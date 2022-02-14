SHELLEY – It was Friday night, the last night of the regular season for boys’ high school basketball in Idaho, or at least for the majority of the teams.
There was still a lot on the table as far as the Shelley Russets and the Bonneville Bees were concerned. One of these teams was looking to dodge the Hillcrest Knights, the top seed in the District 6, 4A tournament that begins next week. Nobody seems to want to play Hillcrest at the moment and who can blame them? The Knights had won 17 games in a row in securing the top seed and they were a very intimidating team to watch or to play with the way they were dashing the hopes of all who played them.
It had been a tale of two seasons for Shelley as they had started the year impressively with seven wins in their first eight games and people were looking up at the Russets with a bit of awe in their eyes and a lot of respect for having come from the places they had been and seen the things that they had seen. Their hopes for a good finish would appear to be in the hands of Bonneville. Win and finish third, lose and face Hillcrest Tuesday night. Quite a dilemma for the Russets as they approached game time and the celebration of their three senior players.
The three seniors strode out to the center of the court accompanied by their parents. First was Devin Maldonado, accompanied by John and Lori Jeffs and the popular young man received cheers from all over the gymnasium.
Cannon Vance along with his parents Terry and Sara Vancy were met with a loud cheer and he waved from the top of his 6’ 5” frame as he acknowledged the crowd.
Third was Alex Lott with his parents Jon and Jill Lott who were met with the loudest of the ovations and arguably one of the most liked of the players who would be on the court in a few minutes for the tip off.
The Russets would win the opening tip and get a quick three-pointer off the hands of Brecker Williams, one of three first quarter three point baskets that the guard would give Shelley on the night. By the time the first quarter came to an end, the Russets held the lead 24-13, a lead they would never relinquish.
The three-point shots kept coming for Shelley, as soon as Maldonado got in the act as did Alex Lott and Austin Cannon and the scoreboard reflected it at halftime, 36-16 in favor of Shelley.
The second half brought some adjustments, but it only slowed things down for both teams and while the Russets and Bees may not have score as many points, the point differential didn’t change much.
After the third eight-minute period, Shelley led 46-24.
The fourth quarter was more about playing out the string and at the final buzzer, the score stood at 50-35 in favor of Shelley and the postgame ceremonies began.
For the Russets, it will be a return to the same floor on Tuesday, to play the Skyline Grizzlies in the opening game of the district tournament.
BONNEVILLE 13 3 8 11 — 35 SHELLEY 21 15 10 5 — 50
Individual scoring
Bonneville (35): Jacob Scoresby, 4; Bryce Reeser, 2; Brenden Jeppesen, 2; Ty Bennett, 10; Krystian Hammon, 4; Catcher Gummow, 3; Colby Hatch, 6; Evan Perkins, 2; McKay Jucy, 8
Shelley (50): Devin Maldonado, 7; Alex Lott, 19; Brecker Williams, 11; Austin Cannon, 6; Cannon Vance, 5; Brock Jensen, 2