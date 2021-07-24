LINCOLN, Neb. – With the conclusion of performance 9 at the National High School Rodeo Finals on Thursday night, the NHSFR officially concluded the first half of the second go-round as well.
That means half of the cowboys and cowgirls who are competing in the various events are finished with their portion of the NHSFR and now must wait to see if they have qualified for the short go-round with a chance at a national title in 2021.
There is still a lot of rodeo left, but the cowboys and cowgirls still alive are sitting on pins and needles to see if they make the short go or they can start packing their bags to head home.
There are a lot of good Idaho cowboys and cowgirls who will make the short go-round, a few that will just barely miss out and some that will know what it takes to be competitive and will head home and start working on next year.
Here is how performance 9 panned out for the cowboys and cowgirls who were involved.
BARREL RACING
Idaho’s Dally Mendenhall had been sailing along, with a pretty fast time in her first performance, but she faltered a bit in performance 9 Thursday night. Mendenhall checked in with the number 24 time of the performance with a time of 18.927. The Soda Springs cowgirl more than likely will be left on the outside looking in when the short go-round contestants were announced Saturday morning.
Leading performance 9 is Karrra Reiss of Dickinson, North Dakota who had a fast time of 17.418 seconds. In second is Kiley Slavein of Goodwell, Oklahoma with a time of 17.51 seconds and in third is Ava Grayce Sanders of Vero Beach, Florida with a time of 17.525.
BAREBACK RIDING
Kelby Schneiter of Rexburg backed up his solid first ride with a second ride that was pretty good as well. Schneiter posted a score of 74.5 in performance 9, good enough for a third place finish and an average score of 152.5 which had him sitting in third place overall and almost guaranteed him a spot in the short go-round on Saturday with a chance at the national title.
Leading the performance in bareback riding is Sam Petersen of Helena, Montana with a score of 77, while Kade Berry of Poolville, Texas posted a score of 76. Schneiter was third with his score of 74.5. A total of seven cowboys posted scores in the performance Thursday night.
BOYS’ CUTTING
On Thursday night, the boys’ cow cutting performance was won by Cade Denton of Sterling, Utah with a score of 145. He was followed by Cody Miller of Broken Bow, Nebraska with a score of 141 and in third was Keyton Hayden of Gillette, Wyoming with a 138 point score. There were no Team Idaho members who posted scores on Thursday evening.
BREAKAWAY ROPING
There were no Team Idaho members in this performance and the top three in the performance ended up being Emilee Charlesworth of Marathon, Texas with a fast time of 2.1 seconds. In second is Janae Todacheenie of Indian Wells, Arizona with a time of 2.45 and in third was Ella Rauch of Herrick, Illinois with a 2.53 second time.
These times just keep getting faster and on Thursday evening, there were eight cowgirls who posted times under three seconds.
BULL RIDING
Just as it was on Thursday morning, Thursday evening only produced a single cowboy who was able to post a score. That was Edgar Garcia of Ensenada, Baja California, Mexico who put up a score of 45. It may not have been as high as some have posted earlier in the week, but it was a score and that is what matters. In the average, Garcia is the only cowboy so far to have two rides in two attempts, so he is sitting in first place and is all but guaranteed a spot in the short go-round with a chance at winning a national title.
GIRLS’ COW CUTTING
Thirteen cowgirls posted scores in girls’ cutting on Thursday evening, including Macardi Anderson of Bellevue, Idaho with a 132. That was good enough for a tie for ninth place, but she got her name in the running for a spot in the short go and that is what matters.
Leading the performance is Lainee Steward of Erda, Utah with a 148 point score. In second is Millie Frey of Eunice, Louisiana with a 147 point score and in third is Ryley Wilson of Chilliwack, British Columbia, Canada with a score of 146.
GOAT TYING
The ninth performance of goat tying had its fair share of fast times, but there was nothing coming from the Team Idaho camp.
Leading the way is Hannah Giger of Wilburton, Oklahom and she put up a 7.37 second time. In second is Kasha Borsy of High River, Alberta, Canada with a time of 8.35 seconds. In third is Haiden Thompson of Yoder Wyoming with a time of 8.4 seconds.
POLE BENDING
The big news in pole bending and the Thursday evening performance was that Kiley Hargrave-Batten of Groveton, Texas broke the 20 second barrier in the event and that propelled her to the top of the standings in the average. On two runs, the Texas cowgirl has posted a total time of 40.215 seconds, nearly a third of a second faster than the rest of the field.
In second on Thursday evening is Ashyn Goven of Rozet, Wyoming with a time of 20.234 seconds and in third we find Alyson Terry of Hermiston, Oregon who had a time of 20.268 seconds. Goven and her time also pushed her near the top of the average and the Wyoming cowgirl sits in second behind Hargrave-Batten as the two cowgirls from this performance are making it count.
REINED COW HORSE
Isabella Manning of Kuna is having a very good NHSFR. She put together another good score, this time a 286.5 which was good enough for fourth place in the performance and a two performance score that has her in the top 20 overall.
Leading the way in the performance is Grace Gardiner of Whitesboro, Texas with a 289.5 score while in second is Tylie Norcutt of Fallon, Nevada also with a 289.5 score. In third place is South Dakota cowgirl Cadell Brunsch of Pine Ridge, South Dakota with a score of 288.5.
SADDLE BRONC RIDING
Cooper Cooke of Victor was already one of the top rough stock riders in the country. He hasn’t done anything to change that and in his Thursday night performance, he added a fourth place finish with a score of 74 points.
Leading the way is Slade Keith of Stanfield, Arizona who posted a 78.5 point score followed by Statler Wright of Beaver, Utah with a 77 point score and Talon Elshere of Hereford, South Dakota with a 76.5 points score.
In the average, Cooke is in very good shape with a total of 152 points on two rides and sits in the number four position.
STEER WRESTLING
Nobody from Idaho was competing in this event on Thursday night and the performance was won by Chase Tkach of Coronation, Alberta, Canada with a time of 4.97 seconds. Right behind was Denton Good of Long Valley, South Dakota with a time of 5.39 seconds and in third is Colby Runner of Wellington, Colorado who put up a time of 5.4 seconds. Sixteen cowboys posted times on Thursday evening ranging from 4.97 seconds to 14.64 seconds.
TEAM ROPING
Only seven teams posted times in this performance on Thursday night and none of them were from Idaho.
Leading the way is Chance Fleming of Bloomfield, Iowa and Jett Van Bocheove of Inwood, Iowa with a time of 7.82 seconds. In second is Zack Berger of Belfield, North Dakota and his partner Arena Delorme of Dickinson, North Dakota with an 8.2 second time. In third is Mason Appleton of Chelsea, Oklahoma and Nick Lovins of Canadian, Texas with a time of 9.89 seconds as the team representing Team Oklahoma cracked the top three in this performance.
TIE DOWN ROPING
Wrapping up Thursday evening’s performance is the always popular tie down roping and while there wasn’t anyone from Team Idaho involved, there was an Idaho cowboy, who rodeos for Team California and hails from Parma that made the list. He was in the number 22 spot with a time of 25.38 seconds and his name is Ryan Gorham.
Leading the performance is Chasyn Ystaas of Dickinson, North Dakota with a time of 9.31 seconds. In second is Jeb Nelsen of Marshall, Missouri with a time of 9.93 seconds and in third is Cord Herring from Veteran, Wyoming with a time of 10.06 seconds.