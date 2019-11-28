FIRTH – Nearly two years ago, right after the 2017-18 basketball season, Firth boys’ coach Scott Adams stepped down from the position. This came after 10 years of coaching the program and after seven state titles earned by the Cougars.
Many speculated that he was headed for a bigger school or even a college somewhere, while others, myself included, felt that maybe he just needed a break.
As it turned out, he wanted to be a dad for a while, to have a chance to watch his two daughters play their sports and be there for his family.
Now, two years later, Adams is back at the helm of the Cougar basketball program and will continue his duties as the athletic director for the school.
A recent jamboree that the Cougars participated in showed that the same Scott Adams has returned, fresh with a new fire burning in his body, the same competitiveness is still there and the players are already responding to his coaching in a positive manner.
The Cougars were matched up with 4A Shelley and 3A Snake River in the jamboree and lo and behold, the Cougars came out on top in both contests.
Now, before everyone comes out of the closet with their Firth Cougar banners and thinking that it will translate into instant championships, it was only a jamboree and it came against two teams that will still be finding themselves a month from now.
Are there some things to like? Sure, it’s just that there may be a few things to not like as well.
What you will see this year from the Cougars will be some hard-nosed defense, improved rebounding down low, fewer mistakes in the passing game and fewer turnovers. You may also find that the players will be more about making lay-ups and short jumpers than 30-foot three-pointers. Adams will use the three-pointer when it is appropriate, but he will also expect perfect execution of the half-court offense and an extended fast break. He will also demand tough defense and hustle and 100 percent effort on every play, just like he should.
There is a lot of talent on this team, but you will find that they are also very young. You will find that there are sophomores and juniors who will see most of the action this year, as Adams builds the kind of team that he expects it will take to win night in and night out. He is simply that kind of coach, the kind that wins and wins championships.
This team will be very exciting at times and might even have you pulling your hair out when they make some mistakes, but it is a team that you will grow to love and want to watch every night of the season.
By the time the team reaches the District 6 2A basketball tournament, they will be in the hunt for a title and a trip to the state basketball tournament. How far they will be able to take it will be up to the players themselves. Every indication is that they might just surprise everyone and qualify for the state tournament and could even bring home a trophy when it is all said and done. Probably not the blue trophy of a state title, but you never know.
The 2019-20 Firth Cougar Basketball schedule:
Thursday, December 5 Aberdeen HOME 7:30 p.m.
Friday, December 6 Cole Valley Christian AWAY 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, December 7 Fruitland AWAY 4 p.m.
Tuesday, December 10 Sugar-Salem AWAY 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, December 12 Teton HOME 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, December 14 Aberdeen AWAY 7 p.m.
Thursday, December 19 South Fremont HOME 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, January 7 Sugar-Salem HOME 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, January 9 West Side AWAY 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, January 14 Teton AWAY 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, January 16 West Jefferson HOME 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, January 18 Salmon AWAY 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, January 22 Ririe AWAY 7:30 p.m.
Friday, January 24 North Fremont HOME 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, January 25 West Side HOME 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, January 30 South Fremont AWAY 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, February 1 West Jefferson AWAY 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, February 5 Salmon HOME 7:30 p.m.
Friday, February 7 Ririe HOME 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, February 12 North Fremont AWAY 7:30 p.m.
February 17-29 District South Fremont TBA