IDAHO FALLS – The Blackfoot and Shelley track and field teams took to the track on Thursday and Friday attempting to qualify athletes to the state 4A championships to be held at Eagle High School in the Treasure Valley on May 17-18.
A top three finish in the individual events earned a spot and the top relay teams also earned a guaranteed spot in the state meet.
The two local teams had some mixed results and some great efforts as the athletes gave their all in the attempt to make the most prestigious meet in the state.
For the boys, the most impressive athlete had to be Shelley’s Ty Wright, who won his specialty, the high jump with a leap of 6-6. Wright also claimed the gold in the long jump with a leap of 21-7 and finished in second in the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 15.41.
Boys’ Team Scores
Skyline 177
Idaho Falls 118.5
Blackfoot 99.5
Shelley 67
Hillcrest 57
Bonneville 21
Girls’ Team Scores
Skyline 162
Shelley 125.5
Idaho Falls 94.5
Blackfoot 76
Bonneville 70
Hillcrest 26
Boys’ Individual Events
100 Meters
1. Colton Reifschneider, Bonneville 10.65
2. Connor Maloney, Skyline 11.23
3. Jalen Pinkerton, Hillcrest 11.38
5. Teegan Thomas, Blackfoot 11.41
200 Meters
1. Colton Reifschneider, Bonneville 21.62
2. Connor Maloney, Skyline 22.76
3. Chayse Kidd, Skyline 22.90
4. Brad Cook, Blackfoot 22.95
400 Meters
1. Mitch Perks, Idaho Falls 52.62
2. Austin Despain, Blackfoot 53.06
3. Dallan Morse, Blackfoot 53.17
800 Meters
1. Zac Bright, Idaho Falls 1:59.04
2. Joseph Ereaux, Idaho Falls 2:00.91
3. Austin Despain, Blackfoot 2:01.58
1600 Meters
1. Dallin Hart, Skyline 4:24.98
2. Zach Erikson, Idaho Falls 4:25.05
3. Mitchell Athnay, Idaho Falls 4:28.32
5. Eli Gregory, Blackfoot 4:45.22
3200 Meters
1. Dallin Hart, Skyline 9:32.09
2. Zach Erikson, Idaho Falls 9:44.43
3. Mithell Athay, Idaho Falls 9:50.33
4. Keagan Anderson, Shelley 10:12.86
110 Meter Hurdles
1. Zedekiah Davis, Skyline 14.83
2. Ty Wright, Shelley 15.41
3. Robert Zemp, Blackfoot 15.73
300 Meter Hurdles
1. Zedekiah Davis, Skyline 40.81
2. Bryce Cook, Hillcrest 41.32
3. Bracken Morse, Blackfoot 41.40
4x100 Relay
1. Skyline 43.57
3. Shelley 44.24
4x200 Relay
1. Skyline 1:30.96
2. Blackfoot 3:33.15
4x400 Relay
1. Idaho Falls 3:30.57
3. Shelley 3:47.55
Medley Relay
1. Idaho Falls 3:37.06
2. Blackfoot 3:40.16
Shot Put
1. Joel Cortez, Skyline 48-05
2. Parker Reynolds, Skyline 48-02
3. Ehtan Perttula, Idaho Falls 47-09
7. Jaxson Hinze, Blackfoot 42-09
Discus
1. Joel Cortez, Skyline 157-11
2. Ethan Perttula, Idaho Falls 142-01
3. Brady Sainz, Hillcrest 133-00
5. Lucas Nelson, Shelley 129.10
High Jump
1. Ty Wright, Shelley 6-06
2. Dillon Cummings, Shelley 6-02
3. Jayden Wistisen, Blackfoot 6-00
Pole Vault
1. Brayden Denney, Hillcrest 14-02
2. Tate Davenport, Blackfoot 12-2
3. Bryson Cummings, Shelley 12-02
Long Jump
1. Ty Wright, Shelley 21-07
2. Caden Stanley, Idaho Falls 20-06
3. Gutama Haws, Hillcrest 20-05
Triple Jump
1. Reese Robinson, Blackfoot 42-09
2. Zion Johnson, Skyline 42-04
3. Ty Moulton, Shelley 42-04
Girls’ Individual Results
100 Meters
1. Laurel Taylor, Idaho Falls 12.45
2. Hannah Fish, Skyline 12.46
3. Sade Williams, Bonneville 12.48
200 Meters
1. Sade Williams, Bonneville 25.44
2. Laurel Taylor, Idaho Falls 25.47
3. Shaylee Dye, Bonneville 26.51
4. Tenleigh Smith, Blackfoot 26.67
400 Meters
1. Tenleigh Smith, Blackfoot 1:00.09
2. Kamryn Comba, Idaho Falls 1:01.48
3. Piper Phillips, Blackfoot 1:03.74
800 Meters
1. Sariah Harrison, Skyline 2:22.10
2. Amy White, Shelley 2:22.11
3. Jessica Williams, Shelley 2:26.42
1600 Meters
1. Sariah Harrison, Skyline 5:15.15
2. Karlie Callahan, Shelley 5:21.34
3. Kailee Peutz, Idaho Falls 5:24.58
3200 Meters
1. Sariah Harrison, Skyline 11:23.00
2. Karlie Callahan, Shelley 11:40.84
3. Hannah Kohler, Idaho Falls 11:55.88
100 Meter Hurdles
1. Macy Olson, Skyline 15.14
2. Kaitlyn Neff, Blackfoot 15.65
3. Reese Callahan, Shelley 16.98
300 Meter Hurdles
1. Macy Olson, Skyline 45.22
2. Breanne Herrmann, Skyline 45.50
3. Lazai Koontz, Hillcrest 48.11
6. Reese Callahan, Shelley 51.12
4x100 Relay
1. Bonneville 49.18
3. Shelley 52.14
4x200 Relay
1. Skyline 1:44.27
4. Shelley 1:50.73
4x400 Relay
1. Skyline 4:02.69
2. Blackfoot 4:12.16
Medley Relay
1. Skyline 1:51.09
2. Shelley 1:54.00
Shot Put
1. Bri Molina, Skyline 36-10
2. Tgierney Bilstrom, Shelley 35-10
3. Tessa Smith, Shelley 33-07
Discus
1. Vanessa Delgadilloo, Idaho Falls 115-10
2. Cassidy Cooper, Blackfoot 101-05
3. Rylee Neff, Blackfoot 99-.06
High Jump
1. Madison Lempka, Shelley 5-0
2. Sydney Leal, Shelley 4-10
3. M.E. Gillespie, Shelley 4-08
Pole Vault
1. Eboni Beasley, Blackfoot 9-02
2. Kaeley Williams, Shelley 8-08
3. Mariell Dopp, Bonneville 8-08
Long Jump
1. Mattie Olson, Skyline 17-01
2. Magan Herbst, Bonneville 16-03
3. Tailer Thomas, Skyline 16-02
4. Kaitlyn Neff, Blackfoot 15-07
Triple Jump
1. Tailer Thomas, Skyline 32-07
2. Aubree Dickinson, Shelley 32-03
3. Ashlee Brewerton, Shelley 30-09