BLACKFOOT – The Annual Shelley Football Grid Kids Camp kicked off on Wednesday evening with nearly 90 kids showing up in order to get some first hand teaching and coaching from Shelley High School's Russet football coaches.
Also on hand to help out were members of the Shelley High School football team.
The camp will concentrate on individual skills such as passing, rushing, catching, blocking, pass patterns, blocking techniques and tackling.
“We are all Russets here and that comes from the heart,” head coach Josh Wells said. “You can be taught the techniques, but being a Russet will come from the heart.”
The kids were broken down into groups by age and class with coaches and players working with fifth graders, sixth graders, seventh graders and eighth graders and the groups circulate with the different coaching teams as well.
This two-day camp also gets the youngsters ready for the upcoming Grid Kids football programs that will be kicking off around the first of August.
“Isn't this a great turnout of kids who love football?” Wells asked. “To get this many kids out for a Grid Kids football camp is just amazing and tells you that we are on the way back with Shelley High School football.”
The Grid Kids Camp also sets things up for the Shelley High School Varsity Football Camp which kicks off next week.