebert of Welsh, La., while in fifth was Dean Schroder of Taylor, Neb., with a score of 65. Things will surely heat up as the week progresses.
In steer wrestling, it was not a great night for Malta’s Ethan Southern. Ethan did stick with his steer and did post a score which could be important later in the week, we will have to wait and see how it turns out. Southern finished in 12th place with a time of 30.66.
Leading the way is Dawson Kautzman of Capitol, Mont., who posted a fast time of 4.39 seconds. In second is Cael Hilzendeger of Baldwin, N.D., with a time of 4.59 seconds while Logan Mullin of Oak Hill, Kan., finished in third with a time of 5.29 seconds. Fourth was Owen Redfeairn of Bakersfield, Calif., with at time of 7.53 and in fifth is Garrett Leatherman of Newark, Ill., with a time of 7.72 seconds.
Times were pretty good in the first performance in team roping. There were no representatives from Idaho, but the top five were led by a South Dakota team. Bodey Wain of Martin and Tracer Olson of White River posted a time of 7.59 seconds to hold down the top spot. In second is Riley Green of Roanoke, Ala., and Sarah Toole of Rydal, Ga., have times of 8.06 seconds. They rodeo for Team Georgia. In third is Adam White of Burns, Ore., and Ty Taylor, also of Burns, and their time is 8.21 seconds. In fourth representing Utah is Keegan Cumbie of Tremonton and Riley Oberg of Ephraim with a time of 9.45 seconds. In fifth place is the team of Cooper Bass of Brewster, Neb., and Dane Pokorny of Stapleton, Neb., with a time of 11.68 seconds.
Finally, in tie down roping, another event without any Idaho cowboys or cowgirls competing in the first performance, it was Stratton Kohr of Gillette, Wyo., who holds down the top spot with a time of 11.69 seconds. In second is Leyton Burkett of Brewton, Ala., with a time of 11.96 seconds and in third is Garrett Jepson of Las Vegas with a time of 12.77 seconds.
In fourth is Iowa cowboy Chance Fleming of Bloomfield with a time of 13.76 seconds and in fifth place is Evan Bourdon of Sheridan, Ind., with a time of 14.66 seconds.
Results from the second performance at the National High School Finals Rodeo are now in and things are looking good for everyone. Times are getting a bit faster, which means the arena is tightening up and things will be looking good as the finals move forward.
No Idaho cowgirls were in the second performance, so here are the top five finishers from performance number two which took place on Monday morning.
Ashlyn Goven of Rozet, Wyo., posted the fastest time at 17.494. In second was Skylar Alves of Camarillo, Calif., with a time of 17.731 and Jayci Lee Byler of Bellville, Texas, finished in third with a time of 17.827. Fourth was Sofia Borowski of Queen Creek, Ariz., with a time of 17.909 and in fifth was Trista Hoyde of Sydney, Mont.,, who rodeos with Team North Dakota. Her time was 17.919.
In Goat tying there was some trouble for Idaho cowgirl Harley Beasley. In an event in which she was considered a challenger for the national title, Harley posted a time of 18.22 and finds herself a ways back of the performance leaders. Even with a poor run, Harley has a shot at the short go-round but she will definitely need to pick things up.
In first place is Jessica Stevens of Creighton, Neb., who posted a time of 7.72 seonds. In second was Cheyenne Vande Stouwe of Inwood, Iowa, who stopped the timer in 7.96 seconds and third was Kennedy Buckner of Powell Butte, Ore., with a time of 8.39 seconds. Fourth was Rylee Grace Abel of Hobbs, N.M., with at time of 8.63 seconds and in fifth was Presley Scalzo of Murrieta, Calif., with a time of 9.22 seconds.
In bareback riding, Cooper Cooke has shown he belongs, placing fifth with a score of 67. He is in good shape after his first ride for sure. Leading the way is a California cowboy by the name of Erik Bettencourt and he hails from Modesto. He posted a score of 74 to lead Wyatt Wood of Prineville, Ore., who had a 71. Mason Stuller, another Oregon cowboy, finished third with a score of 70 while Kashton Ford of Sturgis, S.D., finished fourth with a 68, just a single point ahead of Cooke in fifth.
In boys’ cow cutting, another Idaho cowboy cracked the top five with Jett Brower showing that he belongs with the best of the best. Leading the way was Jeffrey Carver of Cardon, Ohio, who had a score of 144.5. He was followed by Payden Rust of Gordon, Texas, who had a 144.0. In third, we find Hunter Beason of Philadelphi, Mo., who had a 143.5 score and then Hayden Jennings of Seneca, Neb., with a 142. Brower was next with his score of 141.0 Just 3.5 points separated the top five so this one will be going down to the wire.
