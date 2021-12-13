SHELLEY – It was a game between the unbeaten Shelley Russets — who were 3-0 following wins over Teton, Sugar-Salem and Idaho Falls — and Minico was 2-0 following a pair of wins over Caldwell.
Not many people knew what to expect as both teams had shown that they were tough and able to battle to wins over teams that may have more experience than they possessed.
To make things even more interesting was the fact that Minico unveiled a 6’9” player in the post, which the Russets appeared to be intimidated by and whom they avoided at all costs when the game began.
The two teams both started off slowly, trying to poke and prod and see what the other had to offer. Minico would strike first, but Shelley quickly answered and back and forth the ball would go. The thrust and parry game is one that not many people have seen from Shelley over the years and it was more than interesting to view.
The three point shot was prominent, in fact during the course of the game the two teams would shoot nearly twice as many three-point shots as they attempted two-point shots. Shelley on the one hand only made a pair of two-pointers during the course of the game.
The highlight of the first quarter had to be a giant leap from Shelley’s Alex Lott as he went up high to swat away a shot on the inside. At the time, the defensive gem kept intact a three-point Russets lead and had the players on the bench and the fans in the stands cheering for more.
As time was winding down in the first quarter and with Shelley holding an 8-5 lead, Minico let fly with a last second three-pointer that just beat the buzzer and tied the score at 8 points each.
The second quarter was much the same, as the two teams kept firing up threes and both teams were working the ball around the perimeter, Shelley’s interior defense keeping the Spartans at bay and the Russets reluctant to press inside with big Treyson Fletcher roaming the paint. Even when Fletcher received his second foul and went to the bench, the Russets still were reluctant to drive to the basket.
Back and forth the two teams went and once again, as time was winding down in the period and Shelley holding onto a 14-12 lead, the Spartans turned to a last second three point shot and banked off the backboard and into the basket to give Minico a 15-14 halftime lead as the buzzer was going off.
The two teams took the intermission to get things sorted out, but it was Minico who would be able to take advantage of the adjustments coming into the third period.
They quickly scored the first four points of the period, giving them a seven point run and the Russets were behind. That is when the Russets came alive as Cannon Vance would hit a bucket off a rebound and a pair of free throws and Devin Maldonado would hit one of his four three-pointers in the game to put things back in perspective for the Shelley Russets.
Time continued to wind down in the quarter, and with just seconds remaining until the start of the final stanza, the Spartans found themselves losing touch a bit in a very close contest. They were trailing 22-17 and let fly with another shot as time was running out. This shot was also from three point land and the buzzer was going off as the ball fell through, cutting the lead to a single bucket at 22-20 in favor of Shelley as the two teams headed to their respective benches for the intermission.
The fourth quarter did not alter the play of the two teams, who both seemed content to pass around the perimeter, looking for an opening to the inside for a shot. More times than not, when they did get the ball inside, it came right back out for a three-pointer. This cat and mouse game went on for what must have seemed like ages to the crowd, but as the time on the clock was under a minute and the game was tied at 25, Minico had the ball and was working for a final shot. They called a timeout and then worked 20 seconds off the clock, and called a second timeout.
With the ball at mid-court, a Shelley player made a fake at the ball and the Minico player attempted to throw the ball in. Shelley tapped the ball back and the Minco player attempted to retrieve it while out of bounds, giving the ball to Shelley with less than 10 seconds remaining. A timeout later, the Russets got the ball inside, but while trying to get a clean shot, Maldonado temporarily lost control and in the process of retrieving the ball, launched an off balance three-pointer at the net that went through at the buzzer, giving the Russets a 28-25 win over the visiting Spartans.
While it may not have been the most aesthetic of games to watch, it was more than entertaining and with the youth on both squads, it gives hope for the future of basketball at both schools.
For now, the Russets are 4-0 and sit atop the High Country Conference, waiting for challengers to step forward. They will come and the team knows it, but for now, they can rest and recharge and get ready for the next challenge to come and it will be there soon enough. The Russets’ next contest will come on Tuesday, when the Skyline Grizzies will come calling for a High Country Conference encounter that will begin at 7:30 p.m.
MINICO 8 7 5 5 — 25
SHELLEY 8 6 8 6 — 28
Individual scoring
Minico (25): Carson Wayment, 4; Easton Arthur, 5; Klayton Wilson, 5; Jayden Artiaga, 3; J T Garza, 8
Shelley (28): Devin Maldonado, 12; Nate Nelson, 3; Alex Lott, 1; Canyon Alphin, 3; Austin Cannon, 2; Cannon Vance, 7