IDAHO FALLS – The Shelley Russets knocked the rust off their sneakers and stopped a losing streak that had reached four games when they traveled to Bonneville Tuesday night for a High Country Conference game with the Bees. The Russets won the game by the final score of 55-48.
Taking the initiative from the outset, the Russets played perhaps their best game since back-to-back wins over Nampa and Bear Lake back before Christmas.
“We had maybe our best practice of the year on Monday night,” assistant coach Keegan Keller said. “We have been fighting some illness, some inactivity and just not playing ball the way that we know we can and it is good to get back to playing well with some big games coming up.”
The first of the big games took place on Thursday when they welcomed the Blackfoot Broncos to Shelley.
Shelley and Blackfoot have been battling for second place in the High Country Conference since the two teams began conference action several weeks ago. Both teams trail Hillcrest, who has a perfect conference record of 4-0, while Shelley is now in second with a 2-1 conference record and Blackfoot is third with a 1-0 conference record.
Skyline and Bonneville round out the rest of the conference standings with 1-4 and 0-3 conference records, respectively. A win by either team on Thursday will go a long ways toward securing the second seed in the upcoming District 6, 4A boys’ tournament, which will decide the district’s berth to the state tournament and any other team that might earn a spot in a play-in game to earn a berth in Boise at the state tournament.
The Russets got back to playing good, aggressive basketball, cutting down on turnovers and rebounding while playing defense in the game against Bonneville.
Blackfoot’s only conference win has come against Skyline at Gardner Gym in Blackfoot, while the Russets show wins over Skyline and Bonneville and a loss to the conference leader Hillcrest at Hillcrest.