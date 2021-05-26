POST FALLS — The results have been posted for the 4A state golf championships and the Shelley Russets finished in fourth place, after winning the District 6 tournament to qualify for the annual event.
Twin Falls led the way through the two-day event, winning with a score of 639. Finishing in second was the team from Middleton who posted a score of 654, while Bishop Kelly was third with a score of 674. Shelley posted a score of 683 to claim fourth place in the event that hosted 10 schools from around the state.
Twin Falls led by just two shots after the first day of the tournament over Middleton, 311-313, but opened up a big lead on the second day, when Middleton could not keep up with the numbers that Twin Falls was posting.
Bishop Kelly would rally on the second day, but they were simply too far behind after day one to catch either of the two leaders. Bishop Kelly posted a first day total of 349, 38 strokes off the lead of Twin Falls.
Shelley posted scores of 336 and 347 for their two-day total of 683.
Shelley was led in the tournament by Nate Nelson, who was tied for third overall with a two-day total of 155 off of scores of 74 and 81.
Derek Lekkerkerk of Twin Falls was the overall leader as he shot scores of 70 and 77 to post his two-day total of 147.
In second was Kade Anderson of Century High School who had a two-day total of 153 off of scores of 74 and 79.
Third was Braden Anderson of Twin Falls with a two-day total of 155 with scores of 72 and 83 for the tournament.
Team scores were as follows:
Twin Falls 639
Middleton 654
Bishop Kelly 674
Shelley 683
Skyline 693
Individual scores were as follows:
Derek Lekkerkerk 147
Kade Anderson 153
Braden Anderson 155
Nate Nelson 155
Bryden Brown 156
For the girls’ side of things, it was Sandpoint who took top honors with a team score of 731 to edge out Bishop Kelly and Twin Falls who both posted a score of 741 to tie for second.
In fourth was Century with a score of 749.
Team scores were as follows:
Sandpoint 731
Bishop Kelly 741
Twin Falls 741
Century 749
Minico 767
Individual scores for the girls were as follows:
Margaret Smock 163
Dallis Shockey 165
Hallee Cole 166
Ava Schroeder 168
Ava DeFranco 169