SHELLEY – It was not the way that Coach Octavio Vega drew things up in his pre-game preparation. His plan was obviously to be the aggressor and score early and then rely on his defense to hold the Madison Bobcats at bay.
Sometimes, things do not work out as they are planned and Saturday morning was one of those times.
The Madison Bobcats, who most recently were the consolation champions in the 2017 state boys’ soccer championships, had the look of a team that will be making a trip to the state tournament once again.
They are tall, fast, strong and have enough experience and talent to make that trip again, provided they can negotiate the High Country Conference wars in good shape.
When they took on the Russets on Saturday morning, they looked to be an intimidating opponent and they left little doubt of the quality of their team as they quickly scored against the Russets and before the first half had ended, they held a 4-0 lead.
Things didn’t change much in the second half as they would add another pair of goals and then put on the defense as they waltzed to a season opening 6-0 shutout of the homestanding Russets.
“Every time that we thought we had an advantage, here would come somebody from Madison to interrupt our play,” one Russet player said. “They just seemed to be everywhere we wanted to go and knew everything that we wanted to do.”
But that is what good teams do and are able to do for long stretches of the season.
That isn’t to say that the Russets won’t be good this season. The team did provide a lot of positives during the course of the game to give encouragement to the coaching staff and the team that things are on the upswing for the Russets as the season will progress. They have speed, size, a decent goal keeper and they know how to play the game. They just didn’t match up very well with the Bobcats on Saturday and they will find teams during the course of the season that will present problems for them.
They won’t have long to prepare for their next contest as they will be right back on the pitch on Monday, when they host the Hillcrest Knights in an afternoon contest that will get underway at 4:30 p.m.
Hillcrest will present a whole new set of problems for the Russets as they are the 2018 state soccer runners-up to the Caldwell bunch that took the state title a year ago.
Hillcrest did lose a lot of the team that sailed through the conference slate a year ago, but the memories of that run through the state tournament will still be in the minds of their players.
With that experience and a solid coaching staff behind them, the Knights will be prepared for battle come Monday afternoon.
Monday’s game will be the season opener for the Knights and they can be counted upon to be ready for action when they show up in Shelley determined to win the opener and start the season the right way.
The Russets will rebound and they will be reminded by their coaches that teams usually show the most improvement between the first and second game as they will during any stretch of the season.
The team should be more confident, pass better and get more opportunities to score in the Monday game, but only time will tell. In any case, the game Monday will be a very good barometer of which direction the Shelley Russets will be headed as the rest of the season plays out.
The game between Shelley and Hillcrest will be on the Shelley home field and will begin promptly at 4:30 p.m.