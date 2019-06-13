POCATELLO — Shelley cowboy Wyatt Remington leads the field into the third go-round of the bull riding event at the Idaho High School Rodeo Finals, with a state title in his sights.
Remington, one of only two bull riders to complete the 8-second ride in the first go-round, was within a second or two of making it two rides on two bulls on Thursday morning, but just missed the buzzer by an eyelash.
The end result is that there are a total of 11 riders who have all ridden one bull out of the field of 27. That leaves two riders who earned 10 points toward making the field for the ‘short-go on Saturday morning. That is the all important final go-round that usually decides who make the four-person team that will represent Idaho in the National High School Rodeo Finals, which will take place in Rock Springs, Wyoming, in July.
By virtue of his higher score on his first go-round ride, 77-75, Remington leads the all important average, which will be worth 15 points to the leader going into the final go-round. He also has the maximum 10 points that accompanies a district champion in the event that qualifies to the short-go.
Remington is a virtual lock to make the short-go and will have his chance to win it all and the saddle and buckle that goes to the winner of the event.
The top four finishers in the final tally of points will all advance to the National High School Finals, and all will receive buckles for their efforts in this event.
The short-go will take place on Saturday morning with the awards ceremony taking place shortly after the days competition.