SHELLEY – When, for the second week in a row, track and field meets were being canceled due to the whims of Mother Nature, Shelley High School took a stand and moved their meet to Saturday and got the events completed.
The opposition was tough and Shelley may have only managed a fourth place finish in both the boys’ and girls’ events, but they needed the competition to progress towards the district meet only three weeks away. That is where the all important berths into the state championships will be determined and the Russets were not to be denied in keeping the progression toward the state meet going forward.
In the team event for the boys, results are as follows:
Rigby 246
Hillcrest 132.5
Bonneville 70.5
Shelley 65.5
Idaho Falls 59
Malad 49
Mackay 11.5
South Fremont 5
Teton 1
On the girls’ side of things, results are as follows:
Rigby 181
Hillcrest 102
Bonneville 78
Shelley 76
South Fremont 64
Idaho Falls 60
Malad 59
Mackay 20
Top three individual results for the boys were:
100 Meters
Braxton Battleson Hillcrest 11.61
Ryker Clinger Shelley 11.71
Issac Rohde Idaho Falls 11.88
200 Meters
Nathan Taylor Rigby 22.45
Braxton Battleson Hillcrest 23.30
Ryker Clinger Shelley 23.72
400 Meters
Dylan Caldwell Bonneville 52.67
Canyon Allphin Shelley 53.33
Treycen Hall Rigby 53.67
800 Meters
Spencer Nelson Rigby 1:59.58
Kaleb Burnett Rigby 2:03.83
Colton Ihler Malad 2:06.82
also: Kallan Anderson Shelley 2:31.41 (18th)
1600 Meters
Kaleb Burnett Rigby 4:42.00
Joshua Duvall Rigby 4:47.00
Isaac Vernon Shelley 4:48.00
3200 Meters
Kimball Godfrey Rigby 10:27.30
Carter Bluth Idaho Falls 10:40.19
Payton Bird Rigby 10:41.03
110 Meter Hurdles
Mason Edwards Hillcrest 15.79
Eli Taylor Rigby 15.99
Cody Cordingley Rigby 16.07
300 Meter Hurdles
Mason Edwards Hillcrest 42.47
Spencer Gudmunson Hillcrest 43.02
Eli Taylor Rigby 43.94
also: Jorgen Callahan Shelley 50.13 (8th)
4 X 100 Meter Relay
Rigby 44.32
Shelley 46.00
Hillcrest 47.33
4 X 200 Meter Relay
Rigby 1:32.54
Hillcrest 1:35.13
Idaho Falls 1:39.56
4 X 400 Meter Relay
Hillcrest 3:42.01
Malad 3:50.20
Sprint Medley Relay
Rigby 3:42.65
Bonneville 4:00.71
Shot Put
Samuel Webster Rigby 44-01.5
Kolton Dallimore Bonneville 39-10.00
Mason Burgess Rigby 39-09.5
also: Chaz Peterson Shelley 35-07.0 (7th)
Discus
Samuel Webster Rigby 152-10
Kolton Dallimore Bonneville 130-05
Mason Burgess Rigby 129-06
also: Nathan Thyberg Shelley 98-00 (6th)
High Jump
Lucas Witte Hillcrest 5-10.00
Rylee Scott Rigby 5-10.00
Jorgen Callahan Shelley 5-08.00
Pole Vault
Rylee Scott Rigby 14-06.00
Jace Poston Rigby 14-00.00
Braedon bird Bonneville 12-00.00
also: Calvin Shemp Shelley 11-06.00 (4th)
Long Jump
Cody Cordingley Rigby 20-04.5
Garrett Merwin Idaho Falls 20-02.00
Peyton Hall Rigby 19-04.5
also: Jack Perry Shelley 18-06.00
Triple Jump
Brayden Tripp Malad 39=05.00
Royce Castle Rigby 37-09.25
Jack Perry Shelley 37-07.50
Top three finishers in the girls’ events:
100 Meter Dash
Abby Hancock Rigby 12.91
Abbie Scott Rigby 13.54
Evelyn Anderson Idaho Falls 13.69
also: Sabina Keenan Shelley 13.72 (4th)
200 Meter Dash
Emma Dye Bonneville 27.95
Brynlee Bastian Malad 27.96
Teisha Bird Bonneville 28.57
Sabina Keenan Shelley 28.58 (4th)
400 Meter Dash
Sarah McArthur Hillcrest 1:03.31
Oaklie Hebdon Malad 1:04.16
Ivy Liston Rigby 1:04.87
Jacquelin Romero Shelley 1:07.17 (4th)
800 Meter Run
Kennedy Kunz Bonneville 2:23.21
Savannah Ivins Shelley 2:30.69
Rachel Nelson Rigby 2:32.91
1600 Meter Run
Kennedy Kunz Bonneville 5:23.79
Rachel Nelson Rigby 5:57.11
Paige Scates Idaho Falls 5:57.42
also: Savannah Ivins Shelley 6:01.34 (4th)
3200 Meter Run
Cally Coleman Malad 12:39.56
Cortlyn Coleman Malad 12:41.68
Sage Lyon South Fremont 12:50.37
100 Meter Hurdles
Brooke Cook Hillcrest 17.26
Emma Himmler Hillcrest 17.86
Reese Callahan Shelley 18.71
300 Meter Hurdles
Brooke Cook Hillcrest 49.84
Emma Himmler Hillcrest 50.77
Reese Callahan Shelley 53.69
4 X 100 Meter Relay
Rigby 51.26
South Fremont 54.15
Idaho Falls 54.23
4 X 200 Meter Relay
Rigby 1:49.27
Idaho Falls 2:01.57
4 X 400 Meter Relay
Malad 4:25.58
Hillcrest 4:27.08
Idaho Falls 4:37.42
Sprint Medley Relay
Rigby 1:55.63
Bonneville 1:55.66
Hillcrest 1:55.69
Shot Put
Meghan Moore Mackay 36-07.00
Savana Franz Rigby 30-06.00
Grace Carlson Hillcrest 30-00.00
Discus
Meghan Moore Mackay 113-02
Laini Huber Bonneville 110-02
Kaitlyn Thomson Rigby 105-06
also: Daisy Johnson Shelley 51-07 (15th)
High Jump
Hanna Tucker Rigby 5-00.00
Addasyn Sylvester Rigby 5-00.00
Eden Hil Rigby 4-08.00
Pole Vault
Abbie Scott Rigby 11-03.00
Ashlyn Anderson Rigby 8-06.00
Emma Riddock Idaho Falls 8-06.00
Long Jump
Mackenzie Fullmer South Fremont 15-04.50
Jada Kinghorn Rigby 15-03.00
Lanie Williams Shelley 15-01.25
Triple Jump
Jada Kinghorn Rigby 32-06.00
Brooklyn Dabell Rigby 31-09.5
Katelyn Benson Shelley 31-03.50
Next up for the Shelley Russets will be the Tiger/Grizz on Friday and Saturday, April 29-30.