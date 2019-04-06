Shelley hires new Volleyball Coach

SHELLEY – Shelley High School Principal Burke Davis has announced that the school has hired a new volleyball coach.
After reviewing many candidates and applicants, the selection committee has decided to hire Savannah Leckington as the new coach.
Leckington will assume her duties immediately.
Leckington replaces Dave Cousins, who won a 3A state title with the Russetts.
Shelley has struggled in the 2018-2019 athletic seasons since moving to the 4A classification and Leckington will need to address a lot of those issues.
Leckington will have a number of returning lettermen for the upcoming season and will be filling out her coaching staff in the coming weeks.
Leckington is a native of Shelley and played for the Russets when she was attending Shelley High School.