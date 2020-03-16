SHELLEY – Shelley High School Athletic Director Wade Messick has announced that head boys’ basketball coach Wally Foster has tendered his resignation from that position.
Foster had held the position for a number of years, but the recent transition from the 3A classification to the 4A classification has hindered the growth of the program and the past several years have found the Russets in a non-competitive state.
In the 2019-20 season, the Russets only won one of 23 games, but appeared to be more competitive down the stretch of the season and basically will have a starting five that will return intact with Braxton Miskin, Canon Vance, Alex Lott, Tomy Bradshaw and Firth transfer Trevor Gemar set to return.
That group picked up a win against Sugar-Salem this season and the Diggers went on to win the 3A state championship and the past several games against 4A showed vast improvement and close finishes.
The job posting will be available in the very near future and inquiries may be directed to Wade Messick at Shelley High School.
The job posting will also be available on the Shelley School District website.