SHELLEY – When you have one of the finest dance teams in the state of Idaho, you should celebrate them at every opportunity.
The three-time state champion Shelley Reds took that opportunity recently to honor the five seniors who will be dancing their last dance for the Reds later this spring.
The Shelley Reds honored their five seniors with presentations during the pre-game ceremonies of a recent basketball game and honored those seniors with their parents and coach Kelli Hobbs.
Leading the way was senior Mazzie Colvin along with her parents Michael and Ashley Colvin.
Mazzie plans on studying aesthetics at The Skin Institute in St. George, Utah, and become a master esthetician. She would like to get married and travel and raise a family.
Her favorite memories of being a member of the Reds is the fun early morning breakfasts and winning the state dance title in the 4A classification.
“Dancing at Shelley has changed my life and has taught me many life lessons,” Colvin said. “I’ve gained so many friendships where we are all there to work through hard times together.”
Raylee Murdoch was next along with her parents Ray and Becky Murdoch.
Raylee is looking forward to taking a gap year and travel and just be with family.
Her favorite memory as a Shelley Red was winning the state championship.
“This has been the best experience of my life,” Murdoch said. “The relationships that I have built with my coaches and teammates are one of a kind.”
Jordyn Watkins was accompanied by her parents, Adam and Tyree Watkins.
Jordyn plans on attending the University of Montana and study communications.
Her favorite memory is winning the state title as a sophomore, after Shelley moved into the 4A classification.
“Dancing at Shelley has meant the world to me,” Watkins said. “I have gained some of my best friends and developed great relationships. I wouldn’t have traded this for anything in the world.”
Kassidy Payne and her parents Korey and Keri were next in the lineup.
Kassidy will be a student at Utah State University in the fall and would like to major in International Business.
She cherishes the memory of Dancing with the Reds when they won the state title as a freshman and as a sophomore. It was so rewarding when you hear them call your name to the awards stand, All of the hard work and the early morning practices definitely paid off. I also loved dancing with my older sister Kenzie who was on the team.
“Dancing at Shelley has not only challenged me as a dancer but also as a human,” Payne said. “There are so many lessons that I was able to learn and trust that I had to form with all of my teammates throughout the years. I learned the importance of hard work and diligence.”
Bently Weaver was accompanied by her parents Kelly and April Weaver.
The future Idaho State University student plans to major in either dental hygiene or physicians assistant.
Her best memories were winning back-to-back state titles.
“Dancing has made me proud to be a part of such a wonderful team and community,” Weaver said. “I have been fortunate enough to have had the best coach, Kelli Hobbs. She has been an inspiration to me and is the reason I love dancing at Shelley so much.”