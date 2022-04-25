SHELLEY – In a wrap-up of a three-game series between the Blackfoot Broncos and the Shelley Russets late Thursday afternoon, the game may have been the best showing for the Shelley Russets all season long.
Following a pair of losses to Blackfoot the day before, it was Blackfoot who once again grabbed an early lead over Shelley with a single run in each of the first two innings, for a quick 2-0 lead.
Shelley would battle back, scoring a run in the bottom of the third inning and a pair of runs for the lead in the bottom of the fourth inning. At that time, it was 3-2 in favor of Shelley.
Blackfoot battled back to tie things up in the top of the fifth inning, but Shelley was up to the task with a go-ahead run in the bottom half of the frame.
Blackfoot would come back with a run in the top of the sixth to tie things up once again, and both teams would put up zeroes from there, sending the game into extra innings tied at four runs each.
Blackfoot took the lead for good in the top of the eighth inning when they were able to score three runs that effectively ended the game 7-4 in favor of the Broncos.
Shelley gathered up eight hits in the contest, led by Dylan Bean with a pair of hits.
For Blackfoot, they would have a total of 12 hits in the game and their seven runs were enough to pick up the victory although three of the runs were unearned by Blackfoot.
Dylan Bean was the hard luck loser of the game from the pitcher’s mound as he went 7 2/3 innings, giving up all 12 hits and seven runs, although only four of them were earned. Bean would strike out one and walk one in the game.
With the results of this game, Blackfoot moves to 6-3 in conference play, while Shelley drops to 0-8 in conference play. Blackfoot is 9-8 overall and Shelley is now 3-13 overall.
Blackfoot will be in action at Bonneville on Tuesday, with a 4 p,m, first pitch.
BLACKFOOT 110 011 03 — 7 12
SHELLEY 001 210 00 — 4 8
Batting — Shelley
# Athlete Name Avg PA AB R H RBI
Team Totals .276 34 29 4 8 4
3 Jaxson Byington (Jr) .667 3 3 1 2 1
5 Jarret Leal (Sr) .250 4 4 1 1 0
6 Kaden Kidman (Jr) .500 3 2 1 1 0
11 Dylan Bean (Jr) .500 4 4 1 2 0
13 Carter Osterman (Jr) .250 4 4 0 1 1
14 Peyton Maynard (Jr) .000 4 3 0 0 0
25 CJ Fielding (Jr) .250 4 4 0 1 1
26 B. Fielding (Sr) .000 2 2 0 0 0
28 Nate Ball (Sr) .000 2 2 0 0 0
33 S. Poulsen (Sr) .000 4 1 0 0 1
Pitching – Shelley
# Athlete Name ERA W L APP GS CG SO SV NH PG
Team Totals 3.50 0 0 1 0
5 Jarret Leal (Sr) 0.00 0 0 1 0
11 Dylan Bean (Jr) 3.65 0 1 1 0
# Athlete Name IP H R ER BB K
Team Totals 8 12 7 4 1 1
5 Jarret Leal (Sr) .1 0 0 0 0 0
11 Dylan Bean (Jr) 7.2 12 7 4 1 1
(Blackfoot did not submit stats for this game)
Stats provided by Game Changer
Game Changer: www.gamechanger.com