BLACKFOOT – The Shelley Russets advanced to the state wrestling championships with just a few wrestlers, but three of them figured prominently as medal winners and two of them, Kolton Stacey and Taylor Balmforth, figured to have a good chance at winning titles.
After all, Stacey was already a two-time state champion and had never lost to an Idaho-based wrestler, compiling a 51-1 record coming into the tournament, and earning the top seed at 113 pounds.
Unfortunately, Kyle DeRoche was also seeded at 113 pounds and only one of them could be the titleist at that weight classification.
Balmforth was seeded third and figured that with a break or two, he could win his first title for the Russets.
Things just didn’t go quite as planned for the Russets. Stacey made it to the finals easily enough, but he fell to Caldwell’s Hunter Bidelman in the finals, spoiling his chance at becoming a three-time state champion with a chance at becoming a four-time winner next year.
DeRoche lost to Stacey in the semifinals and ended up in sixth place overall.
Balmforth, who cruised into the semifinals, got beat by Lakeland’s Ryan Quimby, but recovered enough to finish third at the 160-pound weight class.
The other two Russets who advanced to the state tournament, Hayden Hokanson and Isaiah Horlacher, did not medal in the tournament.
Below are the three wrestlers from Shelley who earned medals at state.
113 — Kolton Stacey (53-2) placed 2nd and scored 23.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 — Kolton Stacey (Shelley) 53-2 won by fall over Kyle Flores (Century) 25-25 (Fall 1:05). Quarterfinal — Kolton Stacey (Shelley) 53-2 won by fall over Julio Rivera (Kuna) 28-20 (Fall 1:11). Semifinal — Kolton Stacey (Shelley) 53-2 won by major decision over Kyle DeRoche (Shelley) 36-22 (MD 18-6). 1st Place Match — Hunter Bidelman (Caldwell) 16-2 won by decision over Kolton Stacey (Shelley) 53-2 (Dec 8-5).
113 — Kyle DeRoche (36-22) placed 6th and scored 7.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 — Kyle DeRoche (Shelley) 36-22 won by decision over Cody Fitzpatrick (Middleton) 21-16 (Dec 11-6). Quarterfinal — Kyle DeRoche (Shelley) 36-22 won by decision over Joseph Terry (Minico) 42-11 (Dec 8-1). Semifinal — Kolton Stacey (Shelley) 53-2 won by major decision over Kyle DeRoche (Shelley) 36-22 (MD 18-6). Cons. Semi — Aidan Go (Caldwell) 34-14 won by decision over Kyle DeRoche (Shelley) 36-22 (Dec 10-3). 5th Place Match — Kobie Jewett (Mountain Home) 37-16 won by fall over Kyle DeRoche (Shelley) 36-22 (Fall 0:21).
160 — Taylor Balmforth (46-8) placed 3rd and scored 19.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 — Taylor Balmforth (Shelley) 46-8 won by major decision over Nathan Parsons (Jerome) 31-14 (MD 12-3). Quarterfinal — Taylor Balmforth (Shelley) 46-8 won by fall over Baylon Shirley (Canyon Ridge) 21-6 (Fall 2:45). Semifinal — Ryan Quimby (Lakeland) 23-5 won by decision over Taylor Balmforth (Shelley) 46-8 (Dec 8-5). Cons. Semi — Taylor Balmforth (Shelley) 46-8 won by injury default over Austin Blevins (Nampa) 40-13 (Inj. 0:00). 3rd Place Match — Taylor Balmforth (Shelley) 46-8 won by decision over Adrian Martinez (Columbia) 34-13 (Dec 3-1).