SHELLEY – The Shelley volleyball team, in a hotly contested race for one of the top seeds in the upcoming District 6/High Country Conference tournament, held their annual Senior Night on Tuesday in order to recognize and say goodbye to a group of seniors that have been so instrumental in the rebuilding of a program that once ruled the 3A classification.
The Lady Russets are battling with Blackfoot for the number two seed heading into the tournament and have a 3-3 conference record as compared with Blackfoot’s 3-2 record. Skyline and Hillcrest have matching 1-4 records as the conference is all chasing the unbeaten record of Bonneville who sits at 5-0.
Bonneville came to town for the all important match on Tuesday and not only was it a valuable match as far as conference seeding goes, it was also Senior Night, a night where the team wants to win in the worst way to send their seniors off in style.
The match was very close, and ended up going the way of the Bonneville Bees, but not without a fight from the Russets. The Bees would prevail by the match score of 3-2, but the Russets fought every step of the way with game scores being posted as 25-23, 15-25, 25-18, 19-25 and 8-15.
When you extend a team like Bonneville to five games, and they have to win the last two to get the match win, you have accomplished something confidence-wise if nothing else.
This is a good Russets team, one that is seeking their second straight trip to the 4A state tournament this year and a lot of the success of the team is due to the five seniors who are playing their final season of high school volleyball.
The seniors — Carlie Remington, Alexis Leckington, Kia Madsen, Caydence Taylor, and Mahaley Carlson — are all a big part of the success of the Lady Russets this year and last, when they returned to the state tournament for the first time in several years.