THOMAS – It was called the Second Annual Snake River High School Alumni Basketball Tournament and it was a fundraiser sponsored by the Snake River Panther Boosters.
The players, however, seemed to be coming from everywhere to lend a hand at raising some additional funds to help out Snake River athletics.
The officials all donated their game fees back to the boosters and there was a $300 entry fee per team and concessions were donated and then sold to the family, friends and fans who showed, all of which netted the tournament a nice $4,000 in their fundraising activities.
The athletes straggled in on the second day, carrying their game shoes in one hand and usually carrying a kid in their other arm with a wife or girlfriend in tow. They all came to play in this pick-up/junkyard type of game, with a running clock for both halves and no real organization as far as plays go.
It was a game of get the ball to whoever was hot, was open, or thought they were open and hope that the ball would go in when launched from 30 feet or so from the basket.
Not much defense was played, but the rebounding was aggressive and bodies did hit the floor upon occasion, but it wasn’t out of meanness or over-aggressiveness, but more out of being off balance or just coming down wrong.
The important thing is that the players and officials were having a good time and the friends, family and fans who got pulled to the games seemed to be enjoying things as well.
There was the usual assortment of windmill dunks, rebound dunks when a player timed it just right on a missed shot, and even a few planned and timed alley-oop dunks as well. Anything to get a rise out of the crowd and a cheer for the players.
The scores actually got into the high 70s and a few low 80s, but it really wasn’t about the scoring and who was the winner, especially as the fatigue set in and teams began losing a player here and there from cramps and a few sprains or just a player who wanted to go home and watch the NCAA semifinal games that were on the big screen television in front of his favorite spot on the soft couch in the living room.
In all, 12 teams suited up in a wide assortment of uniforms that consisted of old high school jerseys, store-bought jerseys of their favorite players, or just a gym rat’s t-shirt. Anything would do and most made do with whatever they had handy.
When it was all over, the championship game was between Team #7 and Team #8, the two survivors of the two days of rugged play, the ones who truly were the survivor of the tournament.
In the end, it was team 7 who would prevail in a game where nobody would remember the score 15 minutes after it was over, but everyone would remember or think that they remembered the highlights, the long range three that supposedly won the game, or the high flying dunk that would have made all the highlight reels had anyone shown up with a video camera to record the festivities.
Team 7, for the record, was primarily former Blackfoot players and athletes, although they did actually have at least one Snake River Alumni involved. The team was made up of Trae Pilster, Chad Parkinson, Storm Shelley, Trevor Metz-Miller, Gunner Thibault, Brady Bennett, Rayce Shelley and Kyle Parkinson.
Champions or just survivors they proudly wore the t-shirts they received for winning the tournament.
For the record, Team 8 finished second and this team was made up of Jordan Watt, James Harrington, Devin Cook, Randy Resendez, Marcus Hawker and McKay Reeder. No matter that they didn’t win, both teams were just as proud of the contribution they made to the boosters fund, which is used to help the athletic teams at Snake River with their fundraising and purchase of equipment.