SHELLEY – When you are 4-0 on the season and coming off a pair of big prep football wins over 4A competition from the Magic Valley, you want to start the High Country Conference part of your schedule in a big way. By opening up the game with 21 straight points, you would think you had done that part of the game plan to perfection.
Aside from the first series of downs offensively, when Shelley went three downs and punted, things were looking grand for the offense. They had gotten a nine yard run for a score from senior running back Skyler Robinson late in the first quarter to lead 7-0.
They came back in the second quarter and picked off Hillcrest quarterback Peyton King for the second time in the half and at 4:15 of the second quarter, got Ryker Clinger into the open for a 30-yard touchdown run down the right side and they were in complete control at 14-0.
The defense was playing well, with two picks from Tomy Bradshaw and the offense was opening up holes for the running backs to run through and they were shortening the game by taking time off the clock.
They didn’t get a late score in the first half, even though they had the ball deep into Hillcrest territory and just missed a field goal attempt as the time was running out in the half. The score could easily have been 17-0 or 21-0 at that time and things were looking very good for the Russets.
In the third quarter, Hillcrest showed they weren’t done and had it not been for a leaping interception by Bradshaw, his third of the night, they might have scored to cut the lead in half. As it turned out, the Russets were able to move the ball into the end zone for a third time.
The big score came with 5:48 left in the third quarter when the Russets’ sophomore quarterback Brecker Williams was able to find a streaking Kaden Kidman on a pass pattern and when Kidman broke to the right he found room down the Hillcrest side of the field and 56 yards later, danced into the end zone and the Russets had 21 on the board to 0 for Hillcrest.
That is when everything changed, for the teams on the field and the fans in the stands. That is when the Hillcrest Knights shook off the dirt and grass from the field and made a statement to the Russets. It also helped that the Russets went into self-destruct mode for a while and did everything they could to help the Knight create a comeback.
The Knights got the offense working and when they got down inside the Russets’ 10 yard line, with less than a minute and half left in the third quarter, Peyton King found an open receiver and hit him in stride for a nine-yard touchdown and with the extra point, it was 21-7 and the whole fourth quarter remained to be played.
Then the unthinkable happened. Everyone in the stadium knew there was going to be an onside kick. Hillcrest lined up for it, the Russets were there with their hands team and when the ball finished bouncing around, the Knights had recovered the ball and were right back in business.
It didn’t result in any points for the Knights, but they were able to pin the Russets deep into their own territory when they punted and the Russets didn’t field the ball, trapping them inside their own 10-yard line.
That is when the Russets made a huge mistake. They went to the air and when the Knights tipped the ball, it went straight into the hands of a defensive back and set the Knights up inside the 20 yard line of the Russets. Two plays later, the Knights were in the end zone again, on a 15-yard pass play from King to Cole Peninger and with the extra point not good, it was 21-13 and the Russets looked a bit dazed and confused.
Trying to get the score back, the Russets were only able to gain a few yards and then punted the ball ball back to the Knights. The Russets then were called on consecutive plays for penalties and the Knights were deep in Russet territory and didn’t even have to work for it. Time was beginning to be a factor however, and the Knights found themselves without a timeout and by the time they got the ball into the end zone, there were only 23.6 seconds remaining in the game. The decision was made to go for two points and the pass play failed, leaving the score at 21-19 with the kickoff coming.
The Russets recovered the ball and ran the final seconds off the scoreboard without any further damage.
The Russets are still a very young ball club and that youth and lack of experience showed at times. However, many valuable lessons were learned and will be stored for future use, probably including this week, when they take on Bonneville Friday night. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. and the Russets will be looking to go 6-0 on the season. Bonneville enters the game with an 0-5 record, but as the Russets learned this past week, the High Country Conference is tough top to bottom and has earned that reputation over the years for a reason. Just ask Skyline who hosted Blackfoot two weeks ago and were beaten by the Broncos 17-6. There are no easy games in conference play.