In breakaway roping, none of the Idaho cowgirls participated, but the top five were all very impressive, coming in with a 3.27 or faster time, including Madison Outhier of Utopia, Texas, who stopped the timer in an extremely fast time of 1.92 seconds. In second was Sarah Toole of Rydal, Ga., who stopped the timer in another fast time, this one at 2.48 seconds. In third was Mecarti Marton of Evanston, Wyo., who rodeos for Team Utah and was fast as well at 2.55 seconds. In fourth was Avery Landry of Arnaudville, La., with a time of 2.94 and in fifth, Carlee Potter of Latham, Kan., with a time of 3.27 seconds.
Next on our list of scores and times from the second performance is bull riding and as one might expect, getting a score was not easy. Only seven cowboys posted scores in the second performance, led by Kelleigh Purdy of Zillah, Wash., who had a 76. In second was Ty Parnell of Edmond, Okla., with a 74 and third was Thayne Elshere of Hereford, S.D., with a 73. Also with a 73 was Lane Nelson of Chase, Mich., and rounding out the top five is Nathan DeMortigny of Rugby, N.D.
Girls’ cow cutting was next in line for the posting of results and the list from Monday morning was led by a Texas cowgirl, Faith Farris of Midway posted a strong 151 to hold the lead. In second was Olivia Davison of Carlton, Ore., with a 145. Also with a 145 score was Shayla Boyce of Marietta, Okla., while Hannah King of Cisco, Texas, posted a 144.5 which was good enough for fourth. In fifth was Genessie Williams of Stavely, Alberta, Canada with a score of 143.
In pole bending, Idaho’s Hayden Corta checked in with an 11th place finish, but she was just over one second behind the leader and in an event where you can lose five seconds for tipping over a pole, that is not too much time to make up. Leading the list of the top five in pole bending was Hannah Fulmer of Logandale, Nev., who posted a time of 20.75 seconds. In second was Clancy Brown of North Platte, Neb., with a 21.16 second time while Grace Waldenberger of Holmen, Wis., finished in third with a time of 21.296. Fourth was Zoey Hortenstine of Bronte, Texas, with her time of 21.305 and in fifth was Kayla Earnhardt of Mooresville, N.C. with a time of 21.487.
Reined cow horse was next on the list of events and this one is a co-ed event. Isabella Manning from Team Idaho scored well enough to make the top five, just five points out of a first place tie. At the top of the list of competitors is Sophia Patino of Santa Maria, Calif., with 288 points while Rayna Waneke of Great Falls, Mont., was in second with a score of 286.5 points. In third is Jackson Grimes of Kadoka, S.D., with 285 points. Also with 285 points was Victoria Cross of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., while Isabella Manning of Kuna posted a 283 point score for fifth place.
As expected, the rough stock events are taking their toll and in the saddle bronc event, the horses are winning over the cowboys as evidenced by the fact that only three cowboys made rides in the second performance. Expect more of the same as the week goes by. Leading the way was Brody McAbee of Ansley, Neb., with a score of 68, followed by Marshall Larson of Aitkin, Minn., and Bryon Christiansen of Emery, Utah, with a score of 62.
Steer wrestling is next on our scoreboard and this is where Idaho champion Wes Shaw let it be known that he had arrived in Lincoln and brought his game face with him. He was clocked in a quick time of 4.87 seconds which was good enough for second in the performance and sets him up nicely for the rest of the week. In first was Oklahoma cowboy Traden Anderson of Hanna with a time of 4.44 seconds, followed by Shaw and in third was Gavin Lee of Poplarville, Mo., with at time of 5.45 seconds. In fourth was Joey Dansie of Cedar Fort, Utah, with a time of 5.77 seconds and Lucas Peterson of Lawrenceburg, Ky., who rodeos for Team Indiana finished up in fifth with a time of 5.95 seconds.
Team roping proved to be tough on Monday morning as only seven teams were able to post qualified times and they were led by a team from Missouri in Clay Clayman of Highlandville, Mo., and his partner Cooper Freeman of Carthage, Mo., who posted a time of 6.14 seconds. In second was a Wyoming team of Mason Trollinger and Teagan Bentley, both of Casper, who had a time of 7.21 seconds while in third was the Arizona team of Kenzie Kelton and Ketch Kelton of Mayer, Ariz., with a time of 7.71 seconds. In fourth we find Joey and Luke Denney of Carrolton, Ga., who were good enough to post a time of 8.1 seconds while in fifth was Chase Applewhite of Heber Springs, Ark., and Luke Atchison of Russellville, Ark., with a time of 12.04 seconds.
Finally in tie down roping, we see Idaho champion Wyatt Stephens posted a time of 11.03, good enough for third place in the performance and setting Wyatt up well for the rest of the week. Leading this performance was Texas cowboy Tyler Calhoun of Anderson, who stopped the timer in 9.1 seconds. He was followed by Dontae Pacheco of Bloomfield, N.M., with a time of 9.96 seconds and then Stephens’ time of 11.03. In fourth is Mason Stueve of Newton, Kan., with a time of 11.15 seconds while in fifth was Cole Clemons of Okeechobee, Fla., with a time of 1l.65 seconds