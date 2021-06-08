POCATELLO — Idaho’s state high school rodeo finals kicked off on Saturday with the first event of the weeklong extravaganza, the Annual Queen’s Contest.
Twelve contestants entered the Queen’s Contest and all nine districts in Idaho rodeo were represented.
The day’s events started off with the Introduction of the Contestants, followed by Impromptu Speaking.
Speeches and Modeling was to follow and then a personal interview where each contestant had the chance to meet the judges and be interviewed as to why they should be selected. The whole event then moved venues, from the indoor facility to the outdoor arena where the contestants put on display their horsemanship and their ability to ride and guide their horse through a series of patterns.
The Coronation of the Queen and her court won’t take place until next Saturday, when the results will be announced for the first time.
This year’s reigning rodeo queen, Shaylee Warner, has had the double role of also being the National High School Finals Rodeo Queen since the mid-year meetings, when she was promoted from First Attendant to Queen in a move by the National Committee.
Needless to say, this past year has been one filled with whirlwind activity.
“I found out about moving into the national queen’s position at the same time everyone else found out,” Warner said. “When it was announced at the mid-winter’s meeting. There was no phone call in advance or notice whatsoever. I simply went from being the first attendant to being the queen.”
Warner hails from a rodeo family. She is the fourth generation of rodeo queens, following in the footsteps of her great grandmother, her grandmother and her mother all of whom have preceded her as rodeo queens.
“I couldn’t have asked for better teachers and mentors than my own family,” Warner said. “Imagine coming home and having three rodeo queens to lean on and ask questions. They have done a great job of preparing me for the job that I have had so much fun serving in.”
Warner’s father is still competing at professional rodeos as a team roper. He coordinates all of the travel the family does to get to the different rodeos around the country.
For school, Warner attends the Wickenburg Virtual Academy, where she has maintained a 4.0 grade point average.
“I just love the academy and it gives me a lot of time to also take care of my horses and compete in the different rodeos,” Warner said. “My day starts off with feeding and grooming my horses, then I do my studies and the afternoons are left for practice.”
Warner has been competing in different rodeos. This year, she qualified for the rodeo finals in pole bending and team roping, in addition to her duties as the reigning finals queen.
Of all of the duties that she performs as the reigning rodeo queen, she enjoys the carrying of the flag at the beginning of each rodeo. She enjoys that more than anything and takes pride in the fact that she has been able to complete the year and will soon be able to focus just on rodeo and performing at her best.