THOMAS – If you enjoy high school basketball, and who doesn't, Snake River High School is offering one more chance to see all of the seniors who played on the Panther basketball team and the Lady Panther basketball team one more time in action.
A game has been organized that will team the senior boys and senior girls in a game against the staff of Snake River High School in one last game that can be seen by all of the fans of Snake River basketball.
The two varsity teams combined for over 40 wins between them this season and both were well represented at the state tournaments, although not quite what was expected.
Noah Watt, Mitch Lindsay, and Josee Steadman were all represented on the all tournament teams this season, and players like Chandler Coombs, Trey Poulter, Adia Goff, Sage Stimpson, Alexis Ridriguez, were all instrumental in the successes the two teams had during the season.
The game has been set for Monday, March 22, at 7 p.m. and the players will be looking to take it to the staff for challenging them in a contest of this magnitude.
There will be paramedics in the gymnasium to try and help to revive any staff members who might pass out from the exertion of the event.
Spread the word and tell all of your friends and family of this opportunity to see the Panthers and Lady Panthers in action on the hardwood one more time!