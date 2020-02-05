IDAHO FALLS – For the first quarter and part of the second quarter, the undermanned and under-sized Shelley Lady Russets were giving the Skyline Lady Grizzlies everything they wanted in their first round game in the 4A District 6 basketball tournament.
That all changed in three possessions for the Grizzlies. Leading at the time, 16-10, the Lady Grizzles got three perfect possessions on offense. They came down the floor and hit a long-range three-pointer, regained the possession and were able to connect on an old fashioned three-point play with a bucket and free throw, and then followed that up with another possession that netted the Lady Grizzlies with another three-point basket from downtown and just like that, the lead went from 16-10 to 25-10 and for all intents and purposes, the game could have been over.
As tough as the Lady Russets played, and they left everything on the floor on Tuesday night, they simply were no match for the Lady Grizzlies, who went on to post a 60-27 win and advance to a contest today in Blackfoot against the Broncos, who earned the second seed in the tournament during the regular season.
The first quarter was a back-and-forth contest between the Lady Grizzlies and the Lady Russets and when it was over after eight minutes of play, it was 14-9 in favor of Skyline.
The Lady Russets definitely were in the game at that point and playing about as well as they have all season.
It was the second quarter where Skyline was able to take control of the contest. They outscored the Lady Russets by a 27-10 margin and went into the intermission ahead by a score of 41-19. From that point on, it was simply a matter of winning by whatever margin the Lady Grizzlies wanted to win by.
Once the Grizzlies were able to build the big lead, they continued to pour it on against the Lady Russets. They outscored the girls from Shelley by a 14-3 margin in the third period, much to the delight of the home fans, and that only spurred the team on more.
By the time the fourth quarter started, both coaches agreed to allow the clock to run continuously by the Mercy Rule standards and both teams would notch five points in the fourth and final quarter.
Skyline plays at Blackfoot, the second seed, at 7 p.m. today. The loser of that contest will be forced to come right back and play on Saturday against the Idaho Falls Lady Tigers at Skyline High School in a game scheduled for 7 p.m.
Shelley is scheduled to return to action on Saturday as well, against the loser of today’s game between Hillcrest and Bonneville in a clash that is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.
SKYLINE 60, SHELLEY 27
Shelley 9 10 3 5 — 27
Skyline 14 27 14 5 — 60
SHELLEY — Kassidy Arzola 6, Hailey Christensen 8, Ashlee Brewerton 3, Clara Benson 2, Alexis Leckington 4, Kaylie Peebles 4.
SKYLINE — Taylor 5, Drew Chapman 15, Taryn Chapman 7, Sophia Anderson 8, Lizzie Bialas 8, Macy Olson 7, Mattie Olson 6, Tailer Thomas 4.