SHELLEY – It isn’t often that people get a chance to honor and celebrate the contributions that the cheer squads provide to the athletic events they cheer at.
On this occasion, the Bingham News Chronicle was invited to the celebration of the Senior Night for the Shelley Russets and the girls were honored for the contributions prior to the Russets vs. Broncos basketball game.
Leading off was senior Sydney Hansen, daughter of Michelle and Donny Hansen. She has been a member of the cheer program for four years and plans on going to Utah State University.
Amber Higley was next, the daughter of Steve and Donna Higley and she has been with the cheer program for three years. Amber plans to attend Dixie State University and major in nursing.
Maddie Lemka is the next senior and she has been involved in cheer for three years. She is the daughter of Tracy Lempka and Robert Roddy. He plans on attending college and becoming an elementary school teacher
Jasmine Griffin is the daughter of Britanie and Ron Griffin and has been cheering for five years. Jasmine plans on working in the dental hygiene field.
Trayson Judy is the son of Tristin and Dell Judy and has been working with the cheer squad for two years and plans on making a lot of money and traveling the world.
A three-year cheerleader is Brooklyn VanOrden and is the daughter of Shireen and Matt VanOrden. She plans on attending Weber State University and enrolling in their nursing program
Itzel Flores is the daughter of Tony and Mari Flores and has been a cheerleader for three years. Her future plans involve attending Idaho State University and becoming a nuclear operator and eventually a nuclear engineer.
Saydee Arave is the daughter of Mike and Jennifer Arave and has been cheering for two years. Her future plans involve attending Boise State University in the fall.