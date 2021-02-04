SHELLEY – Many people feel that the High Country Conference, at least the 4A division of it, could be the toughest conference in the state. If that is the case, it only stands to reason that there is not an easy game on the schedule. If that is the case, then the argument from Blackfoot head coach Clint Arave after the Broncos’ game against Shelley holds a lot of water.
“I think our boys kind of overlooked it,” Arave said. “But nobody in our conference is a rollaway game.”
The way the game played out, there is a lot of credence to that statement when you look at the records of the two teams as they entered the game. Blackfoot was 9-7, but were in third place in the conference standings with a 2-2 record. Shelley was 4-12 and 1-4 in conference, but that is a huge improvement over the past couple of years when the Russets did not win a game.
When the game was all over, it turned out to be a win for Blackfoot by the final of 54-49, but there was nothing easy about the game for the Broncos.
At the start, the Russets came out aggressive and offensive-minded and they were able to storm to an early lead of 18-7 by the time the first quarter ended. Everything seemed to be working. The defense was forcing turnovers, the offense was scoring and doing it in a number of ways. The fast break worked, their star Braxton Miskin was involved with some back picks and doing his best work inside with short shots, but also hit a long-range three. The team was rebounding and generally just outworking and outhustling the Broncos. It looked like a dream for Shelley coach Jim Kolsen and his staff.
The second period began with much the same kind of results and the lead kept growing and the crowd was involved with loud cheering accompanying every good thing the Russets did. They even forced the Broncos to call a timeout midway through the period and the Russets leading by 15 at 27-12. Things were all going in Shelley’s favor.
That is when things began to change.
Suddenly, the atmosphere was different and it all favored Blackfoot. Three consecutive turnovers by Shelley were turned into six points and just like that, the lead was cut into single digits by the Broncos and that fickle Miss known as Momentum had changed.
From the midpoint of the second period, the Broncos outscored the Russets by a 13-2 margin and the two teams went to the locker rooms for halftime with the Russets’ lead cut down to a mere four points and the Russets were suddenly looking for answers.
“They got up 27-12 midway through the second quarter and I was like, ‘We’re in the danger zone. We’re almost out of the game,’” Arave said. “I called a timeout midway through the second quarter and I was like, ‘Hey, we have to calm down. We can’t get it all back at once.’”
The third quarter settled down a bit, as the Russets regained some of their composure and they were able to maintain their lead, but the Broncos still were able to cut into the lead a bit, outscoring the Russets by a 12-10 margin, but you could see a change was coming as things were suddenly easier to come by for the Broncos.
The fourth and final period stayed a back-and-forth affair. In fact, the Russets were still ahead by five points at the midpoint of the fourth quarter, but when they changed, they changed in a hurry.
The bucket suddenly had a cover on it and everything the Russets put up clanged off and right into the hands of a Bronco, who immediately found a teammate to initiate the fast break and it seemed like only seconds until the score was tied and then the Broncos were ahead and then the game was on the line as they played into the final minute of the contest.
“Really, it was just defensive intensity. We changed our position in the post and had our guys play in front,” Arave said. “We started denying the ball entry a little more, but we got some steals and run-outs to ignite our offense.”
When the buzzer sounded to end regulation, the Broncos had come all the way back and posted what had seemed an unlikely win at 54-49.
Kudos go to the Russets, who put up a great battle, but it only shows that you are never out of a game until the final buzzer sounds and that the High Country Conference may very well be the toughest in the state, time will only tell us the answer to that question.
With the win, Blackfoot moved to 10-7 on the season and 4-2 in conference play, while the Russets are now 4-13 with a 1-5 record in conference. Both teams have three games remaining and anything goes in the High Country Conference.
Next up for Blackfoot will be a Friday night contest against Bonneville with tip-off at 7:30 p.m.
Shelley will match up against Pocatello on Friday with tip-off at 7:30 p.m.
BLACKFOOT 54, SHELLEY 49
Blackfoot 7 18 12 17 — 54
Shelley 18 11 10 10 — 49
Blackfoot — Carter Layton 20, Ja’Vonte King 11, Jace Grimmett 11, Candon Dahle 5, Jaxon Ball 3, Jaden Harris 2, Miles Toussaint 2.
Shelley — Braxton Miskin 11, Trevor Austin 9, Jaxon Hess 8, Jace Thatcher 6, Tomy Bradshaw 5, Cannon Vance 5, Alex Lott 3, Treyce Jensen 2.