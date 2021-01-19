Shelley Lady Russets clip Pocatello

POCATELLO – The Shelley Lady Russets continue to make progress, picking up their fourth win of the season, downing the Pocatello Lady Indians in the process by the final of 49-40.
Following a season in which they won but a single game out of 22 attempts, the mere fact that they have won four of 15 games is a pretty good improvement and they continue to ride the shirt tails of freshman guard Brinley Cannon on their way upward.
Cannon once again led the team by canning 20 points in the effort to lead the way to the win over the struggling Indians.
The Lady Russets did fall behind in the opening quarter, but quickly got the lead in the second and never looked back after that.
The Indians had their most competitive and productive quarter in the first, outscoring the Russets 15-12, but that three-point lead did not last long as the Lady Russets countered with a 15-4 second quarter and the Russets never looked back after that.
“We did get off to a great start — and we’re still learning how to play with a lead and keep our foot on the gas,” said Poky coach Sunny Evans. “The final outcome is unfortunate because I challenged them to do some certain things. And they did most of them. We have to focus on the things we did right.”
In holding the Indians to a mere four points in the second quarter and only six points in the third, the Russets were able to cruise through the fourth stanza on their way to the win.
Alhough Evans thought Poky gave up too many offensive rebounds and three-pointers, she liked the fight they showed and rising to her intangible-related challenges.
“I feel like they did those things,” she said. “We had some possessions where we had three or four girls on the ground after a lost ball.”
The Russets were right back in action on Tuesday, when they traveled to St. Anthony to tangle with the South Fremont Cougars before being thrust back into the High Country Conference schedule with a game at home against the league leading Blackfoot Broncos. Both games are scheduled for a 7:30 pm tip-off.
SHELLEY 49, POCATELLO 40
Shelley 12 15 12 10 — 49
Pocatello 15 4 6 15 — 40
Shelley —Brinley Cannon 20, Taylor Ottley 6, Abby Wattenbarger 6, Kya Madsen 5, Brooklin Murdoch 5. Kaylie Peebles 4, Whitney Lott 3.
Pocatello — Pearson 14, Fullmer 11, Tinno 8, Hokanson 5, Johnson 2.