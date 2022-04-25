Shelley Track

Lady Russets are looking good in relay event.

SHELLEY – When, for the second week in a row, track and field meets were being canceled due to the whims of Mother Nature, Shelley High School took a stand and moved their meet to Saturday and got the events completed.

The opposition was tough and Shelley may have only managed a fourth place finish in both the boys’ and girls’ events, but they needed the competition to progress towards the district meet only three weeks away. That is where the all important berths into the state championships will be determined and the Russets were not to be denied in keeping the progression toward the state meet going forward.

In the team event for the boys, results are as follows:

Rigby 246

Hillcrest 132.5

Bonneville 70.5

Shelley 65.5

Idaho Falls 59

Malad 49

Mackay 11.5

South Fremont 5

Teton 1

On the girls’ side of things, results are as follows:

Rigby 181

Hillcrest 102

Bonneville 78

Shelley 76

South Fremont 64

Idaho Falls 60

Malad 59

Mackay 20

Top three individual results for the boys were:

100 Meters

Braxton Battleson Hillcrest 11.61

Ryker Clinger Shelley 11.71

Issac Rohde Idaho Falls 11.88

200 Meters

Nathan Taylor Rigby 22.45

Braxton Battleson Hillcrest 23.30

Ryker Clinger Shelley 23.72

400 Meters

Dylan Caldwell Bonneville 52.67

Canyon Allphin Shelley 53.33

Treycen Hall Rigby 53.67

800 Meters

Spencer Nelson Rigby 1:59.58

Kaleb Burnett Rigby 2:03.83

Colton Ihler Malad 2:06.82

also: Kallan Anderson Shelley 2:31.41 (18th)

1600 Meters

Kaleb Burnett Rigby 4:42.00

Joshua Duvall Rigby 4:47.00

Isaac Vernon Shelley 4:48.00

3200 Meters

Kimball Godfrey Rigby 10:27.30

Carter Bluth Idaho Falls 10:40.19

Payton Bird Rigby 10:41.03

110 Meter Hurdles

Mason Edwards Hillcrest 15.79

Eli Taylor Rigby 15.99

Cody Cordingley Rigby 16.07

300 Meter Hurdles

Mason Edwards Hillcrest 42.47

Spencer Gudmunson Hillcrest 43.02

Eli Taylor Rigby 43.94

also: Jorgen Callahan Shelley 50.13 (8th)

4 X 100 Meter Relay

Rigby 44.32

Shelley 46.00

Hillcrest 47.33

4 X 200 Meter Relay

Rigby 1:32.54

Hillcrest 1:35.13

Idaho Falls 1:39.56

4 X 400 Meter Relay

Hillcrest 3:42.01

Malad 3:50.20

Sprint Medley Relay

Rigby 3:42.65

Bonneville 4:00.71

Shot Put

Samuel Webster Rigby 44-01.5

Kolton Dallimore Bonneville 39-10.00

Mason Burgess Rigby 39-09.5

also: Chaz Peterson Shelley 35-07.0 (7th)

Discus

Samuel Webster Rigby 152-10

Kolton Dallimore Bonneville 130-05

Mason Burgess Rigby 129-06

also: Nathan Thyberg Shelley 98-00 (6th)

High Jump

Lucas Witte Hillcrest 5-10.00

Rylee Scott Rigby 5-10.00

Jorgen Callahan Shelley 5-08.00

Pole Vault

Rylee Scott Rigby 14-06.00

Jace Poston Rigby 14-00.00

Braedon bird Bonneville 12-00.00

also: Calvin Shemp Shelley 11-06.00 (4th)

Long Jump

Cody Cordingley Rigby 20-04.5

Garrett Merwin Idaho Falls 20-02.00

Peyton Hall Rigby 19-04.5

also: Jack Perry Shelley 18-06.00

Triple Jump

Brayden Tripp Malad 39=05.00

Royce Castle Rigby 37-09.25

Jack Perry Shelley 37-07.50

Top three finishers in the girls’ events:

100 Meter Dash

Abby Hancock Rigby 12.91

Abbie Scott Rigby 13.54

Evelyn Anderson Idaho Falls 13.69

also: Sabina Keenan Shelley 13.72 (4th)

200 Meter Dash

Emma Dye Bonneville 27.95

Brynlee Bastian Malad 27.96

Teisha Bird Bonneville 28.57

Sabina Keenan Shelley 28.58 (4th)

400 Meter Dash

Sarah McArthur Hillcrest 1:03.31

Oaklie Hebdon Malad 1:04.16

Ivy Liston Rigby 1:04.87

Jacquelin Romero Shelley 1:07.17 (4th)

800 Meter Run

Kennedy Kunz Bonneville 2:23.21

Savannah Ivins Shelley 2:30.69

Rachel Nelson Rigby 2:32.91

1600 Meter Run

Kennedy Kunz Bonneville 5:23.79

Rachel Nelson Rigby 5:57.11

Paige Scates Idaho Falls 5:57.42

also: Savannah Ivins Shelley 6:01.34 (4th)

3200 Meter Run

Cally Coleman Malad 12:39.56

Cortlyn Coleman Malad 12:41.68

Sage Lyon South Fremont 12:50.37

100 Meter Hurdles

Brooke Cook Hillcrest 17.26

Emma Himmler Hillcrest 17.86

Reese Callahan Shelley 18.71

300 Meter Hurdles

Brooke Cook Hillcrest 49.84

Emma Himmler Hillcrest 50.77

Reese Callahan Shelley 53.69

4 X 100 Meter Relay

Rigby 51.26

South Fremont 54.15

Idaho Falls 54.23

4 X 200 Meter Relay

Rigby 1:49.27

Idaho Falls 2:01.57

4 X 400 Meter Relay

Malad 4:25.58

Hillcrest 4:27.08

Idaho Falls 4:37.42

Sprint Medley Relay

Rigby 1:55.63

Bonneville 1:55.66

Hillcrest 1:55.69

Shot Put

Meghan Moore Mackay 36-07.00

Savana Franz Rigby 30-06.00

Grace Carlson Hillcrest 30-00.00

Discus

Meghan Moore Mackay 113-02

Laini Huber Bonneville 110-02

Kaitlyn Thomson Rigby 105-06

also: Daisy Johnson Shelley 51-07 (15th)

High Jump

Hanna Tucker Rigby 5-00.00

Addasyn Sylvester Rigby 5-00.00

Eden Hil Rigby 4-08.00

Pole Vault

Abbie Scott Rigby 11-03.00

Ashlyn Anderson Rigby 8-06.00

Emma Riddock Idaho Falls 8-06.00

Long Jump

Mackenzie Fullmer South Fremont 15-04.50

Jada Kinghorn Rigby 15-03.00

Lanie Williams Shelley 15-01.25

Triple Jump

Jada Kinghorn Rigby 32-06.00

Brooklyn Dabell Rigby 31-09.5

Katelyn Benson Shelley 31-03.50

Next up for the Shelley Russets will be the Tiger/Grizz on Friday and Saturday, April 29-30.

