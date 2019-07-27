THOMAS – The annual Snake River High School varsity football camp wrapped things up Thursday night with a scrimmage as the Panthers hosted five other football teams.
Those who attended included Thunder Ridge of Idaho Falls, Bear Lake, Marsh Valley, Burley, Firth, Declo, Aberdeen, and of course Snake River.
The teams were paired off and each had the opportunity to play on offense and defense against those they were paired with.
Usually, at this time of year, the defenses are markedly better or at least farther ahead of their counterparts, but this year, it seemed as if the offenses were closer to season-opening condition than were the defenses.
Most of the offenses seemed to be able to strike from quite a ways out and the big plays only frustrated the defenses even more as they were missing tackles, allowing long passes over the top and of course, the long-distance runs that every team seemed to be able to pull off.
Now it is only the end of July and schools must still weather the mandatory “no contact” period where coaches are not allowed to coach their players from Aug. 1-10. Then, most teams will enter the dreaded two-a-day’ practices where things will get much more serious as teams prepare for the season openers.
Some will open on Aug. 29, others will play on Aug. 30 or 31. Most schools will begin classes somewhere between Aug. 19 and Aug. 24 and of course they will all have to weather the week of the Eastern Idaho State Fair which will present distractions by the handful.
The fair will run this year from Aug. 30 through September 7, and by that time most schools will be hoping to have a 2-0 record in hand.
On offense, the Thunder Ridge Titans look to be quite a bit improved off of last season, which you might expect as the team has a full year under its belt and very few players lost to graduation. This is a program that should be better and should continue to get better. They may not be a match for Madison as of yet, but they will likely be very competitive against all of the 4A schools in the High Country Conference, something they were not a year ago. They have a tall, rangy quarterback, a quick wide receiver and they have developed a running game, and when you have all three of those options, you will be pretty competitive.
There is still work to be done on defense, as there is with all of the teams who were in attendance.
Snake River, the host team, showed some flashes of brilliance on the offensive end and they were without last year’s starting quarterback, who was excused from this week’s camp. They obviously have developed a backup quarterback and with some improvements in the receiving corps and the breakaway runner in Treyton Young, who earned all-state honors as a sophomore, you should be pretty well set on offense.
What quarterback Mitch Lindsay will bring to the offense in his second year as a starter is yet to be seen, but you have to think that he will be bigger, stronger, and better in his junior year. This could be a fun year for the Panthers offensively.
On defense, the Panthers seemed to struggle at times, but there were also some flashes where they looked pretty good. Depth will be the big thing here, but they have speed and at times were able to run down the opponents’ running backs, which is a good thing to see this early in the summer.
It will be interesting to see how far the Panthers can come during the two-a-day practices in a couple of weeks before they open the season with Kimberly. The Panthers would do well to open the season with a win and get things going in the right direction from the start.
Firth was an interesting read on Thursday evening. They have a new coach, in fact they have a new coaching staff. They appear to be very quick, especially on the edges, which is always good for a team in the Nuclear Conference. They have made some adjustments there which is good when you look at their conference and their schedule.
On offense, they will likely miss Colton Mecham, who was a workhorse a year ago, but they have replaced him with some speed, which can go a long way in the 2A rankings — just ask Declo and Aberdeen, who had speed galore a year ago.
The Cougars were also able to get the ball into the hands of their wide receivers and they had a handful who showed that they could catch the ball on the run and turn the ball upfield for additional yards after the catch. That is always a big plus in the spread offense that everyone seems to be running these days.
On defense, the team has speed as well and with most 2A programs, a lot of players are going both ways, so any time that you can use that speed on the edges, it is an advantage.
It will be interesting to see how the season plays out for the Cougars.
Aberdeen looked good and they looked maybe not so good.
The Tigers will need to replace a lot of speed in the lineup with the graduation of Matthew Klassen who was phenomenal on offense a year ago as a true running quarterback. He seemed to do it all for the Tigers and it will be interesting to see how they propose to replace him this season. The Tigers were very vanilla on offense on Thursday and concentrated instead on their defense. I am sure part of that was because Declo was in the house and they didn’t want any early scouting sniffing out tendencies.
Whatever the case, football is just around the corner in Bingham County and the preview we saw last night will only whet the appetites of the true football fans in the area as we get ready for some football.