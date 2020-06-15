BLACKFOOT – Shelly High School head volleyball coach Savannah Leckington has announced that the school and volleyball program will host their annual volleyball camp July 23-24.
The camp, for ages K-seventh grade, will be held at the high school from 8:30-10:30 a.m. with a cost of $50.
You can save $5 by registering by July 11.
To register, email shelleyvolleyball2020@gmail.com
Register on Thursday at 8 a.m. with $50 cash or check made out to Shelley Vollyball.
You may contact coach Leckington at (208) 680-3105 for further information.
Things that will be taught at the camp will include proper distancing and stance, serving, setting, hitting, assisting, passing, and how to kill the ball.
All sorts of drills and workout regimens will be covered as well as proper offensive and defensive positioning and different sets will be taught and practiced.