IDAHO FALLS – The Shelley Russets softball team can darn sure hit and they have been able to pitch pretty well at times, but they have definitely struggled in the field.
Friday's game against Thunder Ridge would bear those facts out as the Russets outhit the Titans 17-13, but they also committed nine errors to the Titans' four and the end result of a slugfest was a 22-16 win for Thunder Ridge in a game between inter-classification rivals.
Shelley scored a dozen runs in the first four innings, plating 2-2-7-1 in those innings and they still found themselves on the wrong end of a 21-12 score. Errors contributing to the Titans in the second inning when they scored six times and again in the fourth inning when they scored eight more times.
The Russets' Kodie Dye hung in the game to the best of her ability as the starting pitcher, lasting 5 2/3 innings, but the added pressure of the additional hitters due to all of the errors finally forced her from the game as the hard luck loser.
On the positive side, Celeste Davis and JaNelle Servoss each had three hits for the Russets. Davis also had four runs batted in and she was backed up by Ashley Hathaway who had three runs batted in. Normally, that would be enough for the Russets to be celebrating a win, but not on this Friday.
Shelley is now 3-12 on the season and 2-4 in conference play, but they will loom as a danger because of their offense and will be in a spoiler's role when the district tournament comes around in a couple of weeks.
Next up for Shelley will be a pair of games against Idaho Falls on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Tuesday game is in Shelley and will begin at 4 p.m.