SHELLEY – It was senior night at Shelley High School for the boys’ basketball team that has been showing signs of life in recent games, including an impressive win over Sugar-Salem, which surprised many fans of the game.
With a re-energized group of players which have come together in recent weeks for coach Wally Foster, the Russets are showing that they could be in the upsetter’s role, especially as the regular season is winding down, with the District 6 tournament on the horizon.
Friday night, the team honored the four seniors who have been toiling in the trenches of the program still adjusting to life in the 4A classification and looking to upend the Bonneville Bees, who have their sights set on the number two seed at district.
Sent out in the starting lineup, the four seniors — Tyson Nelson, Gant Stewart, Kegan Hollist, and Jayce Talbot — combined with Braxton Miskin and the quintet battled toe to toe with the Bees through the first quarter as the two teams tried to gain an advantage.
Even when the substitute rotation began, it was turning into a barn burner between the two teams as they battled each other clear up to the halftime buzzer.
The two teams were so close to each other through the first half that it was anyone’s game at the time. One team or the other held a one- or two-point lead and it was shifting back and forth.
Bonneville held a two-point advantage when Shelley made a costly error, giving the ball back to the Bees with seconds remaining until halftime. That is when Bonneville was able to take advantage, nailing a three-point basket as the buzzer was sounding and went to the locker room with a five-point lead.
The second half was not as kind to the Russets, as they began to fall behind and when the final buzzer would sound some 16 minutes later, the Bees had claimed a 56-42 win over the Russets.
With the win, the Bees moved to 4-3 in conference, 6-11 overall, and they are right in the thick of things only a half game behind Blackfoot for the second seed in the upcoming district tournament.
For Shelley, it was a case of what could have been, but even though they fell to 0-7 in conference play and 1-14 on the year, it was a sign that they are definitely better than their record may show.
Next up for the Russets will be a road game on Wednesday night as they head to Blackfoot for a 7:30 p.m. tip-off against the Broncos.
Stats for this game were not available at press time.