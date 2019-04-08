SHELLEY – Not long ago, the four young ladies who comprise the Firth High School 4x400 meter relay team were dubbed the “Fabulous Four.”
These four are special as they are the returning 2A state champions in the event, but they mean so much more to the track program at Firth High School.
The Fab Four — Cassi Robbins, KayDee Park, Abby Schiess, and Jaylyn McKinnon — have the ability to compile points for the team in bunches.
Take, for example, the Shelley Invitational that was held Saturday. The Firth Cougars finished third behind 4A powerhouses Preston and host Shelley, but ahead of 4A schools like Idaho Falls, Blackfoot, Bonneville and Hillcrest.
Of the 102 points that Firth scored, the Fab Four had a hand in scoring 72.
That is including all four runners were members of two winning relays, the 4x200 meters and the 4x400 relays and two of the runners were members of the medley relays.
The Fab Four were responsible for the following points in the team scores on Saturday:
Cassi Robbins was the winner of the 400 meters and the high jump and was on the 4x200 and 4x400 meter relay, Abby Schiess was second in the triple jump and was on the 4x200 and 4x400 relays, Jaylyn McKinnon was second in the discus and was on three winning relays, and KayDee Park was third in the 200 meters and on three winning relays.
To make it even more impressive, Park finished third to a pair of 4A competitors, Schiess was second to a 4A competitor and McKinnon was second to a 4A competitor.
When compared to strictly 2A competitors statewide, these four hold a number of the top times or distances in their events.
Robbins and McKinnon are 2-3 in the state in the 200 meters.
Robbins and McKinnon are 1-2 in the state in the 400 meters.
Robbins is tied for first in the high jump.
Schiess is 2nd in the state in the 800 meters.
Schiess is 2nd in the state in the Triple Jump
The four are in first in the state in the 4x200 relay and the 4x400 relay.
McKinnon and Park are members of the best team in the state in the medley relay.
All of this firepower will likely give coaches Paula Tucker and Robert Lambert some sleepless nights as they work to figure out the best way to use these talented individuals.
Here are the results from the annual Shelley Invitational meet
Boys’ Team Scores
Preston 195
Hillcrest 107.5
Idaho Falls 101.5
Blackfoot 95.5
Shelley 73
Firth 38
Watersprings 27
Leadore 13.5
Bonneville 11
Mackay 5
Star Valley 3
Girls’ Team Scores
Preston 169
Shelley 137.5
Firth 102
Idaho Falls 100.5
Hillcrest 51
Blackfoot 50.5
Bonneville 34.5
Mackay 14
Leadore 6
Watersprings 6
Star Valley 4
Boys’ Individual Events
100 Meters
2. Teegan Thomas, Blackfoot 12.05
200 Meters
2. Bracken Morse, Blackfoot 24.62
3. Trayson Judy, Shelley 25.41
400 Meters
3. Jaxon Ball, Blackfoot 55.41
800 Meters
3. James Cannon, Blackfoot 2:08.08
4. Eli Gregory, Blackfoot 2:11.35
1600 Meters
2. Austin Despain, Blackfoot 4:50.26
4. Jonathan Frew, Shelley 4:58.00
3200 Meters
2. Jonathan Frew, Shelley 10:27.31
3. Nate Blackwelder, Blackfoot 10:35.14
110 Meter Hurdles
4. Robert Zemp, Blackfoot 17.56
300 Meter Hurdles
4. Robert Zemp, Blackfoot 45.56
5. Seth Woodland, Firth 45.86
4x100 Relay
2. Blackfoot (Nick Adelman, Cameron Lawes, Daegan Simpson, Teegan Thomas) 48.13
5. Firth (Weston Prestwich, Derek Adams, Austin Jacobsen, Canon Carpenter) 52.32
4x200 Relay
4. Firth (Mitch Harrison, Angel Arriaga, Austin Smith, Athan Blonquist) 1:40.30
4x400 Relay
5. Shelley (Isaac Perry, Ethan Tomlinson, Nikolas Miller, Dawson Poulsen 3:57.31
Medley Relay
1. Blackfoot (Brad Cook, Ethan Jensen, Bracken Morse, Austin Despain 3:46.38
Discus
1. Lucas Nelson, Shelley 138-04
High Jump
2. Dillon Cummings, Shelley 5-08
5. Austin Jacobsen, Firth 5-02
Pole Vault
2. Bryson Cummings, Shelley 11-06
5. Jossue Lora, Blackfoot 9-00
Long Jump
3. Ty Moulton, Shelley 19-09
Triple Jump
1. Ty Moulton, Shelley 40-05
2. Canon Carpenter, Firth 38-03
4. Damien Guerra, Blackfoot 36-11
Girls’ Individual Results
100 Meters
4. Kiley Smith, Firth 14.36
5. Reagon Jackman, Blackfoot 14.49
200 Meters
3. Kaydee Park, Firth 29.47
4. Clara Benson, Shelley 29.50
400 Meters
1. Cassi Robbins, Firth 1:03.52
3. Amy White, Shelley 1:05.62
800 Meters
1. Kristen Thomas, Blackfoot 2:34.59
3. Jessica Williams, Shelley 2:38.59
1600 Meters
1. Karlie Callahan, Shelley 5:43.61
3200 Meters
1. Karlie Callahan, Shelley 12:23.04
4. Shakayla Morgan, Blackfoot 13:08.67
5. Amy Nield, Shelley 13:10.84
100 Meter Hurdles
3. Reese Callahan, Shelley 17.73
300 Meter Hurdles
4. Reese Callahan, Shelley 55.08
4x100 Relay
1. Firth (Nicole McKinnon, Addison Trent, Kiley Mecham, Kiley Smith) 54.38
3. Blackfoot (Reagon Jackman, Macie McBride, Hannah Stewart, Eboni Beasley) 55.74
5. Shelley (Reese Callahan, Shantell Christensen, Mazzie Colvin, Sabina Keenan) 56.72
4x200 Relay
1. Firth (Kaydee Park, Cassi Robbins, Abby Schiess, Jaylyn McKinnon) 1:54.52
4x400 Relay
1. Firth (Kaydee Park, Cassi Robbins, Abby Schiess, Jaylyn McKinnon) 4:19.17
4. Shelley (Clara Benson, Amy White, Jessica Williams, Karlie Callahan) 4:35.54
Medley Relay
1. Firth (Kaydee Park, Kiley Smith, Addison Trent, Jaylyn McKinnon) 1:57.36
2. Shelley (Shantell Christensen, Sabrina Keenan, Amy White, Clara Benson 1:59.86
Shot Put
2. Tierney Bilstrom, Shelley 23-11
5. Tessa Smith, Shelley 30-06
Discus
2. Jaylyn McKinnon, Firth 92-01
3. Cassidy Cooper, Blackfoot 87-08
High Jump
1. Cassi Robbins, Firth 5-00
2. Madison Lempka, Shelley 4-10
3. Sidney Leal, Shelley 4-08
Pole Vault
1. Kaeley Williams, Shelley 9-00
2. Quincey Winward, Shelley 7-06
3. Ebone Beasley, Blackfoot 7-06
4. Breanna Beck, Blackfoot 7-06
5. Kassidy Arzola, Shelley 6-06
Long Jump
4. Kassidy Arzola, Shelley 14-11
Triple Jump
2. Abby Schiess, Firth 34-10
4. Kiley Mecham, Firth 31-10