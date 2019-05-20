SHELLEY – Shelley High School volleyball coach Savannah Leckington and her staff have announced the 2019 Shelley “Littles” Volleyball Camp that will take place June 6-8 at Shelley High School.
The camp will be under the direction of Jaclyn Hawkins, Kylee Sessions, Leckington and the coaching staff.
The camp will stress the various aspects of the game of volleyball and how to properly serve, set, kill and play the game. All aspects of the game will be covered.
Cost of the camp is $60, you can save $10 by pre-registering and only pay $50.
The camp is designed for youngsters from grades K-7. Check-in time will be at 8:15 a.m. on Thursday, June 6, and the schedule for the camp will be from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. daily, Thursday, June 6, through Saturday, June 8.
You may register by contacting: jaclynhawkins.volleyball@gmail.com and filling out the registration form.
Partial proceeds of the camp will go directly to the Shelley High School volleyball program.