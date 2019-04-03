IDAHO FALLS – The Shelley Russets softball team is making a habit out of winning close games, but that is what good teams do, win close games.
On Wednesday, the Russets downed Skyline on the road to extend their winning streak to three. In the process, the Russets have won two straight against Skyline and find themselves at the top of the High Country Conference standings with a 2-0 record.
Granted, there is a long ways to go in the High Country Conference, but it is a nice place to find yourself in the first week of April.
The Russets used some good offense to get to this point, and banged out a dozen hits against the Grizzly pitching, led by the three hits gathered up by Kodie Dye and the two hits from Lacy Hathaway. Those five hits were the bulk of the damage against the Grizzlies as the Russets came from behind with five runs in top of the sixth inning to edge the Grizzlies by the final of 11-10.
The Russets are proving to be a tough out for any opponent as they have demonstrated that when the bats are alive, so are the Russets, and they get just enough pitching to make it all work for them.
On Wednesday, the Russets gave the ball to Ashley Hathaway who took it to the circle and gave coach Travis Perez a solid five innings of work and combined with Hannah Christensen to get the Russets the win.
There were some errors along the way, three by each team, but the Russets never flinched and when Skyline scored a run in the bottom of the sixth inning to close to within a run, they held true and closed things out.
Next up for the Russets, who find themselves at 3-2 on the season, will be a road trip to the Kimberly Tournament on Friday and Saturday where they will be tested once again with some of the best softball teams from the Magic Valley.
If they can return home with three more wins, then the accolades will be falling from the sky as the Russets get ready for the onslaught of conference games.
First game on Friday will be against host Kimberly and will begin at 10 a.m.