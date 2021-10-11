SHELLEY – It was a chance at redemption and coupled with a football senior night ceremony, the game against Pocatello Friday meant everything to the Russets.
They were matched up at home with the Pocatello Thunder and it came exactly one week after the Russets had fallen to the the Bonneville Bees for their first loss of the season, something they didn’t want to repeat, especially not with 17 seniors waiting to be celebrated for their contributions to the program over the past several years.
It was a big night in many ways. It was also cold, wet and windy and it was those things that would play a big part in the action on the field Friday night.
There would be 10 touchdowns scored in the game, six by Pocatello and four by Shelley and eight of those 10 scores would come in the north end zone, while only two, one by each team, would come at the south end zone. That made a lot of sense when one realized that the wind was coming from the south and blowing directly to the north where all the scoring was taking place.
Winning the toss and deciding to defer, the Russets chose to kick off and the defense looked like they had come ready to play from the initial possession. They stopped the Thunder on three plays, forced a punt and took the ball over and went to work.
Moving the ball down the field with a mixture of runs and passes, the ball reached the Pocatello 28 yard line, where quarterback Brecker Williams simply handed the ball off to Ryker Clinger and the speedster did the rest, going off the right side of the line and down the sideline to put the ball in the end zone. Less than seven minutes had expired off the clock and it was already 7-0 in favor of Shelley.
They again were able to hold the Thunder and force a punt and that is when everything changed in the game. The ball was snapped some 30 yards over the head of the Pocatello punter, at least it was 30 yards behind the line of scrimmage when he tracked the ball down. Picking it up, he tried to get a punt off as he was swarmed under by the Shelley defense and here came the flags. It was roughing the kicker and instead of getting the ball in great position for the their second offensive series, the Russets were marching backwards in what amounted to a 45-yard penalty. The penalty was from the previous spot, turning a fourth and 10 into a first down and the Thunder was in business.
With 2:50 remaining in the first quarter, it was a six-yard pass play that produced the score and with the extra point, it was tied at 7-7, but things suddenly shifted into Pocatello’s favor as you could feel the momentum change.
Shelley was held on downs and forced to punt, this time into the wind and Pocatello set up shop on their own 41 yard line. There was a simple handoff to Ryken Echohawk who put a juke move on the outside contain man for Shelley and he was off to the races, going 59 yards for the score.
Less than three minutes later, it was Echohawk again, with another juke move on the outside contain man and he went 78 yards for another score. Two consecutive plays by Pocatello had produced two long distance touchdowns and just like that, it was 21-7 in favor of the Thunder and the Russets were looking for answers.
The Russets would answer back with a 55-yard run by quarterback Brecker Williams, but Pocatello scored again, this time on a 56-yard pass play from Ryan Payne to Hunter Killian and the teams were headed to halftime with Pocatello holding a 28-14 lead.
The second half was more of the same as both teams scored from long range again and again and the final ended up being 42-28 in favor of Pocatello.
As for the seniors, the 17 that were honored were Skyler Robinson, Josh Gill, Tomy Bradshaw, Braxton Fielding, Brayden Fielding, Hadley Carpenter, Isaac Long, Junior Vega, McKay Peterson, Cody Bowman, Cannon Vance, Chase Waldram, Dustyn LaFountaine, Riley Sperl, Brock Deroche, Preston carlson and Kevin Sanchez. All of whom made great contributions to getting the Russets back on the winning track this season.
Next up for Shelley is a trip to Blackfoot on Friday for a 7 p.m. kickoff against the Broncos. This is a key game as both teams are looking for the automatic berth from the High Country Conference into the 4A state playoffs in three weeks.