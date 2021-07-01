SHELLEY – The annual Shelley High School-sponsored Shelley Grid Kids Football Camp opened on Wednesday evening and nearly 100 youngsters in fifth through eighth grade showed up for the first session.
“This is a great turnout tonight and just shows that Shelley football is on the rise,” Shelley football coach Josh Wells said. “We welcome any and all and they will have a great experience with us and learn a lot about football.”
Under the guidance of several high school varsity players and assistant coaches, they were immediately put through their warmup drills.
They would then break into groups according to age group and set about learning the proper way to block, tackle, defend passing plays and running plays.
“We really emphasize that the linemen are so important and that begins with the proper way to block and tackle,” Wells said. “We are building the foundation of future high school players and the more they can master the proper techniques, the easier the transition to varsity ball will be.”
The group was also instructed to take plenty of breaks and keep hydrated in the mid-90 degree temperatures.
“We are working to make sure that nobody has any setbacks, stay hydrated, and make sure that if you get tired, you slow down and rest,” Wells said. “Safety in this camp is of the utmost importance.”
With several water breaks and a lot of instruction, the 100 or so campers were involved from the beginning and the results were already visible to bystanders.
“The kids are really picking things up quickly,” one bystander said. “Look at the smiles on their faces when they are congratulated on making a good play and performing well. I love this camp for my kids.”
The Grid Kids Camp concluded on Friday, but another camp will begin right around the corner in the Shelley area, so be sure to follow all of the action at Shelley High School with their football camps. High school varsity football is just around the corner and you won’t want to be left out when all the actions begins.