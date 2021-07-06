SHELLEY – The award winning Shelley High School Cheer Squad and coaches have announced a one-day cheer camp that will be held at the high school on Saturday, July 17, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The camp is designed for those boys and girls ages 4-14 and will cover a wide variety of fundamentals of the cheer program at Shelley.
The activities will include cheering, tumbling, building towers, various routines, and how to be a great cheerleader.
There will be a lunch break for the campers from 11:30 a.m. to noon.
Cost of the camp is $35 ($45 with add-on lunch option).
You may sign-up online at bit.lg/RussetCheerClinic21
If you have any questions, please contact rwells@shelleyschools.org.
All campers will receive a shirt and bow for their participation.