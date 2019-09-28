By FRED DAVIS
SHELLEY – With most schools already completing five of their allotted eight cross country meets before the district and state meets on the horizon, many of the local teams took the opportunity to participate in the Annual Rob Campbell Invitational hosted by Shelley High School and run on the Journey’s End Golf Course.
The meet drew nearly 500 middle school runners, over 200 junior varsity runners and another 100 varsity runners as the harriers began making their final preparations for the upcoming district meets just a few short weeks away.
The Rob Campbell and next week’s Bob Conley meet in Pocatello are the final two big meets that will have most of the top runners in them as individuals begin making their plans and strategies that will propel them to possible championships in the district and state meets ahead.
The teams — Madison and Thunder Ridge in 5A, Idaho Falls and Skyline in 4A, and of course Sugar-Salem in 3A — have all pretty much stamped themselves as the tops in their respective divisions and will likely be among the teams that qualify for the state meets ahead. Individuals are the ones who will benefit the most from some strategies that will be formed in the coming weeks that may determine who will lead the pack at the Portneuf Wellness Center for the state championships.
As the boys’ division lined up for the race, Madison finished first with a dominating score of 34, Blackfoot had a strong showing with second place at 69, and Sugar-Salem finished in third with 74 as the teams ran in cool weather but with a slight breeze across the 5K course.
Madison took the top two spots as Will Dixon at 16:32.6 and Ryan Stutz at 16:39.9 finished ahead of the pack. They were followed by Lorenzo High of Snake River with a time of 16:41.3 and Eli Gregory of Blackfoot with a time of 16:50.3 and then a pair of Snake River runners in Kaysen Klinger at 16:50.4 and Parker Galbraith at 16:52.8.
Lorenzo High was the only runner from Snake River who participated in the varsity meet as he passed on his school’s own meet a week ago in order to stay at the maximum number of meets allowed to run in and still be eligible for the district and state meets coming down the road.
The list of local schools and runners from the Rob Campbell Invitational.
Snake River High School
3. Lorenzo High Snake River 16:41.3
Blackfoot High School
4. Eli Gregory Blackfoot 16:50.3
12. Justin Whitehead Blackfoot 17:10.5
15. Austin DeSpain Blackfoot 17:20.5
19. Nate Blackwelder Blackfoot 17:32.8
24. Matt Thomas Blackfoot 17:45.0
34. Joey Walker Blackfoot 18:15.6
41. Paden Parmenter Blackfoot 18:39.9
Shelley High School
20. Gant Stewart Shelley 17:36.5
35. Ben Vernon Shelley 18:19.7
38. Nico Sanchez Shelley 18:32.8
46. Chris Satterthwaite Shelley 19:23.4
47. Isaac Vernon Shelley 21:23.9
Firth High School
23. Caleb Gardner Firth 17:44.0
37. Strider Perry Firth 18:32.2
44. Nathaniel Frame Firth 19:15.4
45. Jaxon Howell Firth 19:17.2
48. Cooper Leslie Firth 19:39.6
49. Mitch Harrison Firth 19:51.7
50. Taggart Bandy Firth 20:50.4
For the girls’ division, Sugar-Salem took the team honors with a score of 36, Madison was second with a score of 38, Thunder Ridge was third with 75 points, Rigby finished in fourth with a score of 113, followed by Blackfoot with 132, Shelley with 151 and Firth with 185.
Bonneville freshman Alivia Johnson led the field with a time of 19:46.2 and was running as an individual only. Jessica Moss of Thunder Ridge took second place with a time of 19:48.7 and Madison’s Megan Morrin was third with a time of 20:02.9.
The top local finishers and teams follow.
Blackfoot High School
13. Kristen Thomas Blackfoot 21:31.8
26. Sarah DeSpain Blackfoot 22:13.1
30. Sydney Crumley Blackfoot 22:32.1
31. Kanniay Jorgensen Blackfoot 22:39.6
38. Abby DeSpain Blackfoot 23:42.7
40. Whitney Christiansen Blackfoot 23:51.8
41. Piper Phillips Blackfoot 24:16.1
Shelley High School
18. Kaitlyn Benson Shelley 21:36.6
25. Abbie Adams Shelley 22:12.5
28. Clara Benson Shelley 22:20.5
42. Aliece Anderson Shelley 24:32.0
45. MaKay Drollinger Shelley 25:28.0
46. Anna Rickabaugh Shelley 26:17.3
Firth High School
32. Nicole McKinnon Firth 22:40.1
34. Nateah Hawkins Firth 22:46.4
37. Kaitlin Popwell Firth 23:41.3
44. Brylee Pierson Firth 25:24.2
48. Hannah Christensen Firth 28:09.8
Next up on the cross country schedule will be the Bob Conley Invitational on Thursday in Pocatello at the Portneuf Wellness Center. The first of the eight divisions of runners will hit the course at 12 noon.